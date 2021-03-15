Donna I. Youngblood
Donna I. Youngblood, 73 of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 9, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee.
She was a member of University Church of Christ. She was known for her Christian faith, serving of others, winning personality, and encouraging words. Most of all, she was known for her constant and loving support and association with her husband in over 50 years of ministry.
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter W. Irwin.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by her husband, Richard D. Youngblood of Murray; her mother, Doris Irwin Workman of Murray; a son, Christopher R. Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee; two brothers, Travis Irwin and wife Debbie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Paul Irwin of Memphis, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby and Megan Youngblood, all of Brentwood.
The immediate family will have a private graveside remembrance at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield. A public memorial service will be held at University Church of Christ within the next couple of weeks with a date to be announced soon.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to NationsUniversity, 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1400, PMB 133, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Delbert E. Fleming
Delbert E. Fleming, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 7, 1939, in Cunningham, Kentucky.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was well loved, loved well, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ulysses A. Fleming; his mother, Christine Snow Fleming; and one sister, June Fleming Smith.
Del is survived by his wife, Judy Hayes Fleming and her four children, Jay Hayes and wife Julie of Fort Worth, Texas, Sara Hite of Pensacola, Florida, Margaret Norsworthy and husband Chris of Murray and Amanda Stappe and husband Woody of Nicholasville; two daughters, Joanna Orr and husband Dale of Kuttawa and Patrice Wyatt and husband Scott of Murray; two sons, Dan Fleming and Kevin Fleming, both of Murray; a brother, Don Fleming and wife Kathie of Murray; one sister Jane Waddell of Murray; and 19 grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Howard Steely
Robert Howard Steely, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Murray, to Leland Steely and Alice Flippin Steely.
He was a retired banker, a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ, and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed golfing, fishing at Kentucky Lake and Florida, as well as watching his grandchildren compete in track, soccer and baseball. He was a loyal blood donor and donated more than 100 gallons during his lifetime.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Lee Steely and John Wesley Steely; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Freeman and Van Alice Hutchens Fitts.
Mr. Steely is survived by his wife, Freda Fitts Steely of Murray, whom he married April 18, 1965; one daughter, Connie Steely Herrell and husband Dave of Bettendorf, Iowa; one son, Kelly Steely and wife Sonia of Birmingham, Alabama; one sister, Anna Lou Coleman of Murray; and four grandchildren, Sydney Steely and Dylan Steely of Birmingham and Lucas Herrell and Steely Grace Herrell, both of Bettendorf.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale, Garry Evans and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, 101 E Sycamore Street St., Murray, KY 42071, or to Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Edward Eugene ‘Gene’ Peal
Edward Eugene “Gene” Peal, 95, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 24, 1925, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Homer and Iva Downs Peal.
He was a retired and beloved bus driver for the Murray Independent School District, and he never forgot anyone who was on his bus route. He was a former pastor, and during his lifetime he founded seven churches. In addition, he worked as a janitor for Big John's Grocery and was also a shop foreman for Murray Machine & Tool. He was a member of Christian Fellowship in Benton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rubena Stalls Peal; three brothers, Jimmy Peal, Marcus Peal and Bobby Peal; three sisters, Dorothy Griffith, Velma Cagle and Virginia Cottrell; and a son-in-law, Rick Clendenen.
Mr. Peal is survived by a son, Donnie Peal (Wanda) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a daughter, Debbie Clendenen of Benton; a brother, William Peal (Mildred) of Lynnville; a sister, Robbie McReynolds (James) of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Richie Clendenen (Jenny), Renee Owen (Landon), Brandi Haynes (Chris) and Alisha Peel; and six great-grandchildren, Chandler, Evie, Greyson, Olivia Haynes, Kyndal Owen and Trey Clendenen.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christian Fellowship School, 1343 US 68, Benton, KY 42025.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Garvin Phillips
Garvin Phillips, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Murray, to Ernest Phillips and Cozy Outland Phillips.
