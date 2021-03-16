Harvey Joe Conaway
Harvey Joe Conaway, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at AHC Nursing Home in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born July 3, 1933, to Jesse and Sarah Conaway of Ringling, Oklahoma.
He lived a full life, living 30 years in California and later living in Canada, Oklahoma, Indiana and Florida. He was a true entrepreneur with many ventures including being a contractor, subdivision owner, coal broker, owner and operator of a hotel, and gift shop owner in Sarasota, Florida, along with other businesses throughout his life. He celebrated life and always welcomed a challenge. He was witty, determined and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. His greatest gift to his daughters was teaching them to see life’s possibilities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of nearly 45 years, Nanci Conaway of Murray, who died in 2004; and seven siblings, Clarence, Jesse, Edgar, Orville, Annabelle, Faydelle and Eugene.
Mr. Conaway is survived by his four children, Christi Walker of Murray, her husband Mike and her daughter Amber Houk and husband Roger; Michelle Winston of Murray and daughter Amanda Staley and husband Ray; and Tammy Marshall of Sarasota, Florida, and her husband Carl; and son, Jeff Conaway of Oakhurst California; and seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Laynee, Lyla and Lawsyn Houk and Emeory, Elijah and Emelia Staley.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Clint Gentry officiating.
Jerry Ray McGee
Jerry Ray McGee, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Ripley County, Missouri, to Acil Austin McGee and Alpha “Dottie” Bates McGee.
He was an adventurer and a man of many talents. He was a U.S. Navy electronic specialist, a pilot for the former governor of Missouri, an engineer for the Alaskan Pipeline, and a contractor to the countries of Japan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He lived his life to the fullest, filled with challenges and excitement.
In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon McGee.
Jerry is survived by two sisters, Doris Ecker of Murray and Donna Reeds of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; one brother, Acil McGee Jr. and wife Kathy of Pacific, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held at a later date.
David Houser
David Houser, 74, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Urey and Ola Mae Housden Houser.
He was a retired mechanic and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Holmes Houser; his parents; one brother, Jewel Houser; and one sister, Lyda Watkins.
Mr. Houser is survived by his companion of 21 years, Carolyn Wyatt of Hopkinsville; one son, Todd Houser of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Stacey Houser and husband Michael and Heather Conrad and husband Marv, both of Memphis, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren, Dylan Houser, Lilly Kay Houser, Connor Moore, Lainey Conrad, Greyson Morse, Sarah Jones, Devlin Wyatt, Timothy Wyatt, Kenzie Wyatt, Taylor Wyatt, Lindsey Wyatt, Ashley Wyatt, Madison Wyatt, Jackson Whitehouse and Leann Wyatt; and one great-grandson, Jonathan Smithson.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery in the Golo community. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Delbert E. Fleming
Delbert E. Fleming, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born March 7, 1939, in Cunningham, Kentucky.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was well loved, loved well, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ulysses A. Fleming; his mother, Christine Snow Fleming; and one sister, June Fleming Smith.
Del is survived by his wife, Judy Hayes Fleming and her four children, Jay Hayes and wife Julie of Fort Worth, Texas, Sara Hite of Pensacola, Florida, Margaret Norsworthy and husband Chris of Murray and Amanda Stappe and husband Woody of Nicholasville; two daughters, Joanna Orr and husband Dale of Kuttawa and Patrice Wyatt and husband Scott of Murray; two sons, Dan Fleming and Kevin Fleming, both of Murray; a brother, Don Fleming and wife Kathie of Murray; one sister Jane Waddell of Murray; 19 grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Edward Eugene ‘Gene’ Peal
Edward Eugene “Gene” Peal, 95, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born April 24, 1925, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Homer and Iva Downs Peal.
He was a retired and beloved bus driver for the Murray Independent School District, and he never forgot anyone who was on his bus route. He was a former pastor, and during his lifetime he founded seven churches. In addition, he worked as a janitor for Big John's Grocery and was also a shop foreman for Murray Machine & Tool. He was a member of Christian Fellowship in Benton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rubena Stalls Peal; three brothers, Jimmy Peal, Marcus Peal and Bobby Peal; three sisters, Dorothy Griffith, Velma Cagle and Virginia Cottrell; and a son-in-law, Rick Clendenen.
Mr. Peal is survived by a son, Donnie Peal (Wanda) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a daughter, Debbie Clendenen of Benton; a brother, William Peal (Mildred) of Lynnville; a sister, Robbie McReynolds (James) of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Richie Clendenen (Jenny), Renee Owen (Landon), Brandi Haynes (Chris) and Alisha Peel; and six great-grandchildren, Chandler, Evie, Greyson, Olivia Haynes, Kyndal Owen and Trey Clendenen.
The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home with Richie Clendenen officiating. Burial followed in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Christian Fellowship School, 1343 US 68, Benton, KY 42025.
Garvin Phillips
Garvin Phillips, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in Murray, to Ernest Phillips and Cozy Outland Phillips.
He was the owner and operator of Murray Wholesale Tire Service Inc., and attended Good Shepard United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, R.J. and wife Odie Phillips, Mozele and wife Lunel Phillips, Joe and wife Martha Phillips, Ed Phillips and Harold Phillips; three sisters, Ernestine and husband Artel Norman, Wanetta and husband James Norman and Marion Phillips; and one brother-in-law, Houston Ray.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his special friend, Bertha King of Jackson, Tennessee; one son, Shane Phillips and wife Tina of Murray; two sisters, Hazel Ray of Murray and Evelyn Cobra and husband Glenn of Michigan; one sister-in-law, Faye Phillips of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Jackie Darrel Watkins
Jackie Darrel Watkins, 64, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born Feb.11, 1957, in Murray, Kentucky, to Royce and Effie Watkins.
A beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Darrel always had a smile and a great sense of humor. He was an active member of the WATCH center for 46 years, being one of the earliest members. He was employed for many years by Twin Lakes Office Supplies. He enjoyed riding bikes, country music, and spending time with his large family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Watkins; and two sisters, Helen Watkins and Linda Gail Watkins.
Darrel is survived by his special caregivers, Paul Driver and Kasey Gibson; two brothers, Richard Watkins of Kirksey and Wayne Watkins (Cathy) of Hazel; five sisters, Betty Southerland of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Sandra Wallace of Hazel, Rita McGuire (Jack) of Pelham, Alabama, Della Oliver of Murray, and Carol Higbee of Cadiz; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and his WATCH family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Beville Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee, with Dan Leslie officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WATCH Inc., 702 Main St., Murray, KY 42071.
Glenda Jo Burpoe McNutt
Glenda Jo Burpoe McNutt, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to R.J. Burpoe and Mildred Cathy Burpoe.
She was a retired hairdresser, and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry B McNutt; her in-laws, Buddy and Sara Nell McNutt; one great-nephew, Josh Immke; and one brother-in-law, Benny McNutt.
Mrs. McNutt is survived by two sons, Michael McNutt and wife Cindy of Murray and Mitchell McNutt and wife Selena of Buchanan, Tennessee; one sister, Marcia Burpoe Koenecke and husband William “Bill” of Murray; six grandchildren, Kayla McNutt Rushing of Murray, Lindsey McNutt of Murray, Riley McNutt of Murray, Jacob Cantrell of Murray, Robert Sanders of Florida and Danny Sanders of Paris, Tennessee; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Bergeron of Barlow; one sister-in-law, Glinda McNutt Jeffrey of Murray; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no public service or visitation held at this time.
Randy James Myers
Randy James Myers, 73, of California, formerly of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.