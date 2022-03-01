William ‘Paul’ Dailey Jr.
William “Paul” Dailey Jr., 82, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
He was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Murray, Kentucky, to William Paul Dailey Sr. and Frances Blakely Dailey.
He graduated from Benton High School. He earned a basketball scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Paul served as a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox. In 1967, he bought the Standard Oil distributorship in Murray. In 1969, he built and opened “Captain’s Kitchen,’’ later known as “Seven Seas Restaurant” in Murray. He sold the business and retired in 1998. He was also a licensed real estate broker for more than 50 years.
He was a longtime member of the Murray Rotary Club where he was elected as president in 1992 and became a “Paul Harris Fellow.” In 1999, he received the “Rotarian of the Year” award. He was also a charter member of the Optimist Club of Murray in 1967 where he later served as president. He served on various community boards including the Murray Chamber of Commerce and the Murray Tourism Commission. He also served as the president of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. He was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1966. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Murray, and was ordained as a deacon in 1976. Since moving to Lexington in 2007, he has been a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Gideons International.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Paul Dailey Sr. and Frances Blakely Dailey; and his sister, Gwyn Dailey Key and her husband, Calvin Key.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl Thompson Dailey of Lexington, whom he married Aug. 2, 1959 in Benton; a daughter, Deena Dailey Jones (Dave) of Estero, Florida; two sons, W. Paul Dailey III (Ann) of Nashville, Tennessee, and John Dailey (Melena) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Grant Jones (Lexi) of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Drew Jones (Olivia) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Alex Dailey of Murray, and Luke Dailey and Sam Dailey of Lexington; and one great-grandson, Elliott Jones of Pittsboro.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. The burial service for family will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington (www.ibclex.com), or First Baptist Church in Murray (www.fbcmurray.org), or to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org).
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Mills Hammack
Charlotte Mills Hammack died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Although a long-time resident of Murray, Kentucky, she was born April 20, 1941, in Selmer, Tennessee. She was the daughter of James DeVaughn Mills of Medina, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Barlow Mills of Crump, Tennessee.
Charlotte grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, where she graduated from Messick High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memphis State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and represented the Kappa Sigma fraternity in the Miss Memphis State pageant.
She was the beloved wife of Dr. James Wallace Hammack Jr. Following their marriage in 1963, she taught school at Fannie Bush Elementary in Winchester and at Morton Junior High in Lexington. Upon moving to Murray, Charlotte became a homemaker. She was involved with the local chapters of the DAR and the UDC and served for a time as co-chairperson of the Calloway County Republican Party.
She was well known for her voracious reading habits and her zealous Anglophilia. She also enjoyed flower gardening, but her greatest joy was taken in gathering with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, James Barlow Mills of Milan, Tennessee, and John David Mills of Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlotte is survived by two children, Amanda Hammack Crain (Chris) of Marion, Arkansas, and James Wallace Hammack III (Julie) of Murray; two grandchildren, Wallace Alexander Crain and Margaret Elizabeth Crain; two nieces, Jennifer Mills Pickett and Meredith Mills Lovell; and a nephew, James Barlow Mills Jr., all of Nashville, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Centerville Cemetery in Milan, Tennessee, with Austin C. Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; in the memo: James W. Hammack Jr. History Scholarship.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Marie DiBlasio
Cynthia Marie DiBlasio, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Tampa, Florida.
She was a pharmacy technician at AM Pharm Inc. in Parsons, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Echols; her husband, John DiBlasio; and a son, Frank Armand DiBlasio.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Dolly Echols of Murray; her sons, Joe DiBlasio (Sheila) of Decaturville, Tennessee, and NIck DiBlasio of Parsons; a brother, Billy Echols of Clayton, Georgia; sisters, Karen Rushing (Johnny) of Murray and Gina Walker of Murray; and a grandchild, Maci DiBlasio.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Oakdale Funeral Home in Parsons with Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Oakdale Funeral Home of Parsons, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Durr
Barbara Ann Durr, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 26, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to George Alexander Doolin and Catherine Smith Doolin.
She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for many years. She loved to sew and do crafts. In her later years, she especially loved visiting with friends at the senior citizens center, baking for the bake sales, running the crafting classes, and traveling with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, John C. Durr; a son, Roger W. Durr Sr; and brothers and sisters, Marcine Scalchas, Patricia Kelley, Judy Ellis, James “Jimmy” Doolin, Donald Doolin and Roger Wayne Durr, Jr.
Barbara is survived by her five children, Robert (Diane) Durr of Mountain Home, Arkansas, George Durr of Murray, Paul Durr of Fort Charlotte, Florida, Raymond Durr of Murray and Diane Durr of Almo; brothers William (Barbara) Doolin, George (Tina) Doolin of Hobart, Indiana; a sister, Sharon Shiyan of Valparaiso, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Eric Kelleher and Ruth Daughaday officiating. Entombment followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was after 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Max Witzler
Max Witzler, 56, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Aug. 29, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio.
He was a captain in the U.S. Army where he served in Desert Storm. He worked as a real estate agent for Elite Reality and had a passion for hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a member of Lynnville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Robert Hanneman, and one sister, Linda Fay Hanneman.
Mr. Witzler is survived by his daughter, Savannah Danyel Alvey and husband David of Calvert City; his mother, Ruth Augusta (Kuhl) Vaughan of Murray; girlfriend, Cathy Barron of Murray; four grandchildren, Anniston Alvey, Graham Alvey, Korben Alvey and Holden Alvey, all of Calvert City; his girlfriend's children, Hunter Dyer and wife Dawn and Kayla Dyer, all of Dresden, Tennessee; and his girlfriend’s grandchildren, Paxton Dyer and KyLee Dyer, both of Dresden.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Merrick Nunn officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
George Snow
George Snow, 77, of Benton, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Alice L. Romaine
Alice L. Romaine, 90, of Mount Dora, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Certus Premier Memory Care Living in Mount Dora.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
