Denola Walker
Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Walker and Lela Colson Walker. She was a homemaker, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafeteria, and was the oldest member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nell Walker Anderson; two brothers, JC Walker and Stanley Walker; and one great-niece, Mandy Walker.
Mrs. Walker is survived by one niece, Linda Kaye Walker Nanney and husband Bob of Almo; three nephews, Jerry Don Walker and wife Pam, Mike Walker and wife Christi, and Terry Walker and wife Christy, all of Murray; three great-nieces, Lisa Rudolph and husband Tracy, Katlin Walker, and Amber Houk and husband Roger; two great-nephews, Jim Nanney and wife Tammy and Chris Nanney; several great-great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Ivy Cemetery with Tracy Rudolph officiating. Burial will follow in Ivy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218.
Doris Conner
Doris Conner 90, of Danville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at her residence Sunday June 5, 2022.
She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Covington, Kentucky to Barney McHargue and Stella McHargue Piper, who preceded her in death.
She was a 1949 graduate of Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Kentucky. She went on to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky, and a PhD from Florida State University, specializing in early childhood education. She was a lifelong educator, teaching at Walton Verona High School, Bryan Station High School, Western Kentucky University, and Murray State University. She was a field worker for the Kentucky Department of Education, and also worked as a psychometrist for the Trigg County and Calloway County school systems.
She loved animals, especially cats, and was a strong supporter of the Humane Society of Calloway County and other animal welfare organizations. She also enjoyed travel, dancing, and tending to her home and gardens.
Doris is survived by her husband, Proctor Willson of Murray; daughters, Melissa Conner (David Arnold) of Danville and Brenda Baliel of Reidsville, North Carolina; stepdaughters, Andrea Willson (Kim Shuey) of London, Ontario, Canada, Julia Ruth (Andrew) of Monroe, Georgia, and Amy Lollis (Dan) of Dacula, Georgia; her grandchildren, Linde Watts, Brandi Cravens, Robert Baliel, William Arnold, Sophia Arnold, Harvey Ruth, Annie Ruth, Jack Lollis, Will Lollis and Walker Shuey-Willson; great-grandchildren, Aaron, River, Alexander, William, James and Emmet; and a great-great-granddaughter, Riley.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Best Friends Animal Society or the American Brain Foundation.
Jeannie L. Buckland
Jeannie L. Buckland, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald R. Stull and Nancy E. Werling) Stull.
She was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Buckland, and her mother-in-love, Jacky Winchester.
Mrs. Buckland is survived by one son, Anthony Stull of California; one sister, Susan Crawford and husband Bruce of Alabama; extended family, Nikki Acuff and family of Murray; Carole Winchester of Gilbertsville, Mary Ann Winchester of Nevada, Jenny Winchester of North Carolina, and Jason Winchester of Colorado.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
