Darlene Elkins Garland
Darlene Elkins Garland, 86, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Dexter, to Maxie Puckett and Elizabeth Copeland Puckett.
She retired from Mattel and was a member of Dexter Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Elkins, who died in 2016; three brothers, James Mac Puckett, Sammy Puckett and Rickie Puckett; and one sister, Marion Brown.
Mrs. Garland is survived by her husband, Billy Gene Garland of Murray; one daughter, Sharon Gail Griffin of Almo; two sisters, Kay Thorn of Dexter and Betty “Skip” Barron (Bobby) of Murray; one brother, Harvey Puckett (Karen) of Dexter; four grandchildren, Ginger Pittman (Cliff) of Hazel, Aleshia Banks (Mitch Craig) of Murray, Monica Spiceland (Daniel) of Murray and Mandy Underwood (Brooks) of Murray; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Pittman (Abby Tidwell), Abby Pittman Hale (Matthew), Ezra Banks, Brooklynn Underwood, Kamden Underwood, Danica Spiceland and Dallis Spiceland; and one great-great-grandchild, Catherine Grace Pittman.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Dexter Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Jerry Don Slater
Jerry Don Slater, 71, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 23, 1949, in Benton, Kentucky, to Ernest and Jessie Edwards Slaughter.
Jerry never met a stranger, and was an avid coin collector. You'd often see him at the Waffle House or Kelly's Diner drinking coffee with friends. He was a retired electrician with IBEW and was a member of Electrical Union 816 in Paducah and 429 in Nashville, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Smith Slaughter; a son, Timothy Lynn Henderson; a daughter, Therisa Diane Jestes; and a grandchild, Abby Lynne Jestes.
Mr. Slater is survived by his daughter, Samantha Amis of Clarksville; two grandchildren, Aaron Jestes of Paducah and Ashley Walters (Casey) of Benton; and one great-grandchild, Aiden Walters.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation will be held at the cemetery.
Matthew Lyn Barnes
Matthew Lyn Barnes, 33, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, died Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous year long battle with brain and spine cancer.
He was born May 30, 1987, in Murray, Kentucky.
He was a 2009 graduate of Murray State University. He was the owner of Bluegrass Computer Systems.
Matthew wanted, from day one, to impact anyone else who suffers from this horrible disease and to raise awareness from his struggle. He was brave, selfless, loving, caring and concerned about others above himself always. Matthew burned his brilliant light fast and hard. He lived his dream everyday growing his own companies, supporting his family and his employees. In his short time, he impacted the world and so many people. Matthew leaves a gap by his absence, but he contributed more than anyone could imagine.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Roscoe and Ima Lou Barnes of Farmington, and Gene Owens of Murray.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Kayla Jackson Barnes; his mother, Connie Barnes Maynord and step-father Chris of Hendersonville, Tennessee; his father, Gary Barnes and step-mother Sandy of Henando, Mississippi; his brother, Dominic (Verderese) Barnes and spouse Corey Young of Chicago, Illinois; and his grandmother, Mary McClain Griffith of Palmersville.
A private life celebration will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, Matthew would like donations made in his name to Alive Hospice Facility in Nashville. These donations will help progress forward the ultimate goal Matthew always had of “Caring for Others”.
Reba Schroader
Reba Schroader, 89, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.
Garvin Phillips
Garvin Phillips, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Charlotte Marie Grogan Wilson
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Randy Woods
Interment of ashes is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Oakwood United Methodist Church Cemetery in Clinton, Kentucky.