Harold E. Finn
Harold E. Finn, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born Aug. 10, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, to James Hershel Finn and Agnes Reid Finn, who preceded him in death.
He was a member of Murray First United Methodist Church where he was active in the Outreach Sunday school class and Sunday Night Fellowship Bible study. He also served as director of the Prime Timers (adult ministry) and led many mission trips.
He was a graduate of Western Illinois University and University of Illinois, and had a lengthy career as an educator/administrator in the field of industrial education at both the high school and college levels. He had a great love for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a mentor to many young people through Boy Scouts, coaching and other youth organizations. His proudest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren and he found great joy in watching them do what they love.
Mr. Finn is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Carol Breitwiser Finn, two daughters, Kristy Flanagan and husband Rob of Olney, Illinois, and Kari Dickinson and husband Rick of St. Louis, Missouri; one son, Kevin Finn of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Hailey, Kaitlyn and Braden Flanagan, Reid and Olivia Dickinson, and Sawyer Finn; two sisters, Ruth Ann Mavis of New Berlin, Illinois and Jackie (Marvin) Taft of Springfield, Illinois; one brother, James (Debra) Finn of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, H.E.L.P Ministry or Appalachian Missions, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Tynes
Ann Tynes, 80, died peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Jan. 31, 1941, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at Good Samaritan Hospital, to Charles Raymond Durkee Jr, and Verna Marie Marsch Durkee.
She was a graduate of the University of Florida receiving a bachelor’s in education. She earned her master’s degree from Murray State University. She retired after teaching 31 years. Being a teacher to her was an honor. Her students meant the world to her. Ann also made many life-long friendships with co-workers over the years which she cherished. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. She definitely believed in kindness towards others and in the importance of laughter and love. Playing games and sports was a big part of her life. She was an avid bridge player and attained a Life Master status. She also loved playing golf and was very proud of claiming a hole-in-one. The best part of both of these activities was being with her wonderful friends.
Ann's greatest love was her family. Being a wife, mother, and a nana meant everything to her.She so enjoyed planning family vacations, especially to the beach, and gathering with family to celebrate during the holidays. She definitely knew how to throw a party and she always wanted to make birthdays a special time and she did. She also knew the value of simple pleasures. To her, every day was special. There was nothing better than just being at home and having family and friends around the dinner table.
She was best known for giving the best hugs. It was very important to her that her family and friends know that they were so very loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John H. Tynes, whom she cherished with all her heart.
Ann is survived by the love of her life, her husband of more than 50 years, Phillip L. Tynes; her daughter and best friend, Joele Tynes-Cardwell; her greatest joys, her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Summer Cardwell and Dakota June Benke; her very special daughter-in-law, Becky Tynes; her brother, Charles Durkee III; her sister, Jane Cole; the Tynes family; many nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her three precious cats, Icky Thump, Yoda and Cindy Lou, whom she loved dearly.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, a private service will be held for her immediate family. A celebration of life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Ann would like donations to be made to a scholarship fund for her granddaughter Dakota June Benke, which has been established at CFSB Bank. Please make checks payable to: Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund. You can make a deposit at any CFSB location or you can mail donations to: Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Financial Services Bank, P. O. Box 467, Benton, KY 42025-0467.
Online condolences may be left at www.filbeckandcann.com.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangments.
Ruth Nelson
Ruth Nelson, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Marilyn A. Edwards
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel of Murray Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.