Eddy Wright
Edward Lynn Wright, 65, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11:09 p.m. at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was a member of Antioch Church of Christ and also attended Christ United Methodist Church. He was a retired agriculture teacher with the Graves County School Systems and worked as an I.T. director for the Graves County Board of Education. He was a member of the GCRTA where he served as treasurer for several years, and he was also a member of KRTA. Mr. Wright was a member of the Board of Directors for West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative since 2014 and served as president since 2017.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Wright; his father and mother-in-law, Boyett and Reva Pritchard; three brothers-in-law, Steve Dobson, Keith Edwards and Tom Terry; and his parents, Robert Edward and Effie Kaye Harrison Wright.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Cathy Sue Pritchard Wright of Mayfield; three sons, Jesse Edward Wright and wife Heather of Mayfield, Eric Paul Wright and wife Carla of Nicholasville and Phillip Daniel Wright and wife Daniele of Murray; two sisters, Rita Yates and husband Ricky and Leta Dobson, all of Mayfield; one brother, Dale Wright and wife Laurie of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Zachary Edward Wright and Hannah Elizabeth Wright, both of Mayfield and Evan Boyett Wright and Ethan Charles Wright, both of Nicholasville; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Edwards and Donna Terry, both of Mayfield and Sandy Wright of Burlington; four nieces, Amy Vessels, Lauren Wright, Claire Wright and Rhonda Brannon; and four nephews, Jon Wright, Chris Wright, Mark Madrey and Chad Pickard.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Al Colley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in McKendree Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Hal Fuqua, Chris Wright, Corey Cope, Chase Cope, Stacy Overby, Joe Venice, Luka Venice and Terry Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Martin and Tony Gray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graves County CASA, 229 W. Walnut St., Suite #2, Mayfield, KY42066, or to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry, 424 South Ninth St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Burkeen
Rita Burkeen, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1961, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She retired as a pre-school teacher at Kingdom Kids Learning Center and was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Dick Evitts.
Mrs. Burkeen is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Burkeen of Murray, whom she married Dec. 17, 1988, in Lynnville; her father, Vernon Evitts and wife Beverly of Paris, Tennessee; two sons, Cameron Burkeen of Murray and Aaron Burkeen of Southwick, Massachusetts; one brother, Ronnie Evitts and wife Denise of Arlington; and two nieces, Carrie Evitts and Kimberly Evitts, both of Arlington.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church with Ronnie Burkeen and Kendrick Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 1 p.m. until the service hour Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the church of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.