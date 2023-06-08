Harold Prentice McReynolds
Harold Prentice McReynolds, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 5, 2023.
He was born in Lynn Grove, Kentucky, on Nov. 8, 1933, to Oscar Prentice and Elma Lilly McReynolds. In his early years, he worked on the family farm and was an employee of the Tennessee Gas and Transmission Pipeline Company. On Sept. 16, 1956, Harold married the love of his life, Patsy Hurt in Corinth, Mississippi. The couple was happily married for 67 years. They became partners in life, business and worked alongside each other every day.
Harold is known for the heart and love he had for his family. He instilled values in his children and grandchildren of treating everyone with kindness, alongside a strong work ethic. He wanted his family to succeed and always encouraged them that they could do anything they set their mind to. Harold’s life message to family and others was “stay positive, smile, and have a good attitude.” His passion for his family was manifested daily by exhibiting a strong moral compass and radiating positivity. He equipped his family with confidence and the strength to accomplish their dreams. Throughout many heart-to-heart conversations, he always encouraged them to “work hard, be positive, and take time to live a little along the way.” Often, as a silent reminder, he would give them a thumbs up. Harold was a man of great faith and generosity.
Harold McReynolds was best known to Calloway County and the surrounding areas as owner of Corn-Austin. He was an astute businessman, with a one-of-a-kind personality. He and Pat dedicated their careers to Corn-Austin and the community they loved and served. Upon acquiring Corn-Austin in 1962, he and Pat expanded the business to four locations in Kentucky and Tennessee. Customers were treated as friends, and he never met a stranger. Harold led with the heart of a mentor, inspiring young people with life lessons, confidence, hard work, and determination. Corn-Austin was renowned as the best place to shop for five decades, offering the latest trends and top brands with unmatched personal service. The business won outstanding retail store accolades in the South. Corn-Austin was also recognized as being the oldest operating business in Kentucky. Thus, the reputation of the business became “not being the best because we are the oldest, Corn-Austin is the oldest because we are the best.”
While leading his successful business, Harold even raised cattle on his farm. He also served on the Board of Directors of Bank of Murray and Regions Bank. Upon retiring from Corn-Austin, he invested his time into the development of Hunter’s Pointe subdivision alongside L&H properties of Paducah with his business partner, brother-in-law, and friend, Larry Hurt. Over the past years, he could often be seen at Hunter’s Pointe on his John Deere tractor or having lunch at Hi-Burger. He was an avid fan of discussing politics and a savvy business investor in the stock market.
Harold McReynolds’ legacy is a life lived with integrity, humor, optimism and faith. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, lifelong customers, and the communities he served.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve McReynolds; parents; brothers including Charles, Ace, Elwood, and Joe Pat McReynolds; sisters Faye Orr, Linda Smith, Evon Wilson; and half siblings, Hafford McReynolds, Arvis McReynolds, and Cloteil Henley.
Survivors include his wife, Pat McReynolds of Murray; one daughter, Lisa Gillman and husband David of Plano, Texas; one son, Greg McReynolds and wife Amy of Murray; grandchildren, Kailey Gillman Lawrance and husband Nick of Plano, Texas, Kristen “Blake” Hodge and husband Patrick of Coppell, Texas, Matthew McReynolds and wife Sydney of Murray, Bree Holbrook and husband Jordan of Orlando, Florida, and Chase Gillman and wife Alexandra of Waco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Madeline McReynolds of Murray, Kord, Eastin and Pace Holbrook of Orlando, Florida, and Ella Grace Gillman of Waco, Texas; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Bro. Alan Miller officiating. Entombment will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Active pallbearers will be Matthew McReynolds, Chase Gillman, Richard Smotherman, Ken Miller, Patrick Hodge, Dan Foster, and Shawn Lucas. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hurt, Jimmy McReynolds, Eric McReynolds, Keith Houston, Nick Lawrance, Grey Hurt, Mark Hurt, and Melvin Henley.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Steve McReynolds Character Counts Scholarship, c/o Murray Board of Education, 208 South 13th St., Murray, KY 42071 and Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Martha Anne Calhoun Cook
Martha Anne Calhoun Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 77, died peacefully at home and surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
She was born March 12, 1946, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Terry Ney Calhoun and Garva Loraine Johnston Calhoun.
