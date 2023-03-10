Michael George ‘Mike’ Harmon
Michael George “Mike” Harmon, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 5, 2023.
He was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Dallas, Texas. He was the son of the late Wallace and Sybil Peacock-Harmon (who passed at the age of 103).
He graduated from the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. As an electrical and computer engineer, he specialized in optics and worked for startup companies in Albuquerque New Mexico (Chromex and ADOT). He also designed instruments for the Clinical Psychology Department at the University of Texas, Austin, and has several patents under his name, including a cutting-edge music pedal, which he later developed under his company name Black Box Pedals. He was an entrepreneur, a custom builder and a “Renaissance Man,” also, a writer, a musician and a philosopher.
Mike always found ways to use his talents. When he retired to Murray to be with Thérèse, he was constantly seeking new challenges and wrote several books, “The God of Reason” (a series of ‘talking points” trying to reconcile science and religion) and the sci-fi work “Coca-Cola,” which is still on his computer. In Murray, he became a consultant for Numeritex Displays, enjoyed informally advising several engineering students with their final research projects (one was from Benin, another from Chad, and they are still in touch). He also quickly became a well-known and sought-after house-remodeling specialist (Michael’s Miracles Company) while applying his skills to improving the lovely home he shared with Thérèse and their cats, and even built cat houses for the Humane Society Feral Cat Program. He touched many lives, made friends with so many diverse people and still kept his childhood friends close. His dedication to music (bass guitarist, composer and song writer) created a strong bond within the local community. That younger musicians appreciated his talent, creativity and his philosophical outlook on life is evident from the amount of sympathy messages that came pouring in at the announcement of his passing.
Fit and strong as a rock, Mike died on a beautiful spring Sunday morning in a freak accident while cutting wood. Thérèse and Mike had made of point of living according to their heart, heating with wood, living simply close to nature, running in LBL, swimming in the lakes, backpacking the world, hiking up volcanoes and roughing it through Central and South America many times. Fearless, and a risk -lover, he was also an avid surfer. A true friend, a good counsel, a trusted reliable ethically impeccable person, he was loved by many. Everywhere he went, he tried to be of service, and put his amazing skills to repair anything that needed to be put whole and functional again. He had that same effect on people’s hearts and souls. Mike, you tried to make the world a better place. You will forever be in our hearts.
Mike is survived by his companion of 26 years, Dr.Thérèse Saint Paul, originally from Belgium and a French professor at Murray State University; and his sisters, Patricia Harmon-Albright of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Peggy Harmon-Sheehan of Downers Grove, Illinois.
A visitation and memorial service will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Tributes will begin at 3 p.m. for those who wish to share their favorite story or memory of Mike Harmon.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Lee Tidwell
Timothy Lee Tidwell, 79, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
He was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Cornelius Tidwell and Iva Catherine (Watson) Tidwell.
He was a retired truck driver and farmer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and attended First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Renee Howard; one brother, Larry Tidwell; and an infant sister, Mary Tidwell.
Mr. Tidwell is survived by his wife, Judy Tidwell of Murray, whom he married Aug. 6, 2016; one daughter, Anita Tidwell Suazo and husband Reuel of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one son, Randy Tidwell of Nashville, Tennessee; one sister, LaVella Hayden and husband Gene of Bardwell; two brothers, Dennis Tidwell and Kenneth Tidwell and wife Ellen, all of Lynn Grove; five grandchildren, Amanda Martin of Kuttawa, Nicolas Suazo and Andrew Suazo, both of Colorado Springs and Abigail Tidwell and Jesse Tidwell, both of Nashville; and two great-grandchildren, Emrys Martin and Niklaus Crosby, both of Kuttawa.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jim Stahler and Joe Ohnemus officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Serving as active pallbearers will be Justin Tidwell, Randy Tidwell, Reuel Suazo and Michael Ridenour. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Lynn Tidwell, Jerry Gupton, Joe Rossi, Mark Kandt, Prentice Darnell and James Hooper.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Calloway County, 607 Poplar St., Suite A, Murray, KY 42071, or to First United Methodist, % Appalachian Mission Team, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Larry T. Ragsdale
Larry T. Ragsdale, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Shannon Lea Norsworthy
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery.
Martha Jean Harding Alls
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Linda Paulette Williams
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Coles Campground Cemetery.
Timothy Lee Tidwell
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
————————————————————————————————
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Michael George ‘Mike’ Harmon
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the funeral home.