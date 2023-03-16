David R. King
David R. King, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 22, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Billie P. King and Wilma M. Maxey King, and was raised in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
He was the owner and operator of The Insurance Center of Murray, was a member of First Baptist Church, a member of Murray Masonic Lodge #105, Shriners, Jaycees, and a member of the Murray Rotary Club since 1978. He obtained his bachelor of science degree from Murray State University and had three professional designations in insurance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindie King, and one brother-in-law, Roger Melton.
Mr. King is survived by one son, Jon King and wife Cleo of Gilbertsville; two sisters, Sharon Melton of Murray and Shelia Melton of Barlowy; and one grandchild, Eli Dean King of Gilbertsville.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Entombment will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or World Mission Offering, 203 South 4th St., Murray, KY 42071, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Murray-Calloway County Need Line, 509 North 8th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine Steen
Lorraine Steen, 62, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home.
Born March 16, 1960, in Murray, she was the daughter of Warren Bernard and Carolyn Sue (Peeler) Steen.
She retired after 17 years of service with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office where she worked as a dispatcher. She was very good at what she did and was very proud of her time with the Sheriff's Office. She was loved and respected by her fellow dispatchers, as well as the deputies that worked with her over the years. Lorraine knew that death was not the end, and although we will miss her presence, we know that she's dancing on the other side in the company of her loved ones who've gone before.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Steen is survived by her daughters, Sarah Lorraine Burkeen of Murray and Rebekah Carol Burkeen King and husband Chris of Paducah; sisters, Shari Anderson and husband Sam of Murray and Teresa Steen of Murray; brothers, Richard Steen and wife Penny of Haze and Kerry Steen of Almo; grandchildren, Jayden Burkeen and Journey Bazzell; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Kerry Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Lorraine was very passionate about children, especially hungry children, therefore, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the United Way Calloway County Collective, 203 Ash St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
April Marie Boswell Cothran
April Marie Boswell Cothran went to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was born Nov. 20, 1973, in Kankakee, Illinois, to Roy Dupree Boswell Jr. and Carol Hicks Boswell. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky, along with her sisters, Kristol Boswell Skipper and Misty Boswell Guthrie.
She graduated with honors from Calloway County High School and magna cum laude from Murray State University. She excelled at her career in risk management for many years at First Horizon Bank and 5/3 Bank. She was a faithful member of the church of Christ and grew up attending the New Providence congregation in Murray. She found friendship and fellowship at the Cedar Springs congregation in Louisville, among others. April was known for her intelligence, honesty, love for family, and headstrong spirit. She inspired everyone with her bright smile, strong work ethic, and encouraging attitude. Her love for Christ was always present in her personal and professional life.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roy Dupree Boswell Sr. and Milford and Dortha “Marcella” Hicks.
April recently celebrated her 28th anniversary with her loving husband, J. Eric Cothran, whom she was married Jan. 14, 1995.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, parents, sisters, grandmother, Billie “Mama Bill” Montgomery Boswell, and her three beautiful daughters, Lily (Justice) England, Abigayle Cothran, and Karolyne Cothran.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Hicks Cemetery. New Concord church of Christ will host food and fellowship after the services. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. March 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, (PanCan.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Sanders
Robert C Sanders, 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky, to Ernest and Clara Sanders.
Bob, as he was known to many, loved his basketball. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and he also learned to love some Alabama football after his granddaughter Lyndsi went to school there. He worked in the chemical and tire industry for many years at Hooker Chemical, General Tire and retired from Carbon Graphite in Calvert City. He was a member of Benton Country Club, and he enjoyed playing golf and taking care of their pool for several years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Roberson Sanders of 60 years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Vita Dalton Sanders; two children, along with two bonus children and their spouses, Jennifer and Terry Apple of Murray, Brett and Tracey Sanders of Paris, Kelly and Dave Crippen of Michigan, and Jeff and Susan Berry of Florida; two grandchildren, Lyndsi Hughes and Tessa Sanders; and several bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he enjoyed spending time with.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with David Allbritten officiating. A graveside service will follow in Marshall County Memorial Gardens in Benton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center in Bob’s memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lubie Edward Parrish
Lubie Edward Parrish, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to James Max Parrish and Edith Lee Parrish.
He was a retired farmer, and along with his late wife, Reba, owned and operated Lubie and Reba’s Restaurant in Murray. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Outreach Sunday school class. In addition, he was a member of Temple Hill Masonic Lodge #276, a member of the Jaycees/Fair Board where he was given the title of “Exhausted Rooster,” was a Kirksey baseball coach, and served on the Calloway County School Board for 12 years. During his tenure on the school board, he oversaw the building of the three elementary schools and the middle school. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, and time with his dog Poppy and grand dog Moses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Parrish, and one son, Rob Edd Parrish.
Mr. Parrish is survived by one daughter, Patricia Parrish of Murray; one son, Elvin Parrish and wife Sherry of Murray; five grandchildren, Jennifer Parrish-Lamb and husband Mike, Christy Watkins and husband Ben, Robert Parrish and wife Katelyn, Jessica Estes and husband Michael, all of Murray and Justin Parrish and husband John of Louisville; five great-grandchildren, Dylan Fry, Jacie Watkins, Natalie Parrish, Ruby Estes and Lucas Estes, all of Murray; one great-great-grandchild, Rhiannon Fry of Murray; and special friends, Ronnie and Terese Shemwell, Kendra and Worth Shemwell, Mira Shemwell and Mike and Jan Nutter.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Jim Stahler and Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Jessie Mae Hill
Jessie Mae Hill, 94, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at her residence.
She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hill; two brothers, Dudley Paschall and J.D. Paschall; two sisters, Dorothy Paschall and Robbie Paschall; and her parents, Eugene and Bessie Manning Paschall.
Mrs. Hill is survived by two sons, David (Jackie) Hill of Murray and Jerry Hill of Mayfield; five daughters, Glenda (Mike) Lee of Mayfield, Brenda Taylor of Wingo, Peggy (Tommy) Patterson of Murray, Gail Rose of Mayfield and Pearl (Michael) Alexander of Mayfield; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield with Max Anderson and Phillip Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bazzell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kenny Lee, Rodney Cunningham, Kenny Dale Lee, Danny Cunningham, Jimmy Paschall and Wayne Harris. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund, 807 Darnell Rd., Farmington, KY 42040.
Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Lori Jean Mills
Mrs. Lori Jean Mills, 67, of Murray, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Lori was born on March 6, 1956 to the late Charles and Ethel Jean Young. She worked in the healthcare industry as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as one sister, Nancy Young.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include her husband of 45 years, Mr. Larry Mills of Murray; sons, Michael Mills (Charity) of Murray, Rickey John (Suzette) of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Charles V. Young, Jr. (Cindy) of IL; sisters, Patty Rogano of IL, Tani Kurecki (Todd) of IL; grandchildren, Joshua Gleich (Lizzie), Nicholas Gleich (Caitlyn), Holly Gleich, Taylor Mills, Michael Mills, Jr., Noah Ivy, Jaxon Ivy and three great grandchildren, Peyton Gleich, Violet Gleich, Cameron Gleich. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Lori Mills is set for 11 am on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Chris King will officiate and burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Her family welcomes visitors from 4 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Lori Mills by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Rudy Howard Mills
Rudy Howard Mills, 76, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Byrn Funeral Home, Mayfield.
Bruce Mellon
Bruce Mellon, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.