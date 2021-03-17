Harold E. Finn
Harold E. Finn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, to James Hershel Finn and Agnes Reid Finn, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where he was active in the Outreach Sunday school class and Sunday Night Fellowship Bible study. He also served as director of the Prime Timers (adult ministry) and led many mission trips.
He was a graduate of Western Illinois University and University of Illinois, and had a lengthy career as an educator/administrator in the field of industrial education at both the high school and college levels. He had a great love for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a mentor to many young people through Boy Scouts, coaching and other youth organizations. His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren and he found great joy in watching them do what they love.
Mr. Finn is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Carol Breitwiser Finn, two daughters, Kristy Flanagan and husband Rob of Olney, Illinois, and Kari Dickinson and husband Rick of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, Kevin Finn of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Hailey, Kaitlyn and Braden Flanagan, Reid and Olivia Dickinson, and Sawyer Finn; two sisters, Ruth Ann Mavis of New Berlin, Illinois and Jackie (Marvin) Taft of Springfield, Illinois; one brother, James (Debra) Finn of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, H.E.L.P Ministry or Appalachian Missions, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Tynes
Ann Tynes, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 31, 1941, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at Good Samaritan Hospital, to Charles Raymond Durkee Jr, and Verna Marie Marsch Durkee.
She was a graduate of the University of Florida receiving a bachelor’s in education. She earned her master’s degree from Murray State University. She retired after teaching 31 years. Being a teacher to her was an honor. Her students meant the world to her. Ann also made many life-long friendships with co-workers over the years which she cherished. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. She definitely believed in kindness towards others and in the importance of laughter and love. Playing games and sports was a big part of her life. She was an avid bridge player and attained a Life Master status. She also loved playing golf and was very proud of claiming a hole-in-one. The best part of both of these activities was being with her wonderful friends.
Ann's greatest love was her family. Being a wife, mother, and a nana meant everything to her.She so enjoyed planning family vacations, especially to the beach, and gathering with family to celebrate during the holidays. She definitely knew how to throw a party and she always wanted to make birthdays a special time and she did. She also knew the value of simple pleasures. To her, every day was special. There was nothing better than just being at home and having family and friends around the dinner table.
She was best known for giving the best hugs. It was very important to her that her family and friends know that they were so very loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John H. Tynes, whom she cherished with all her heart.
Ann is survived by the love of her life, her husband of more than 50 years, Phillip L. Tynes; her daughter and best friend, Joele Tynes-Cardwell; her greatest joys, her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Summer Cardwell and Dakota June Benke; her very special daughter-in-law, Becky Tynes; her brother, Charles Durkee III; her sister, Jane Cole; the Tynes family; many nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her three precious cats, Icky Thump, Yoda and Cindy Lou, whom she loved dearly.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, a private service will be held for her immediate family. A celebration of life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Ann would like donations to be made to a scholarship fund for her granddaughter Dakota June Benke, which has been established at CFSB Bank. Please make checks payable to: Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund. You can make a deposit at any CFSB location or you can mail donations to: Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Financial Services Bank, P. O. Box 467, Benton, KY 42025-0467.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangments.
Marilyn A. Edwards
Marilyn A. Edwards, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Aug. 30 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond Howie and Eva Goudie Howie.
She graduated from Murray State University with a BSN and retired from Cheyenne Regional Hospital. She was an avid fan of UK Basketball and the Chicago Cubs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Penney and her second husband, Jerry Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Thorne of Dexter, Donna Vanover and husband Todd of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Beverly Penney of Murray; one son, Danny Penney and wife Inger of Wingo; 10 grandchildren, Paul Camfield (Vicky) of Murray, Ian Penney Hughes of Murray, Amy Elliot and husband Clint of Nashville, Tennessee, Chris Thorne of Dexter, Jon Gordon of Cheyenne, Paul Penney (Diana) of Mayfield, Kristen Gordon of Cheyenne, Jacob Penney of Murray, Emily Cordevant (Nathan) of Murray, Sarah Anderson (Nick) of Murray; and her great-grandchildren, Ian Camfield, Sebastian Camfield, Olivia Camfield, Lola Thorne, Skyler Rutland, Easton Cordevant, Paisley Cordevant, Josslin Penney, Ethan Penney, Vivan Penney, Jillian Penney, Grant Elliott, Evan Elliott, Avery Elliott and Ellanor Anderson.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel of Murray Memorial Gardens with Father Brandon Williams officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Carlton Schrader
Douglas Carlton Schrader, 71, formerly of Chesterton, Indiana, died Jan. 15, 2021, at his home in New Concord, Kentucky, with his loving wife and children by his side. Doug bravely battled a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the past year, common among veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving his country in Southeast Asia and received an honorable discharged in 1972. He earned his bachelor of science degree in earth science from Ball State University in 1974. He began his career after college as a science teacher in Gary and Portage Junior High schools from 1974-77. He found his calling in external and government affairs and continued his education with courses in a masters of public affairs at Indiana University in 1982.
