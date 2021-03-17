Douglas Carlton Schrader
Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, formerly of Chesterton, Indiana, died Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in New Concord, Kentucky, with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia and received an honorable discharged in 1972. He earned his bachelor of science degree in earth science from Ball State University in 1974. He began his career after college as a science teacher in Gary and Portage Junior High schools from 1974-77. He found his calling in external and government affairs and continued his education with courses in a masters of public affairs at Indiana University in 1982.
Changing his career path to the steel and mining industries, Doug began at Inland Steel Industries, Inc. (1977 – 1991); from 1991 to 1995 was president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, 1995-2001; and worked at LTV Steel Corporation (1995 - 2001). He was regional manager of government and public affairs, working with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota local and state governments; in 2007-2009, he was vice president of general sales at Severstal Steel, Michigan. He was co-founder and vice chairman of International Recycling Group, LLC (IRG) which started 15 years ago to improve recycling waste plastics into a usable product for the steel industry. He was always very active in civic activities throughout his career, serving many organizations and committees including Ball State University Cardinal Varsity Club, Lake Area Red Cross Blood Services, Lake Area United Way, Junior Achievement of America Board, Management Association of Illinois, Indiana Business and Industry Political Education Committee, Lakeshore Private Industry Council, Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, East Chicago Urban Enterprise Association, East Chicago Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Business and Industry, Chicago, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Coalition of Labor and Industry, South Shore Chamber of Commerce, Duluth/Superior Port Authority, Twin City Education Foundation, East Chicago Community Development Foundation, Indiana and Illinois Manufacturers Association, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota Chambers of Commerce, Minnesota Tax Payers Association, Northwest Indiana Forum, and Iron Mining Association of Minnesota. He was appointed by Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Mining, and appointed by Governor Orr to the Initial Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, and re-appointed by Governor O’Bannon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and a sister, Gail Schrader.
Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family, his wife of 18 years, Linda Schrader (Weaver) of Kentucky; children, Michelle (Brian) Krieter of Coupeville, Washington, Megan (Matthew) McDougal of Chesterton, Indiana, Trenton (Jennifer) Schrader of Freeland, Washington, Brian (Jessica) Underwood of Troy, Alabama, Jennafer (Joseph) Winter of Medina, Tennessee, Spencer Underwood of New Concord and Rebecca (Greg) of Port Ludlow, Washington; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Van Vandivier of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Nancy Schrader; and the mother of his children, Sheila Schrader.
Doug gave his children and grandchildren many memorable adventures while traveling all over the United States. Doug taught his children to be well versed in map reading, searching for Big Foot, and shared his love of Ball State University with everyone he met. He loved the outdoors, especially the woods in Michigan and Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, P.O. Box 764, 607 Poplar St, Ste A, Murray, KY 42071, or online at https://www.forthepets.org/.
Randy James Myers
Randy James Myers, beloved son, brother and friend, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.
He was born April 23, 1947, in the farming community of Hazel, Kentucky, to James Erwin Myers and Sandra Jeanne Myers, who preceded him in death.
Randy moved to the suburbs of Chicago in the early 1950s with his parents and sister Sharon, who would later be known as singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon. By the early 1960s, the Myers family relocated to Los Angeles, California, in support of his sister's burgeoning career. Graduating from Hollywood High School, Randy furthered his musical talents as both a drummer and a songwriter. His band, Raga and The Talas, released a garage rock record, “My Group and Me,” in 1965. In 1969, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” co-written by Myers with his sister and Jimmy Holiday, became a million-selling, Grammy-nominated record for DeShannon. The iconic anthem became an international classic and has been performed by dozens of other artists including Dolly Parton, Al Green and Annie Lennox, Gladys Knight & The Pips and The Dave Clark Five. Two additional Myers-DeShannon-Holiday hit collaborations followed with “Love Will Find a Way” and “Brighton Hill.” Among Myers' other co-compositions are “Bad Water,” “River of Love,” “You Are the Real Thing,” “What Was Your Day Like,” “Mediterranean Sky,” “Sooner or Later,” “Movin', Livin' on the Easy Side,” “Francoise” and “When Morning Comes Again.” Myers' musical endeavors also included serving as road manager for his sister's touring performances and handling administrative duties for her song publishing company.
Randy is survived by his sister; brother-in-law; and nephew.
Graveside services will be at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery and will be announced later.
Donna I. Youngblood
Donna I. Youngblood, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born June 9, 1947, in Memphis, Tennessee.
