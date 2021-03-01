Toni Lynn Travis
Toni Lynn Travis, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Murray.
She was retired and was a U.S. Navy veteran. She was an avid reader and had an enormous love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Travis; her mother, Edna McKeel Redden; and one brother, Craig Redden.
Mrs. Travis is survived by her father, Ralph Redden (Elaine) of Largo, Florida; two sisters, Sanda Robertson (Gary) and Dawn Redden (Barbara), all of Hopkinsville; one brother, Cary Redden (Rhonda) of Murray; one stepbrother, Phil Olekinski (Nancy) of Jacksonville, Florida; and three grandchildren, two nieces, four nephews, one great-niece, and six great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Rita Prater
Rita Prater, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 25, 1964, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gerald McClain and Joyce Bishop Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul McDermott.
Ms. Prater is survived by her sons, Clint Moryl, Jeff Moryl and Jordan Bryant; sisters, Melissa Alexander and Carol McClain; a brother, Larry Salmon; five grandchildren, Braylee Moryl, Jentri Moryl, Macei Moryl, Jeffrey Maddox Moryl and Jypsy Bryant; and significant other, Kirk Thomas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Starks Kaminski
Edith Starks Kaminski, 68, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born April 14, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Bob R. Starks and Marguerite Hess Starks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Quigley; and two brothers, John Starks and Robert Starks.
Ms. Kaminski is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Ashcom and husband David of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one son, Carl Zelner and wife Lisa of Spring City, Pennsylvania; one sister, Jane Houghton of Almo; one brother, George Starks and wife Sue of Cadiz; and three grandchildren, Megan Zelner, Carl Zelner and Daniel Zelner.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or online at https://tunnel2towers.org/
Online condolences may be left at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Fay Nell Flora
Fay Nell Flora, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born March 17, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Orville and Mildred Lynn Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Flora; a son-in-law, Jim Grider; and a brother, Joe Pat Anderson.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Phebian Sunday school class, and sang in the church choir for many years. She retired as the assistant registrar at Murray State University.
Mrs. Flora is survived by her three daughters, Rachel Koeniger (Cash), Gingy Grider and Janie Ellis (Terry); six grandchildren, Lindsey Ryan, Aaron Ryan, Zachary Ryan, Anderson Koeniger (Danielle), Molly Davidson (Austin), and Maggie Kail (Andrew); and four great-grandchildren, Beau Dylan Nicholson, Nola Kathryn Davidson, Dollie Nell Davidson and Everett James Kail.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie Ann Carson
Vickie Ann Carson, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Glenda Sue Byerly
Glenda Sue Byerly, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.