John T. Nolin Jr.
John T. Nolin Jr., 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was born March 25, 1932, in the town of Tharpe in Stewart County, Tennessee, to John “Jack” and Nona Simpson Nolin.
John was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Murray for many years and retired as plant supervisor at the City of Murray Water System, where he worked his entire career. At home, he could usually be found outside working in his yard or garden, or in his garage. John and Wanda enjoyed vacationing in the Smoky Mountains and taking day trips around the region, oftentimes to the Land Between the Rivers, where John grew up. He was very interested in the history of the families of LBR, and loved talking with friends and family about his time there, where he was known to everyone by his nickname, “Pab.”
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda Copeland Nolin on Jan. 14, 2022. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nona; a son, Scottie Nolin; an infant grandson, Jonathan Tubbs Nolin; two brothers, Joseph “Joe” Nolin and Robert “Bob” Nolin; and two sisters, Elizabeth “Jolly” Downs and Jackie “Carney” Snow.
John is survived by a daughter, Sherry McClain and husband Jerry of Murray; a granddaughter, Janey McClain and husband Adam Cox of Louisville; grandsons, Scottie Gray and wife Carla of Murray and Jonathan Mitchell Nolin of Woodstock, Georgia.; a great-grandson, Jared Gray and wife Brittany of Denver, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Frankie and Vivian Cox of Louisville; sisters, Bonnie Kalama of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Loretta Logsdon of Mayfield.; and a cousin, Peggie Spiceland Hicks of Murray.
The funeral service is at noon Monday, March 14, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Pallbearers will be Janey McClain, Scottie Gray, Jared Gray, Adam Kiesler, Chad Nolin and Richard Wayne Downs. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gail Elliott
Mrs. Gail Elliott, 81, of Hollow Rock, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntington, TN.
Mrs. Elliott was born on February 9, 1941 in Arkansas to the late Edd and Hazel Tucker Hamm.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Carlie Elliott, Sr; her second husband, Roger Wren; her daughter, Kelly Joiner and three sisters.
She is survived by a son, Mitchell Ray Elliott; two grandsons, Carlie Elliott and wife, Brittany of Paducah, Thomas Joiner of Murray and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service is set for 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Wade Cash will officiate. The family welcomes visitors from 2-3:30 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home.
Myra Jo Farley
Myra Jo Farley, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.