She married her husband of 50 years on Oct. 10, 1970. To allow him to pursue additional education, she worked keeping books for small businesses from their home. As a member of the University Church of Christ, she was known for her Christian faith, serving others, winning personality, and encouraging words. Most of all, her husband praised her constant and loving support and association with him in more than 50 years of ministry in churches. Her husband said, “Although Donna lived with heart problems for many years, she was active in Christian service, was a talented singer, loved to sew and make crafty things for gifts, and wrote many notes and sent cards to anyone needing a blessing.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter W. Irwin.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by her husband, Richard D. Youngblood of Murray; her mother, Doris Irwin Workman of Murray; a son, Christopher R. Youngblood and wife Beth of Brentwood, Tennessee; two brothers, Travis Irwin and wife Debbie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Paul and wife Kathy of Memphis, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Andrew Youngblood and wife Kelby and Megan Youngblood, all of Brentwood; and her mother-in-law, Virginia Youngblood, who was living with them.
The immediate family will have a private graveside remembrance at the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield, Kentucky. A public memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the University Church of Christ. The Youngblood Family will receive visitors prior to the memorial service at the church from 1:30-2 p.m.
Donna asked that instead of flowers, money be given to more lasting efforts to bless people. She had many causes close to her heart. Two that have been close to her heart recently include the American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 and NationsUniversity, 650 Poydras Street, Suite 1400, PMB 133, New Orleans, LA 70130.
Teddy Franklin Garland
Teddy Franklin Garland, 58 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Murray.
He was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Murray, to Frank Garland and Patricia Bazzell Garland Thornton.
He was a retired setup technician at Briggs & Stratton in Murray. He was a member of the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Layman Thornton.
Mr. Garland is survived by his wife and partner of 28 years, Katherine Delk Garland of Murray; children, Amber Garland of Murray, Robert Patterson of Savannah, Georgia, and Brandi Patterson of Selma, North Carolina; a brother, Roger A. Garland of New Providence; a sister, Kimberly Dawn Cekaitis of Cleveland, Ohio; and grandchildren, Gabrielle Lopez, Isaiah Lopez, Nolen Patterson, Logan Patterson and Silas Patterson.
A gathering to celebrate Teddy's life with his family and friends will take place.
Harvey Joe Conaway
Harvey Joe Conaway, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at AHC Nursing Home in Paris, Tennessee.
He was born July 3, 1933, to Jesse and Sarah Conaway of Ringling, Oklahoma.
He lived a full life, living 30 years in California and later living in Canada, Oklahoma, Indiana and Florida. He was a true entrepreneur with many ventures including being a contractor, subdivision owner, coal broker, owner and operator of a hotel, and gift shop owner in Sarasota, Florida, along with other businesses throughout his life. He celebrated life and always welcomed a challenge. He was witty, determined and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. His greatest gift to his daughters was teaching them to see life’s possibilities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of nearly 45 years, Nanci Conaway of Murray, who died in 2004; and seven siblings, Clarence, Jesse, Edgar, Orville, Annabelle, Faydelle and Eugene.
Mr. Conaway is survived by his four children, Christi Walker of Murray, her husband Mike and her daughter Amber Houk and husband Roger; Michelle Winston of Murray and daughter Amanda Staley and husband Ray; and Tammy Marshall of Sarasota, Florida, and her husband Carl; and son, Jeff Conaway of Oakhurst California; and seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Laynee, Lyla and Lawsyn Houk and Emeory, Elijah and Emelia Staley.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Elm Grove Cemetery with Clint Gentry officiating.
Jerry Ray McGee
Jerry Ray McGee, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Ripley County, Missouri, to Acil Austin McGee and Alpha “Dottie” Bates McGee.
He was an adventurer and a man of many talents. He was a U.S. Navy electronic specialist, a pilot for the former governor of Missouri, an engineer for the Alaskan Pipeline, and a contractor to the countries of Japan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He lived his life to the fullest, filled with challenges and excitement.
In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon McGee.
Jerry is survived by two sisters, Doris Ecker of Murray and Donna Reeds of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; one brother, Acil McGee Jr. and wife Kathy of Pacific, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held at a later date.
David Houser
David Houser, 74, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Urey and Ola Mae Housden Houser.
He was a retired mechanic and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Holmes Houser; his parents; one brother, Jewel Houser; and one sister, Lyda Watkins.
Mr. Houser is survived by his companion of 21 years, Carolyn Wyatt of Hopkinsville; one son, Todd Houser of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Stacey Houser and husband Michael and Heather Conrad and husband Marv, both of Memphis, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren, Dylan Houser, Lilly Kay Houser, Connor Moore, Lainey Conrad, Greyson Morse, Sarah Jones, Devlin Wyatt, Timothy Wyatt, Kenzie Wyatt, Taylor Wyatt, Lindsey Wyatt, Ashley Wyatt, Madison Wyatt, Jackson Whitehouse and Leann Wyatt; and one great-grandson, Jonathan Smithson.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton, with David Sphinx officiating. Burial followed in Mount Olive Cemetery in the Golo community. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Harold E. Finn
Harold E. Finn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Garvin Phillips
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the funeral home.