Glenda Sue Byerly
Glenda Sue Byerly, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 27, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Reggie Ellis and Joy Collins Ellis.
She was a retired cafeteria supervisor for the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Franklin Byerly; one daughter, Karen Morgan; and one grandson, Nathan Hudgins.
Mrs. Byerly is survived by two daughters, Teresa Byerly of Sheperdsville and Janet Hudgins and husband Jamie of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Terry Byerly and wife Bonnie of Murray; two sisters, Clara Faye Sweet and Diane Vernot, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Ashley Haworth, John Allen, Heather Borgarding, Jeremy Byerly, Melissa Allen, Michael Allen, Andrew Byerly, J.T. Hudgins; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Teddy Wayne Darnell
Teddy Wayne Darnell, 58, of Dry Fork, Virginia, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the SOVAH Healthcare in Danville, Virginia.
He was born Oct. 27, 1962, in Murray Kentucky.
He was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. where he was a maintenance mechanic. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team and the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Ann Coleman Darnell; a stepmother, Ethelene McCallon Darnell; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Iva Darnell; and his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Eathel Coleman.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl Tremblay Darnell; a son, Patrick Wayne Darnell and wife Tamela; a daughter, Lee Ann Darnell Roberts and husband Joel; his father, Prentice Darnell; two brothers, Jesse Ray Darnell and wife Donna and Andrew Keith Darnell and wife Carol; two stepbrothers, Mike McCallon and wife Tammy and Terry McCallon and wife Linda; two granddaughters, Hallee Lou Roberts and Rylee Elizabeth Roberts; a grandson, Cohen Prentice Darnell; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Angels Community Clinic, 1005 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Billy Brown
Billy Brown, 70 of Wingo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 9:52 p.m. at his residence.
He was a deacon and member of Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a pharmacist and owner of Gibson’s Pharmacy in Mayfield and Medical Arts Pharmacy in Murray. Billy was also a licensed funeral director. He was an avid supporter of the Mayfield-Graves County Schools and community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. “Bob” and Dorothy H. Denney Brown.
Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susie Smithey Brown of Wingo; his three sons, Jamie (Angie) Brown of Ames, Louisiana, Micah (Misty) Brown of Mayfield and Sam (Brittany) Brown of Mayfield; his twin brother, Bobby (Shelia) Brown of Paducah; his adored six grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Ellie, Izzie, Jonah and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with R.B. Mays and Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Danny Jewell, Steve Ward, Ron Mays, Rick Erickson, Don Simpkins, Sam Willett, David Hudspeth, Jimmy Thompson and Clinton Goodman. An honorary pallbearer will be Jay Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wingo Family Resource Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, Ky 42088.
Thomas Wayne Wilcox Sr.
Thomas Wayne Wilcox Sr., 68, of Cadiz, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 1, 1952, in Earlington, Kentucky, to Freddie Wilcox and Wandene McCormick Wilcox, who preceded him in death.
He retired as the produce manager at Kroger.
Mr. Wilcox is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith Wilcox; a son, Thomas Wayne Wilcox Jr.; and three grandsons, Daniel Wilcox, Jacob Wilcox and Sean Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Toni Lynn Travis
Toni Lynn Travis, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Murray.
She was retired and was a U.S. Navy veteran. She was an avid reader and had an enormous love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Travis; her mother, Edna McKeel Redden; and one brother, Craig Redden.
Mrs. Travis is survived by her father, Ralph Redden (Elaine) of Largo, Florida; two sisters, Sanda Robertson (Gary) and Dawn Redden (Barbara), all of Hopkinsville; one brother, Cary Redden (Rhonda) of Murray; one stepbrother, Phil Olekinski (Nancy) of Jacksonville, Florida; and three grandchildren, two nieces, four nephews, one great-niece, and six great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Rita Prater
Rita Prater, 56, of New Concord, Kentucky, died at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 25, 1964, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gerald McClain and Joyce Bishop Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul McDermott.
Ms. Prater is survived by her sons, Clint Moryl, Jeff Moryl and Jordan Bryant; sisters, Melissa Alexander and Carol McClain; a brother, Larry Salmon; five grandchildren, Braylee Moryl, Jentri Moryl, Macei Moryl, Jeffrey Maddox Moryl and Jypsy Bryant; and significant other, Kirk Thomas.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Edith Starks Kaminski
Edith Starks Kaminski, 68, of Almo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky.
She was born April 14, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Bob R. Starks and Marguerite Hess Starks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Quigley; and two brothers, John Starks and Robert Starks.
Ms. Kaminski is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Ashcom and husband David of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one son, Carl Zelner and wife Lisa of Spring City, Pennsylvania; one sister, Jane Houghton of Almo; one brother, George Starks and wife Sue of Cadiz; and three grandchildren, Megan Zelner, Carl Zelner and Daniel Zelner.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or online at https://tunnel2towers.org/
Fay Nell Flora
Fay Nell Flora, 93, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
She was born March 17, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Orville and Mildred Lynn Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Flora; a son-in-law, Jim Grider; and a brother, Joe Pat Anderson.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Phebian Sunday school class, and sang in the church choir for many years. She retired as the assistant registrar at Murray State University.
Mrs. Flora is survived by her three daughters, Rachel Koeniger (Cash), Gingy Grider and Janie Ellis (Terry); six grandchildren, Lindsey Ryan, Aaron Ryan, Zachary Ryan, Anderson Koeniger (Danielle Kim), Molly Davidson (Austin), and Maggie Kail (Andrew); and four great-grandchildren, Beau Dylan Nicholson, Nola Kathryn Davidson, Dollie Nell Davidson and Everett James Kail.
A private graveside service will be held at Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