He was the owner and operator of Murray Wholesale Tire Service Inc., and attended Good Shepard United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, R.J. and wife Odie Phillips, Mozele and wife Lunel Phillips, Joe and wife Martha Phillips, Ed Phillips and Harold Phillips; three sisters, Ernestine and husband Artel Norman, Wanetta and husband James Norman and Marion Phillips; and one brother-in-law, Houston Ray.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his special friend, Bertha King of Jackson, Tennessee; one son, Shane Phillips and wife Tina of Murray; two sisters, Hazel Ray of Murray and Evelyn Cobra and husband Glenn of Michigan; one sister-in-law, Faye Phillips of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn A. Edwards
Marilyn A. Edwards, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 30 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond Howie and Eva Goudie Howie.
She graduated from Murray State University with a BSN and retired from Cheyenne Regional Hospital. She was an avid fan of UK Basketball and the Chicago Cubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Penney and her second husband, Jerry Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Thorne of Dexter, Donna Vanover and husband Todd of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Beverly Penney of Murray; one son, Danny Penney and wife Inger of Wingo; 10 grandchildren, Paul Camfield (Vicky) of Murray, Ian Penney Hughes of Murray, Amy Elliot and husband Clint of Nashville, Tennessee, Chris Thorne of Dexter, Jon Gordon of Cheyenne, Paul Penney (Diana) of Mayfield, Kristen Gordon of Cheyenne, Jacob Penney of Murray, Emily Cordevant (Nathan) of Murray, Sarah Anderson (Nick) of Murray; and her great-grandchildren, Ian Camfield, Sebastian Camfield, Olivia Camfield, Lola Thorne, Skyler Rutland, Easton Cordevant, Paisley Cordevant, Josslin Penney, Ethan Penney, Vivan Penney, Jillian Penney, Grant Elliott, Evan Elliott, Avery Elliott and Ellanor Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel of Murray Memorial Gardens with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhoome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Darrel Watkins
Jackie Darrel Watkins, 64, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born Feb.11, 1957, in Murray, Kentucky, to Royce and Effie Watkins.
A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Darrel always had a smile and a great sense of humor. He was an active member of the WATCH center for 46 years, being one of the earliest members. He was employed for many years by Twin Lakes Office Supplies. He enjoyed riding bikes, country music, and spending time with his large family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Watkins; and two sisters, Helen Watkins and Linda Gail Watkins.
Darrel is survived by his special caregivers, Paul Driver and Kasey Gibson; two brothers, Richard Watkins of Kirksey and Wayne Watkins (Cathy) of Hazel; five sisters, Betty Southerland of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Sandra Wallace of Hazel, Rita McGuire (Jack) of Pelham, Alabama, Della Oliver of Murray, and Carol Higbee of Cadiz; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and his WATCH family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Beville Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee, with Dan Leslie officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda Jo Burpoe McNutt
Glenda Jo Burpoe McNutt, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to R.J. Burpoe and Mildred Cathy Burpoe.
She was a retired hairdresser and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry B McNutt; her in-laws, Buddy and Sara Nell McNutt; one great-nephew, Josh Immke; and one brother-in-law, Benny McNutt.
Mrs. McNutt is survived by two sons, Michael McNutt and wife Cindy of Murray and Mitchell McNutt and wife Selena of Buchanan, Tennessee; one sister, Marcia Burpoe Koenecke and husband William “Bill” of Murray; six grandchildren, Kayla McNutt Rushing of Murray, Lindsey McNutt of Murray, Riley McNutt of Murray, Jacob Cantrell of Murray, Robert Sanders of Florida and Danny Sanders of Paris, Tennessee; one great- grandchild, Jaxson Bergeron of Barlow; one sister-in-law, Glinda McNutt Jeffrey of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no public service or visitation held at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry McGee
Jerry McGee, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Harvey Joe Conaway
Harvey Joe Conaway, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at AHC Nursing Home in Paris, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Edward E. Peal
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.