Changing his career path to the steel and mining industries, Doug began at Inland Steel Industries, Inc. (1977 – 1991); from 1991 to 1995 was president of the Iron Mining Association of Minnesota, 1995-2001; and worked at LTV Steel Corporation (1995 - 2001). He was regional manager of government and public affairs, working with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota local and state governments; in 2007-2009, he was vice president of general sales at Severstal Steel, Michigan. He was co-founder and vice chairman of International Recycling Group, LLC (IRG) which started 15 years ago to improve recycling waste plastics into a usable product for the steel industry. He was always very active in civic activities throughout his career, serving many organizations and committees including Ball State University Cardinal Varsity Club, Lake Area Red Cross Blood Services, Lake Area United Way, Junior Achievement of America Board, Management Association of Illinois, Indiana Business and Industry Political Education Committee, Lakeshore Private Industry Council, Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, East Chicago Urban Enterprise Association, East Chicago Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Business and Industry, Chicago, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Coalition of Labor and Industry, South Shore Chamber of Commerce, Duluth/Superior Port Authority, Twin City Education Foundation, East Chicago Community Development Foundation, Indiana and Illinois Manufacturers Association, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota Chambers of Commerce, Minnesota Tax Payers Association, Northwest Indiana Forum, and Iron Mining Association of Minnesota. He was appointed by Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Mining, and appointed by Governor Orr to the Initial Indiana Steel Advisory Commission, and re-appointed by Governor O’Bannon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carlton and Mavis Schrader, and a sister, Gail Schrader.
Doug will be greatly missed by his loving family, his wife of 18 years, Linda Schrader (Weaver) of Kentucky; children, Michelle (Brian) Krieter of Coupeville, Washington, Megan (Matthew) McDougal of Chesterton, Indiana, Trenton (Jennifer) Schrader of Freeland, Washington, Brian (Jessica) Underwood of Troy, Alabama, Jennafer (Joseph) Winter of Medina, Tennessee, Spencer Underwood of New Concord and Rebecca (Greg) of Port Ludlow, Washington; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Van Vandivier of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Nancy Schrader; and the mother of his children, Sheila Schrader.
Doug gave his children and grandchildren many memorable adventures while traveling all over the United States. Doug taught his children to be well versed in map reading, searching for Big Foot, and shared his love of Ball State University with everyone he met. He loved the outdoors, especially the woods in Michigan and Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, P.O. Box 764, 607 Poplar St, Ste A, Murray, KY 42071, or online at https://www.forthepets.org/.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Randy James Myers
Randy James Myers, beloved son, brother and friend, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Beverly Hills, California.
He was born April 23, 1947, in the farming community of Hazel, Kentucky, to James Erwin Myers and Sandra Jeanne Myers, who preceded him in death.
Randy moved to the suburbs of Chicago in the early 1950s with his parents and sister Sharon, who would later be known as singer-songwriter Jackie DeShannon. By the early 1960s, the Myers family relocated to Los Angeles, California, in support of his sister's burgeoning career. Graduating from Hollywood High School, Randy furthered his musical talents as both a drummer and a songwriter. His band, Raga and The Talas, released a garage rock record, “My Group and Me,” in 1965. In 1969, “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” co-written by Myers with his sister and Jimmy Holiday, became a million-selling, Grammy-nominated record for DeShannon. The iconic anthem became an international classic and has been performed by dozens of other artists including Dolly Parton, Al Green and Annie Lennox, Gladys Knight & The Pips and The Dave Clark Five. Two additional Myers-DeShannon-Holiday hit collaborations followed with “Love Will Find a Way” and “Brighton Hill.” Among Myers' other co-compositions are “Bad Water,” “River of Love,” “You Are the Real Thing,” “What Was Your Day Like,” “Mediterranean Sky,” “Sooner or Later,” “Movin', Livin' on the Easy Side,” “Francoise” and “When Morning Comes Again.” Myers' musical endeavors also included serving as road manager for his sister's touring performances and handling administrative duties for her song publishing company.
Randy is survived by his sister; brother-in-law; and nephew.
Graveside services will be at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery and will be announced later.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Teddy Franklin Garland
Teddy Franklin Garland, 58 of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Murray.
He was born Nov. 29, 1962, in Murray, to Frank Garland and Patricia Bazzell Garland Thornton.
He was a retired setup technician at Briggs & Stratton in Murray. He was a member of the Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and step-father, Layman Thornton.
Mr. Garland is survived by his wife and partner of 28 years, Katherine Delk Garland of Murray; children, Amber Garland of Murray, Robert Patterson of Savannah, Georgia, and Brandi Patterson of Selma, North Carolina; a brother, Roger A. Garland of New Providence; a sister, Kimberly Dawn Cekaitis of Cleveland, Ohio; and grandchildren, Gabrielle Lopez, Isaiah Lopez, Nolen Patterson, Logan Patterson and Silas Patterson.
A gathering to celebrate Teddy's life with his family and friends will take place.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Overbey
Ricky Overbey, 60, of Benton, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:39 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Anna Blackburn
Anna Blackburn
Anna Blackburn, 61, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.