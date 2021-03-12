Robert Howard Steely
Robert Howard Steely, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Murray, to Leland Steely and Alice Flippin Steely.
He was a retired banker, a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed golfing, fishing at Kentucky Lake and Florida, as well as watching his grandchildren compete in track, soccer and baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Lee Steely and John Wesley Steely; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Freeman and Van Alice Hutchens Fitts.
Mr. Steely is survived by his wife, Freda Fitts Steely of Murray, whom he married April 18, 1965; one daughter, Connie Steely Herrell and husband Dave of Bettendorf, Iowa; one son, Kelly Steely and wife Sonia of Birmingham, Alabama; one sister, Anna Lou Coleman of Murray; and four grandchildren, Sydney Steely and Dylan Steely of Birmingham and Lucas Herrell and Steely Grace Herrell, both of Bettendorf.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, 101 E Sycamore Street St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Reba Dell Schroader
Reba Dell Schroader, 89, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home.
She was April 15, 1931, in Dexter, to Stanley Hopkins and Mary Belle Childress Hopkins.
She was a retired nurses’ aid at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a member of Independence United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Schroader; three sisters, Estelle Hopkins, Mary Nell Fountain and Edna Morrison; and seven brothers, Hersey Hopkins, Bill Hopkins, Glenn “Boe” Hopkins, Charles Hopkins, Frank Hopkins, W.H. “Doug” Hopkins and Harold Junior Hopkins.
Mrs. Schroader is survived by one daughter, Joann Schroader of Almo; one son, Ronnie Schroader and wife Elaine of Dexter; two grandchildren, Jeffery Dale Schroader and fiancé Amber Bush and Eric Schroader and wife Shannon, all of Dexter; three great-grandchildren, Rikki Greywolf and husband Karter, Jake Schroader and Dylan Schroader, all of Dexter; and one great-great grandchild, Jayden Delaney of Dexter.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Richard Burkeen and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, c/o Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Marilyn Edwards
Marilyn Edwards, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Donna I. Youngblood
Donna I. Youngblood, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
