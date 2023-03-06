Patricia Spann Oakley
Patricia Spann Oakley, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her home.
Patsy was born March 14, 1945, in Murray to Cross Spann Jr. and Gladys Miller Spann.
She was a 1963 graduate of Murray High School, a 1966 graduate of Murray State University, and earned a master’s degree in elementary education. She taught in the Fayette County School District and taught middle school for the Murray Independent School District. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Murray and was in the C.W.R. Sunday school class.
Patsy was a devoted wife and mother. She found her passion in teaching and loved all of her students. She touched so many lives during her time at Murray Middle School. She loved her life, family and friends. Patsy and George were particularly close to a special group dating back to their time at Murray High School and Murray State University and this group was like family. They spent many weekends together enjoying Kentucky Lake, following MSU sports and traveling to Patsy’s favorite place of all, Sarasota, Florida. All her friends and family are going to miss her dearly. To put it simply, to know her, was to love her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Spann Wilson (Beck); one brother, Joe Hal Spann (Sue); and son-in-law, Tony Waller.
Mrs. Oakley is survived by her husband, Dr. George Oakley of Murray, whom she married Aug. 7, 1966, in Murray; two daughters, Elizabeth Oakley Waller of Nashville, Tennessee, and Katherine Oakley Kelley of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandchildren, Hugh Wells (McKenzie) and Miller Kelley; great-granddaughter Scout Wells; a sister, Nancy Spann Watkins of Louisville; a brother, Buddy Miller Spann (Frieda) of Rock Castle; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo McMaster (Barry) of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray Independent School District, 208 S. 13th St., Murray, KY 42071, First Baptist Church, 203 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Dr. Hugh Oakley Scholarship Fund, Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred Sue Peal
Mildred Sue Peal, 91, of Lynnville, Kentucky, died Friday March 3, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a retired employee from Merit Clothing and a member of Calvary Temple Church.
Mrs. Peal is survived by her husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Peal; two sons, Rev. Stephen (Rita) Peal of Murray and Ricky (Ava) Peal of Almo; one daughter, Karen (Gary) Blosser of Roswell, New Mexico; three brothers, Jerry Foy of Cuba, Dale "Jimmy" Foy of San Antonio, Texas, and Larry Foy of Cuba; one sister, Shelly Bradshaw of Murray; five grandchildren, April Peal, Angela Thomas, Heather Soto, Amanda Ervin and Shaun Blosser; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Helen Sadler; Ovaleen Charles and Faye Bowsher; four brothers, Hershell Foy, Kenneth Foy, Gene Foy and Norman Foy; and her parents were Lone and Signa Bruce Foy.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2023, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Darrell Young, Stephen Peal and Tommy Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Baptist Church Cemetery. Kenny Foy, Denny Foy, Corey Reed, Larry Cottrell and Timmy Bradshaw will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m.Tuesday March 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Williams
Linda Williams, 71, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Shannon Norsworthy
Shannon Norsworthy, 60, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
