Michael ‘Mike’ Lovins
Michael “Mike” Lovins, 70, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully at home Friday, June 4, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his daughter, Chloe; and son, Will, all of Murray; two sisters, Jeanne Lovins Mathis of Murray and Lori Lovins Randolph (Keith Fain) of Almo.
He was the son of Halford L. Lovins and Barbara Jean Lovins of Murray, who preceded him in death.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and a friend to many. Mike was a graduate of Calloway County High School. He was a pillar in the community and enjoyed working with the public. He excelled in building relationships throughout his career, which began at Murray Lumber Company where he worked for several decades, before finishing his career in the heating, air and general contractor industry.
Mike loved watching his children’s sporting events at Murray High School, and was an avid supporter of the Murray State Racers. A former president of the Racer Club, he followed the Racers across the country wherever they played. He was fond of the outdoors and loved working on his family farm. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was a dedicated member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Boyd Smith and Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Murray, 203 South Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Dwaine Henson
Michael Dwaine Henson, born Oct. 15, 1960, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 6:21 a.m. at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He was surrounded by his family as he left this earth and greeted by his family as he entered the gates of Heaven.
He was a member of Union Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, and was instrumental in the expansion of the church building. He spent the majority of his career as a machinist at Briggs & Stratton in Murray, with more than 33 years of employment. Michael had a love for the outdoors including family barbecues, gardening, and spending time on the lake. Along with his love for the outdoors, he was also a master carpenter. One of his favorite activities was to design wood-working projects with his beloved wife and his dad. He was also a gifted musician, with a passion for bluegrass music. He shared this passion with his uncle Tony.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ollie and Ruby Jones; paternal grandparents, Claude and Lois Henson; uncles, Edward “Tony” Henson, Franklin Henson and James Lymon Henson; and aunts, Joan Henson and Norma Freeman.
Michael is survived by his wife, Robyn Ray Henson of Benton; his parents, Harold and Marcia Jones Henson of Benton; daughters, Ashley Stewart and husband Clay of Louisville and Adrienne Colson and husband Jimmie of New Concord; grandchildren, Ezra and Reese Stewart; sisters, Kathy Fennel and Karen Haney; and two nieces and one nephew.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with Jack Kee officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US HWY 68E Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Perry Churchill
Ann Perry Churchill, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday morning June 4, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Center in Murray.
She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Robert and Dorothy Kendall Perry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Will Ed Perry, age 2, and her sister, Jane Cremer.
She graduated from Murray High School with the honor of valedictorian. Following graduation, she attended Murray State University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business. Later she received a master's of education in administration from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. She taught business classes in high school one year in Havre de Grace, Maryland, and 28 years in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. In 1992, she and her husband Ronald Churchill Jr. retired back to Murray. She was involved in disaster relief in Ohio, Illinois and North Carolina; mission trips to Brazil/Amazon River, Idaho, and Oneida. She was active in First Baptist Church activities including teaching Sunday school classes, a choir member, senior adult activities, and WMU. Her hobbies were reading, camping, and sewing.
Mrs. Churchill is survived by her husband of 67 1/2 years, Ronald Churchill Jr.; her daughter, Pam and husband Steve DeVoss of Limassol, Cyprus; son, Ronald Churchill III and his wife Carol of the Woodlands, Texas; four grandchildren:, Stephanie DeVoss of Boone, North Carolina, Emily DeVoss Stavrianos and her husband Aris of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Kaitlyn Churchill and Kyle Churchill, both of The Woodlands; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Aidan Stavrianos of Virginia Beach.
A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Murray City Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the World Missions Fund at First Baptist Church, 203 Fourth St., Murray, KY 4271.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Shelley Ann Bray
Shelley Ann Bray, 41, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1979, in Murray.
She was a house cleaner, and attended Russel Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenith Wayne Bray.
Shelley is survived by her mother, Linda Marie Miller of Murray; one daughter, Kyndra Bray of Paris, Tennessee; three sons, Kevin Waylon Robertson of Hopkinsville, Jay Robertson of Murray and Memphis Bray of Puryear, Tennessee; one sister, Misty Sumter of Mayfield; two brothers, Brad W. Bray and wife Mitzi of Puryear and Billy Bray of Murray; and a very special friend, Scott Wall of Kevil.
There will be no public visitation or service held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhomecom.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gary L. Ezell
Gary L. Ezell, 74, of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born March 3, 1947, in Murray to Taz W. Ezell and Verlene Osbron Ezell, who preceded him in death.
He retired from the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in the customer service department, and was a member of University Church of Christ. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, followed the Murray State Racers and Louisville Cardinals, loved to read and had a book collection that would rival any small library, was a history buff, especially of the Civil War, and had a keen interest in anything political.
Gary is survived by one sister, Cynthia Hart and husband Dana Gish of Murray; and four cousins, Belinda J. Gibson and husband Rick of Benton, Phyllis Robinson of Kirksey, Debbie Dodds of Benton and Randall Boggess and wife Linda of Paducah.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Charley Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray Alcoholics Anonymous Group, 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Sue Raspberry
Bonnie Sue Raspberry, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Henry County, Tennessee, to Riley Parks and Bessie Garner Parks.
She was the owner and operator of the Wild Raspberry Gift Shop in Murray, and was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kelly Parks.
Mrs. Raspberry is survived by her husband, Joe M. Raspberry; whom she married April 4, 1954, in Corinth, Mississippi; and one nephew, David Parks of LaCenter..
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhcurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Carpenter
Jackie Carpenter, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Tracey Rosebrock
Tracey Rosebrock, 55, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 11:20 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Dorothy Polsgrove
Dorothy Polsgrove, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, June 7, 2021, in Almo, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Bonnie Sue Raspberry
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.