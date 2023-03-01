John T. Lee
John T. Lee, 74, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Byrdstown, Tennessee, to Herbert Lee and Ola M. Cross Lee.
He retired from the Calloway County School District Bus Garage as a diesel mechanic and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Hazel Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school and was a deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Watkins Lee; second wife, Lanita Malcom Lee; one sister, Myrtle Ralston; two brothers, Bobby Lee and infant brother, James Lee; and one brother-in-law, Dick Ralston.
Mr. Lee is survived by two daughters, Lorrie Lee-Stults and husband Derek of Melber and Jennifer Lee-Scott of Hazel; one sister, Margrette Taylor and husband Gary of Farmland, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Jacob Fox, Jackson Fox, Olivia Stults, Jenson Scott and Jaylee Scott.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow later that day in Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hazel Baptist Church, 301 Gilbert St., Hazel, KY 42049.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
William Earl Wadel
William Earl Wadel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1942, in Greensburg, Kansas, to Lester Wadel and Viola (Becker) Wadel.
He was a retired poultry farmer and was a member of Harmony Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha (Nikkel) Wadel; one brother, David Wadel; and one granddaughter, Kandace Koehn.
Mr. Wadel is survived by two daughters, Sheri Nichols and husband Dalen of Nokomis, Florida, and Kathy Koehn and husband Kevin of Inman, Kansas; three sons, Marlin Wadel and wife Darla of Inman, John Wadel and wife Diana of Rector, Arkansas; and Donovan Wadel and wife Linda of Farmington; two sisters, Linda McDaniel and husband Joe of Rich Hill, Missouri and Sharon Houston of Rich Hill; two brothers, Walt Wadel and wife Marilyn of Garden City, Kansas, and Jim Wadel of Peculiar, Missouri; mother-in-law, Delma Nikkel of Moundridge, Kansas; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Harmony Mennonite Church with burial to follow in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Harmony Mennonite Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL NOTICE
LaWanda Jean Wolford
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.