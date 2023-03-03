Obituaries Mar. 3, 2023

Patricia Spann Oakley
Patricia Spann Oakley, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her home.
Patsy was born March 14, 1945, in Murray to Cross Spann Jr. and Gladys Miller Spann.
She was a 1963 graduate of Murray High School, a 1966 graduate of Murray State University, and earned a master’s degree in elementary education. She taught in the Fayette County School District and taught middle school for the Murray Independent School District. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Murray and was in the C.W.R. Sunday school class.
Patsy was a devoted wife and mother. She found her passion in teaching and loved all of her students. She touched so many lives during her time at Murray Middle School. She loved her life, family and friends. Patsy and George were particularly close to a special group dating back to their time at Murray High School and Murray State University and this group was like family. They spent many weekends together enjoying Kentucky Lake, following MSU sports and traveling to Patsy’s favorite place of all, Sarasota, Florida. All her friends and family are going to miss her dearly. To put it simply, to know her, was to love her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Spann Wilson (Beck); one brother, Joe Hal Spann (Sue); and son-in-law, Tony Waller.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband, Dr. George Oakley of Murray, whom she married Aug. 7, 1966, in Murray; two daughters, Elizabeth Oakley Waller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Katherine Oakley Kelley of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandchildren, Hugh Wells (McKenzie) and Miller Kelley; great-granddaughter Scout Wells; a sister, Nancy Spann Watkins of Louisville; a brother, Buddy Miller Spann (Frieda) of Rock Castle; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo McMaster (Barry) of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray Independent School District, 208 S. 13th St., Murray, KY 42071, First Baptist Church, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Dr. Hugh Oakley Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mattie Ann Lassiter Tripp
Mattie Ann Lassiter Tripp, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Dec.13, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to David Elbert Lassiter and Irene Garner Lassiter.
She worked as an assistant manager at Sears from 1958 to 1961 and was a homemaker while running an in-home daycare service. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and a former member of Friendship Church of Christ where she also taught Sunday school. She graduated as the 1953 Almo High School Valedictorian and received a full scholarship to Murray State University, but had to decline due to working and supporting her younger siblings. She loved being outdoors, working in her flowers and garden, as well as canning and freezing produce. She was a wonderful cook for her family and shared many meals with others. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the children and their families she cared for. Mattie was a selfless Christian lady who loved her Lord, her family and her children in her care. Her smiles made everyone happy. She resided the last four years at Spring Creek Healthcare. She was a member of the Breezeway Babes and was voted a Senior Superlative as Best Floral Decorator. She was also a member of the Station 4 Bible Trivia team. All the nurses and residents loved her happy attitude, big smiles and loving nature. She will be missed by all her family, church family, and friends. Her legacy will live on through all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ira Rudy Tripp Sr., who passed away in 2013; one daughter, Scarlett Ann Mathis; who passed away in 2012; one son-in-law, Ricky Mathis; four sisters, Delores McDougal, Rubene Beane, Virginia Kirks and Peggy Davis; two brothers, James Lassiter and Joe Lassiter; and 12 half-brothers and half-sisters.
Mrs. Tripp is survived by one daughter, Cindy Lassiter (Jimmy) of Murray; two sons, Ira Rudy Tripp Jr. (Cindy) of Murray and Jimmy Allen Tripp (Charlotte) of Bowling Green; two sisters, Linda Houston (Billy) of Murray and Leta Hash of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Ira Justin Tripp (Mandy Marler) of Murray, Tiffany Lassiter Linville (Greg) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Ashley Marie Rayburn of Murray, Jessica Dawn Lassiter of Murray, Jordan Ricky Mathis of Murray, Melanie Sarah Godby of Murray, Geremy Allen Tripp of Bowling Green, and Raymond Tellus Tripp of Bowling Green; and nine great-grandchildren, Katherine, Magdaline, Tytus and Tripp Linville, all of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Dallas Tripp, Lilly Rayburn, Thomas Mathis, Damien Godby and Curtis Godby, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Neva Scull Thweatt
Neva Scull Thweatt, 74, of Hickman County, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 2, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Alfred and Lurley King Scull, who preceded her in death.
She loved to sew and made Raggedy Ann dolls for a long time. She retired after 30 years as a nurse assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Neva is survived by her two sons, Billy Hopkins (Sheila) of Paris, Tennessee, and Mike Hopkins (Dawn) of Hardin; three sisters, Francis Clark (Ricky) of Murray, Nancy Jeffrey (Steve) of Paris and Becky Easley (Ollie) of Mayfield; two brothers, Bill Scull of Hazel and Charles Scull (Coleen) of Murray; and four grandchildren, Tina Hopkins, Tiffany Powell (Daniel), Dusty Hopkins (Lexie) and Phillip Hopkins.
A memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Hazel Cemetery with Mike Wimberly officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, Benton, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Alls
Martha Alls, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
