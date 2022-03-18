Larry D. Pace
Larry D. Pace, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Elbert Leon Pace and Evelyn Missouri Stack Pace.
He had been self employed as a mechanic, mostly working on small engines and lawn mowers.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Marie Pace; and five brothers, Jimmy Pace, Roger Pace, Terry Pace, Frankie Pace and Bobby Pace.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lynda Pace of Hazel, whom he married July 13, 1985 in Murray; four daughters, Tonya Pace and husband Tim of Lakeland Florida, Angie Pace of Paris, Tennessee, Melissa Bullock and husband Rick of Draffenville and Chrissie Parham and husband Matt of Murray; four sons, Aaron Dale Pace of Hurst, Illinois, Lonnie Dale Pace of Hurst, Darrell Broach Jr and wife Beverly of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Dale Broach and wife Andrea of Murray; three brothers, Billy Pace and wife Lynn of Highland, Illinois, Marty Pace of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Rex Allan Pace and wife Patricia of Puryear, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Charles Rex Enoch
Charles Rex Enoch, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after a short Illness.
He was born Dec. 18, 1937, near Midway, Kentucky, to Fred and Ruth Enoch.
He worked at Tappan, self-trained himself to tool and die making, and was also a farmer. His proudest accomplishment was being an elder at Green Plain church of Christ for many years, where he went on a couple of hurricane mission trips. He taught classes and did whatever was needed to be done to help.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margrette; an older brother, Roy Enoch; one sister, Sue Burkeen of Lexington; and one son, Charles Dale Enoch of Hazel.
Mr. Enoch is survived by one brother, Rob Enoch and wife Carolyn of Dyersburg, Tennessee; sons, Steven Mark Enoch of Hazel and Larry Kent Enoch and wife Teresa Parker of Murray; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Green Plain church of Christ with Johnnie Hutchison and John Sales officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the church.
Henryetta Camp
Henryetta Camp, 87, died Nov. 18, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born June 12, 1932, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to Earl Stom and Mable Jones Stom.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Stom, and sisters, Earleen Thurmond and Leola Lafser.
Mrs. Camp is survived by her two sons, Alan Camp and special friend Laura Carson, and David Camp; one brother, Mitchell Stom; granddaughters, Misty Mazzie and husband Donald, and Katelyn Brackney and husband Dathen.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Owens Chapel in Kirksey with Jimmy Stom officiating.
Mrs. Camp donated her body for science to the University of Louisville.
Martha ‘Janie’ Rodenhauser
Martha “Janie” Rodenhauser, 76, of Hurlock, Maryland, died Feb. 18, 2022, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Kentucky, to Joseph William Hill and Iner Louise Hill, who preceded her in death.
She worked for 30 years as a nurse at Crownsville State Hospital in Maryland.
Mrs. Rodenhauser is survived by a daughter, Lori Greenhawk and husband David; two granddaughters, Ashley Cunningham and Jessica Young, all of Hurlock; a great- granddaughter, Haisley Laurann Cianciolo; a very special grandson, Ryan Schulke; two brothers, Harold Hill and wife Jennifer and Ronnie Hill and wife Shawnee; two sisters, Wanda Sue Crenshaw and Jennie Lou Howell, all of Murray; nieces and nephews, Jeff Reigle of Ft. Myers, Florida, Raymond Kendall, Joey Crenshaw, and Kevin Hill, all of Murray, David Hill and wife Bridget of Nokomis, Illinois, Christina Reigle of Maryland, Janet Lowe and husband Dennis of Homestead, Florida, Samantha Coleman and Gabby Enoch of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church with Brett Miles officiating.
Charlotte Latham
Charlotte Latham, 60 of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
James Gibbs
James Gibbs, 67, of Almo, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
Joan Eldridge
Joan Eldridge, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Clinton Place Nursing & Rehab in Clinton, Kentucky.
