John T. Nolin Jr.
John T. Nolin Jr., 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born March 25, 1932, in the town of Tharpe in Stewart County, Tennessee, to John “Jack” and Nona Simpson Nolin.
John was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray for many years and retired as plant supervisor at the City of Murray Water System, where he worked his entire career. At home, he could usually be found outside working in his yard or garden, or in his garage. John and Wanda enjoyed vacationing in the Smoky Mountains and taking day trips around the region, oftentimes to the Land Between the Rivers, where John grew up. He was very interested in the history of the families of LBR, and loved talking with friends and family about his time there, where he was known to everyone by his nickname, “Pab.”
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Copeland Nolin on Jan. 14, 2022. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nona; a son, Scottie Nolin; an infant grandson, Jonathan Tubbs Nolin; two brothers, Joseph “Joe” Nolin and Robert “Bob” Nolin; and two sisters, Elizabeth “Jolly” Downs and Jackie “Carney” Snow.
John is survived by a daughter, Sherry McClain and husband Jerry of Murray; a granddaughter, Janey McClain and husband Adam Cox of Louisville; grandsons, Scottie Gray and wife Carla of Murray and Jonathan Mitchell Nolin of Woodstock, Georgia.; a great-grandson, Jared Gray and wife Brittany of Denver, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Frankie and Vivian Cox of Louisville; sisters, Bonnie Kalama of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Loretta Logsdon of Mayfield.; and a cousin, Peggie Spiceland Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service is at noon Monday, March 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers will be Janey McClain, Scottie Gray, Jared Gray, Adam Kiesler, Chad Nolin and Richard Wayne Downs. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gail Elliott
Mrs. Gail Elliott, 81, of Hollow Rock, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntington, TN.
Mrs. Elliott was born on February 9, 1941 in Arkansas to the late Edd and Hazel Tucker Hamm.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Carlie Elliott, Sr; her second husband, Roger Wren; her daughter, Kelly Joiner and three sisters.
She is survived by a son, Mitchell Ray Elliott; two grandsons, Carlie Elliott and wife, Brittany of Paducah, Thomas Joiner of Murray and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service is set for 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Wade Cash will officiate. The family welcomes visitors from 2-3:30 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Mac Fitts
Mac Fitts, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 27, 1942, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Freeman Fitts and Ellen Vanalice Hutchin Fitts.
He retired from the City of Murray as a supervisor in the Natural Gas Department, and was a member of Russell Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a National Guard veteran, a member of the Optimist Club, and a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Fitts.
Mr. Fitts is survived by his wife, Pattie Fitts of Murray, whom he married Sept. 12, 1992, in Murray; four daughters, Buffy Danner and husband Robbie of Weatherford, Texas, Sara Tyler and husband Tim of Franklin, Tennessee, Rhanda Miller and husband Tony of Almo and Leanna Jones and husband Shawn of Dexter; one sister, Freda Steely of Murray; seven grandchildren, Amber Jones, Haley Coles and husband Brian, Allison Brazelton and husband Patrick, Reese Danner, Mattie Brazelton and husband Nick, Riley Danner, and Timothy Tyler and wife Caitlin; and six great-grandchildren, Aubrey Coles, Waylon Rayburn, Brycen Coles, Dean Rayburn, Claire Coles and Jones Brazelton.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery in Lynn Grove. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Dr. William Allen Franklin Jr.
Dr. William Allen Franklin Jr., 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Mexico, Kentucky, to William Allen Franklin Sr. and Reba Grace Oliver Franklin.
He retired as the Superintendent of Murray Independent School District and served as the Director of the Teacher’s Quality Institute. Dr. Franklin received his Bachelor of Geo Sciences from Murray State University, a Master of Education from Murray State University, and his PhD from the University of Tennessee. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and was a veteran as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Lucas Franklin; and one daughter, Leslie Elise Cauley.
Dr. Franklin is survived by one son, Christopher Allen Franklin of Murray; one brother, Allen Franklin of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Caleb Lucas Cauley, Sarah Elise Cauley and Benjamin William Cauley.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Frances Cemetery with Tim Palmer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WKMS Radio Station, 2018 University Station, Murray, KY 42071, Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or to the Frances Cemetery Fund, c/o Joeann Asbridge, 117 Layfette Heights, Marion, KY 42064.
Annette Boudreau Keith
Mrs. Annette Boudreau Keith, 82, of Dexter, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Annette was born in Palko, KS on March 12, 1939 to the late Gasper Boudreau and Louemma Burns Boudreau. She worked as an accountant for Bossier City Medical Center in Bossier City, LA and was a member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church in Dexter.
Preceding her in death include her parents; her husband to whom she married on June 24, 1957, Mr. Hansel Keith; a brother, Charles Boudreau; two sisters, Pansee Cox, Caroldon Marshall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dahn Scott and husband, Larry of Dexter; a brother, Victor Brodreau of Haughton, LA and two grandchildren, Maison Lemoine and wife, Kate and Eide Scott.
A graveside service is set for 1 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at McDaniel Cemetery. Robert McKinney and Richard Burkeen will officiate.