While deservingly known as a loving wife and mother, Martha was also a person of place. She grew up in Lyon County “Between the Rivers” where her parents operated a farm and a small grocery store. Upon completion of Barkley Dam, Martha’s original homeplace was flooded, and the family moved just north of Kuttawa where Martha lived until she left for college. Her deep attachment to Lyon County and its people remained strong throughout her life.
Martha was also a scholar. At the encouragement of a teacher, Martha left high school a year early to attend Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where she graduated with degrees in biology and psychology. She later pursued her medical technologist training at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where she also met her future husband. Beyond the classroom, Martha was a lifelong learner committed to challenging ideas and expanding her mind through reading and conversation. She inherited this love of learning from her own mother and paternal grandmother and passed it down to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Gene Cook; her beloved parents; and her brother, Dr. Terry Lynn Calhoun of Kuttawa.
She is survived by her son, Gene Cook, Jr. (Trish) of San Jose, California; her daughter, Lori Cook (Jake Wegmann) of Austin, Texas; and her grandchildren, Dylan Cook and Addie Wegmann. Martha is also survived by several cousins and two nephews whom she loved dearly.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. Greg Earwood and Kerry Lambert officiating. True to her sense of place, burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes in Lyon County, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to CASA by the Lakes (http://casabythelakes.org) or the Bethlehem Cemetery Fund (c/o Fredonia Valley Bank, ATTN: Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 226 East Commerce Street in Eddyville, KY 42038).
Jean Williams
Jean Williams, 90, of Simi Valley, California, passed away March 10, 2023, at her home. She was originally from Hazel, Kentucky, born to Sip L. Williams and Daisy Todd Williams.
Jean moved to Los Angeles, California in 1955. She had a few jobs before settling in at Aerojet General. She also lived in San Diego, California, and Sacramento, California, following her job as the company relocated. She retired in 1998 as an administrative assistant after working there for 35 years.
In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Nichols of Murray; her nephews, Gregg Nichols of Hazel and Roger Nichols of Houston, Texas.
Jean was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when needed. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She had many close friends and will be missed dearly.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lorraine and husband Mike of Simi Valley, California; her son, Gary Williams and his longtime partner Louise Smith of Springfield, Oregon; and her son Michael Williams and wife Dawn of Attica, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Brian Lorraine, Aliyah Lorraine and Elijah Lorraine of California, Matt Williams and Katy Williams of Oregon, and Marissa Williams and James Williams of Ohio.
A graveside service honoring Jean’s life will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Marvin ‘Pete’ Scott
Marvin “Pete” Scott, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Roy and Cozy Garland Scott.
He retired after 33 years of service with the Kentucky State Department of Highway. He attended Coles Campground Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kim Earl Scott; a granddaughter, Christina Genora Scott; and three brothers, R.C. Scott, Elvin Scott and Roy Scott Jr.
Mr. Scott is survived by two daughters, Kathy Alcorn and husband Fred of Milton, Florida, and Mitzi Bucy of Murray; two sons, Rodney Scott and wife Pam of Penny and Tracy Scott and wife Penny of Foristell, Missouri; a sister, Fannie Ford and husband Herman of Benton; 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Natasha, Jeremy, Clayton, Jennifer, James, Nathan, Keila, Kara, Amberly, Halye, Hunter and Takina; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jenson, Jaylee, Isabella, Ledger, Lochlon, Fox, Kaily, Mason, Easton and Keaton.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Coles Campground Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St. Murray, KY 42071.
