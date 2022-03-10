Mac Fitts
Mac Fitts, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 27, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Freeman Fitts and Ellen Vanalice Hutchin Fitts.
He retired from the City of Murray as a supervisor in the Natural Gas Department, and was a member of Russell Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a National Guard veteran, a member of the Optimist Club, and a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Fitts.
Mr. Fitts is survived by his wife, Pattie Fitts of Murray, whom he married Sept. 12, 1992, in Murray; four daughters, Buffy Danner and husband Robbie of Weatherford, Texas, Sara Tyler and husband Tim of Franklin, Tennessee, Rhanda Miller and husband Tony of Almo and Leanna Jones and husband Shawn of Dexter; one sister, Freda Steely of Murray; seven grandchildren, Amber Jones, Haley Coles and husband Brian, Allison Brazelton and husband Patrick, Reese Danner, Mattie Brazelton and husband Nick, Riley Danner, and Timothy Tyler and wife Caitlin; and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Coles, Waylon Rayburn, Brycen Coles, Dean Rayburn, Claire Coles and Jones Brazelton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Louise Hainley Smith
Lois Louise Hainley Smith, 95, of Kirksey, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 5, 1927, in Springville, Tennessee, to Wright Douglas Hainley and Bessie Volene Haneline Hainley.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Olive Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Smith, who died May 7, 2007; one daughter, Rita Smith; four sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Smith is survived by one daughter, Sonja Howard and husband Roger of Benton; four sons, Danny Smith and wife Kathy of Benton, Jack Smith and wife Karen of Kirksey, Mark Smith of Benton and Jody M. Smith of Kirksey; one brother, Tom Mack Hainley and wife Madona of Springville; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marla McLeod
Marla McLeod, 73, of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away from a sudden illness Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Murray, Kentucky, to A.H. and Mable Wilson McLeod.
A long time resident of Henry County, Marla married Henry Driver, who preceded her in death.
A graduate of Calloway County High School, she work 14 years at Emerson Electric Company in Paris, Tennessee, were she made numerous friends that became like family. She eventually went back to school at Murray State University earning her Bachelor’s in Social Work in 1993, graduating with honors, Magna Cum Laude. Five years later, she graduated from the University of Louisville with a Masters in Social Work. She worked for several years with Four Rivers Behavioral Therapy as an outpatient therapist before retiring. Marla enjoyed numerous hobbies throughout her life including writing poetry, crocheting and raising purebred toy poodles.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law, A.H (Amelia) McLeod Jr. of Murray; one son, Jon Driver of Madison, Wisconsin; and special friend, Clifford Dean.
Marla is survived by her daughter, Alexa (Ryan) Frommherz of Madison, Wisconsin, and her son, Barry Barrone of Puryear; four grandchildren, Ashley Frommherz, Phoenix Frommherz, Daniel Driver and Alex Driver; two nephews, David McLeod and Dennis (Tandie) McLeod of Murray; and several great-nephews and one great-niece, all in the Murray area.
A celebration of life is being planned for this summer for friends and family in the Tennessee/Kentucky area. Alexander Funeral Home in Newburgh, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Baker
Janice Baker, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, lovingly surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Sherman Brent Langston and Kathryn Charlton Langston, who preceded her in death.
Janice grew up in Murray and Hazel, Kentucky. She attended Hazel High School until her senior year, and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee. She retired from Murray State University as secretary to the chairman in the Department of Industry and Technology. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir.
She married James (Jim) Lawson Baker on June 8, 1958, in Hazel. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in 2019. Together, they enjoyed years of camping and boating, University of Kentucky basketball and traveling across the United States. Most of all, they adored their children and cherished being “DeeDad and MeeMom” to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Marcelle Lassiter.
Mrs. Baker is survived by two daughters, Shaun Baker Barrow and husband Steve and Stefane Baker Bradley, both of Murray; one son, James (Jimmy) Baker Jr. of Murray; one sister, Barbara Rodrigues and husband Bart of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Brytani (Darnell) Johnson, Seth Baker Darnell and wife Robyn, Blair (Darnell) Gray and husband Cody, Christopher Noel Bradley and wife Nuriya, McKenzie (Bradley) Lawson and husband Carver, Candace (Barrow) Farmer and husband Jason, and Tracy Lynn Nichols; and six great grandchildren, Lily Faith Johnson, Colton Zane Johnson, Dex Ryan Darnell, Cash Baker Darnell, Samuel Carter Bradley and Alexander Rafkat Bradley.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial to follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Boyd Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Murray Watch, 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Annette Boudreau Keith
Mrs. Annette Boudreau Keith, 82, of Dexter, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Annette was born in Palko, KS on March 12, 1939 to the late Gasper Boudreau and Louemma Burns Boudreau. She worked as an accountant for Bossier City Medical Center in Bossier City, LA and was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church in Dexter.
Preceding her in death include her parents; her husband to whom she married on June 24, 1957, Mr. Hansel Keith; a brother, Charles Boudreau; two sisters, Pansee Cox, Caroldon Marshall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dahn Scott and husband, Larry of Dexter; a brother, Victor Brodreau of Haughton, LA and two grandchildren, Maison Lemoine and wife, Kate and Eide Scott.
A graveside service is set for 1 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at McDaniel Cemetery. Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen will officiate.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Annette Keith by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Gail Elliott
Gail Elliott, 81, of Hollow Rock, Tennessee, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntington, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
John Nolin
John Nolin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Henry County Healthcare Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.