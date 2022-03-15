Myra Jo Farley
Myra Jo Farley, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 25, 1934, in McKenzie, Tennessee.
She graduated from Hazel High School and Murray State University with a degree in education. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ where she was Sunday school coordinator for many years. In addition to that role, she dedicated countless hours of service throughout her lifetime with Master Clothing Volunteers, the Theta Department of the Murray Women’s Club, the Foster Care Review Board, Kentucky Retired Teacher’s Association, the Murray Homemaker’s Club, and many others. She taught math at Murray Middle School for many years before retiring in 1996. In addition to her extensive volunteer work, she loved to watch UK Basketball, the Murray State Racers, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Jeopardy.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Max Farley, on Aug. 21, 2008; her mother, Minnie Belle Shrader; and her sister, June Shrader Jennings.
Mrs. Farley is survived by her daughter, Kay Mayfield (Marc) of Brock, Texas; her sons, Ken Farley (Kim) of Lone Oak and Keith Farley of Phoenix, Arizona; her granddaughter, Kaci Dobbs (William) of Brock; her grandsons, Zach Mayfield (Brianna) of Fort Worth, Texas, Cameron Farley (Mary Anne) of Fort Thomas and Caleb Farley of Atlanta, Georgia; and her great-grandchildren, Henry and Lucy Dobbs of Brock.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the J. H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Steven Hunter and John Dale officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to any one of Mrs. Farley’s charitable causes or the Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St. Street, Murray, KY 42071.
