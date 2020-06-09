Janice Gayle Barrett
Janice Gayle Barrett, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Bulas James Wilson and Effie Lorene Kingins Wilson.
She was a retired beautician, and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Patsy Ann Locke, and two brothers, Bobby Gene Wilson and Jimmy Wilson.
Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband, Jerry Barrett of Murray, whom she married Oct. 5, 1963; one son, Tim Barrett and wife Kimberly of Murray; one brother, Bill Wilson and wife Suzanne of Paris, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Beau Barrett and Marlee Barrett, both of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer and Kenny Locke officiating. Burial will follow in West Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Coldwater United Methodist Church, 8317 KY 121 North, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia Braboy Gray
Virginia Braboy Gray, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, formerly of Cadiz, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Murray, from non-COVID pneumonia.
She was born May 9, 1934, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Boyce and Martha Terrell Braboy.
She was a Certified Professional Secretary; retired from Johnson Controls after 28 years, and was one of the first employee hired at the Cadiz Hoover facility. She also was the first employee to be hired at the American National Rubber Cadiz plant, retiring as administrative assistant. She was a 1952 graduate of Trigg County High School and Draughon's Business College in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church and the Praise Sunday School Class. Prior to that, she was a 44-year member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cadiz. She belonged to Woodmen of the World, Cadiz Camp 20, and the Parkinson's Support Group of Murray. She had been a member and officer in the National Secretaries Association, Cadiz Chapter, and received her CPS rating in 1976. Mrs. Gray and her husband, Marshall, were interested in genealogy and Indian artifacts. They enjoyed traveling and were devoted fans of Southern Gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Marshall Gray, whom she married Nov. 26, 1952; a sister, Bernice Braboy Brown; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew and Lola Gray; a brother-in-law, George Gray and wife, Marilyn; a sister-in-law, Stella Gray Thomas and husband, Alton; a niece, Taylor Brown; and a nephew, Jarrod Holloman.
Mrs. Gray is survived by a son, Ronnie Gray and wife Reta of Murray; two daughters, Lydia Gray and husband Scott Bosse of Madison, Alabama, and Marcia Gray Rutland and husband Steve of Murray; a sister, Janice (Joe) Powell of Cadiz; a brother-in-law, Jesse Reide Brown of Glasgow; a sister-in-law, Jewell (Bobby) Prescott of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Jennie Rutland (Bill) Dart of DeForest, Wisconsin, Katie Rutland (Ben) Nelson of Mobile, Alabama, Garrett (Emily) Bosse of Huntsville, Alabama, Jonathan (Meeda) Bosse of Hartselle, Alabama, Scottie Rob (Carla) Gray of Hazel and Ryan (Tiffany) Gray of Murray; 11 great-grandchildren, Addison Dart, Bentley Grace Dart, Abigail Nelson, Aiden Nelson, Josiah Nelson, Allison Bosse, Nathan Marshall Bosse, Jared Gray, Lyric Gray, Layla Gray and Jaidee Gray; and three step great-grandsons, Tripp Cleaver, Jhanzen Cleaver and Ayden Lee.
A private graveside service will be held at East End Cemetery in Cadiz with John Thompson officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, KY 42211, or to the donor's charity of choice.
Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. of Cadiz is in charge of arrangements.
Stuart Cameron Short
Stuart Cameron Short, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Towne Square Care of Puryear in Puryear, Tennessee.
He was born June 27, 1942, in Saskatchewan, Canada, in the village of Wishart.
He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, enlisting in 1962 and retiring in 1989. He served in the Vietnam War and retired with the Civil Services training tankers. He attended First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Short and Ethel Beckett Short, and his wife, Ruth Ann Yarger Short.
Mr. Short is survived by one daughter, Marcia Cummins and husband Mark of Punta Gorda, Florida; two sons, Stuart Cameron Wesley Short and wife Linda of Murray and Donald Rusty Short and wife Marie of Radcliff; one sister, Leslie Moman of Alberta, Canada; four grandchildren, Jason Cummins of North Port, Florida, Joshua Cummins of Chicago, Illinois, and Nico Short and Cristobal Short, both of Louisville; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler officiating. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #73. Visitation be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Legion Post #73, P.O. Box 885, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia 'Cindy' Vance
Cynthia "Cindy" Vance, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.