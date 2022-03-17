Will Kunkel
Mr. Will Kunkel, 84, of Kirksey, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital.
Mr. Kunkel was born on January 17, 1938 in York, PA to the late John and Pauline Danner Kunkel. He was a member of Hope Harbor Church in Murray.
Preceding him in death is his wife, Mrs. Betty Kunkel, one brother and one sister.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Chris Kunkel and wife, Dawn of Kirksey, Jeff Kunkel of PA, Mike Kunkel and wife, Donna of PA; daughters, Michelle Kunkel of PA, Judy Kunkel and husband, Robert of PA, Julia Kunkel of Utah; three brothers, Dale, John and Joel Kunkel; two sisters, Joann Coombs and Joani Dewolf as well as 19 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at a later date and burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
Charles Rex Enoch
Charles Rex Enoch, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after a short Illness.
He was born Dec. 18, 1937, near Midway, Kentucky, to Fred and Ruth Enoch.
He worked at Tappan, self-trained himself to tool and die making, and was also a farmer. His proudest accomplishment was being an elder at Green Plain church of Christ for many years, where he went on a couple of hurricane mission trips. He taught classes and did whatever was needed to be done to help.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margrette; an older brother, Roy Enoch; one sister, Sue Burkeen of Lexington; and one son, Charles Dale Enoch of Hazel.
Mr. Enoch is survived by one brother, Rob Enoch and wife Carolyn of Dyersburg, Tennessee; sons, Steven Mark Enoch of Hazel and Larry Kent Enoch and wife Teresa Parker of Murray; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Green Plain church of Christ with Johnnie Hutchison and John Sales officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the church.
Henryetta Camp
Henryetta Camp, 87, died Nov. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1932, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to Earl Stom and Mable Jones Stom.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Stom, and sisters, Earleen Thurmond and Leola Lafser.
Mrs. Camp is survived by her two sons, Alan Camp and special friend Laura Carson, and David Camp; one brother, Mitchell Stom; granddaughters, Misty Mazzie and husband Donald, and Katelyn Brackney and husband Dathen.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Owens Chapel in Kirksey with Jimmy Stom officiating.
Mrs. Camp donated her body for science to the University of Louisville.
Martha ‘Janie’ Rodenhauser
Martha “Janie” Rodenhauser, 76, of Hurlock, Maryland, died Feb. 18, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Kentucky, to Joseph William Hill and Iner Louise Hill, who preceded her in death.
She worked for 30 years as a nurse at Crownsville State Hospital in Maryland.
Mrs. Rodenhauser is survived by a daughter, Lori Greenhawk and husband David; two granddaughters, Ashley Cunningham and Jessica Young, all of Hurlock; a great- granddaughter, Haisley Laurann Cianciolo; a very special grandson, Ryan Schulke; two brothers, Harold Hill and wife Jennifer and Ronnie Hill and wife Shawnee; two sisters, Wanda Sue Crenshaw and Jennie Lou Howell, all of Murray; nieces and nephews, Jeff Reigle of Ft. Myers, Florida, Raymond Kendall, Joey Crenshaw, and Kevin Hill, all of Murray, David Hill and wife Bridget of Nokomis, Illinois, Christina Reigle of Maryland, Janet Lowe and husband Dennis of Homestead, Florida, Samantha Coleman and Gabby Enoch of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating.
Anthony ‘Tony’ Melone
Anthony “Tony” Melone, 52 of New Concord, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
