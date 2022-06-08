Jeannie L. Buckland
Jeannie L. Buckland, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald R. Stull and Nancy E. Werling) Stull.
She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Buckland, and her mother-in-love, Jacky Winchester.
Mrs. Buckland is survived by one son, Anthony Stull of California; one sister, Susan Crawford and husband Bruce of Alabama; extended family, Nikki Acuff and family of Murray; Carole Winchester of Gilbertsville, Mary Ann Winchester of Nevada, Jenny Winchester of North Carolina, and Jason Winchester of Colorado.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Alfred Murdock
Alfred Murdock, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died at his home Sunday, June 5, 2022.
He was born March 19, 1927, in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, to William Bryan Murdock and Addie Rogers Murdock.
He was a retired farmer and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Williams Chapel Church of Christ where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Webb Murdock; a sister, Faye Harris; two brothers, Kenneth Murdock and William Rogers Murdock; and a daughter-in-law, Christine McCuiston Murdock.
Mr. Murdock is survived by three daughters, June Welter and husband Steve, Janet Futrell and husband Barry and Lori Falwell and husband Tim, all of Murray; two sons, Bill Ed Murdock and Thomas Murdock, both of Murray; a sister, Marion Potts of Murray; a brother, Pat Murdock and wife Linda of Lady Lake, Florida; nine grandchildren, Tyler Murdock and wife Ashleigh, Abby Murdock, Brett Welter and wife Nikki, Courtney Rudd and husband Luke, Whitney Futrell, Meaghan Lawrence and husband Gary, Bryan Murdock and wife Alexa, Hugh Falwell and wife Melissa, and Brandon Falwell and wife Hannah; seven great-grandchildren, Downs Murdock, Bae Lawrence, Maelee Lawrence, Holden Lawrence, Blake Falwell, Bowman Murdock and baby Welter.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Denola Walker
Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.