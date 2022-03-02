Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 4, 1973, in Murray.
He was a Battalion Chief with the Murray Fire Department with 24 years of service and a Calloway County Fire Rescue Squad volunteer. He was a 1992 graduate of Calloway County High School, and a member of Murray First Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Tracey Kelly of Murray, whom he married Nov. 6, 1993, in Murray; his parents, Dan and Carol Kelly of Murray; a daughter, Kristen “Kritter” Kelly of Clay; a son, Jackson Kelly and wife Nina of Murray; sister, Jessica Lamb and husband Clay of Murray; brother, Kevin Kelly and wife Stephanie of Almo; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Murray First Pentecostal Church with Jonathan Casner and Dr. Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will also be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Harvey Hurd
Henry Harvey Hurd was born in Oct. 25, 1925, in Clinton, Kentucky, and died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Murray, Kentucky.
Beloved by many, Harvey embodied warmth, charm, charisma, kindness and humor, among many other wonderful traits. Married to Margaret Kimbell Hurd for 62 years, until her passing in 2009, he was a family man to his core. He served as a Marine in World War II, and also as a personal orderly to Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. He later served as a personal orderly to Admiral Raymond A. Spruance.
Throughout his life, Harvey made friends everywhere he went, notably at Hickory Woods Senior Living, where he moved in 2018 after selling his cherished farm in Murray. He lit up a room with his broad smile and constantly made others laugh with his clever, gentle teasing. He was independent-minded, loved to “hug the necks” of the ones he adored, and knew how to make every person who crossed his path feel special.
He loved a good fish fry, a comfortable recliner, Louisville basketball, home-cooked meals, freshly baked cookies, and ribbing his son-in-law, Dave Winslow. He had a special knack for unique and colorful turns of phrase, enough to fill a family keepsake book. His grandsons will always remember his insistence that they wash their hands and turn off the lights.
Harvey was loved and cared for the last four years by the wonderful staff and his friends at Hickory Woods and especially by his only daughter, Rita, the apple of his eye. In his final days, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House provided tender comfort.
In addition to Rita Winslow and husband Dave, Harvey is survived by grandsons Darran Winslow (Alexa) and Brian Winslow, and his companion of 13 years, Martha McKnight.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton, Kentucky, with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial and military rites by American Legion Post 73 will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at First United Methodist Church and also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or American Legion Post 73, 310 Bee Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Brown Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Aaron Storey
Charles Aaron Storey, 82, of Rogersville, Alabama, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama.
He was born April 7, 1939, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Herman and Frona Storey.
He grew up in Blytheville, lived in Murray, Kentucky for more than 30 years, and lived in Rogersville, Alabama for 16 years. He was a retired businessman, served in the U.S. Army, was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dovie Lee Carter, and one brother, Herman Storey Jr.
Mr. Storey is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Storey of Rogersville; his son, Chuck Storey of Collinsville, Illinois; his daughter, Teresa (Jeffrey) Ferguson of Hazel Green, Alabama; his brother, Kenneth Storey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Ferguson, Bo Ferguson and Sierra Storey.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville. There will be no visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to The Caring House in Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cobb Funeral Home in Blytheville is in charge of local arrangements.
William ‘Paul’ Dailey Jr.
William “Paul” Dailey Jr., 82, of Lexington, Kentucky, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
He was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Murray, Kentucky, to William Paul Dailey Sr. and Frances Blakely Dailey.
He graduated from Benton High School. He earned a basketball scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Paul served as a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox. In 1967, he bought the Standard Oil distributorship in Murray. In 1969, he built and opened “Captain’s Kitchen,’’ later known as “Seven Seas Restaurant” in Murray. He sold the business and retired in 1998. He was also a licensed real estate broker for more than 50 years.
He was a longtime member of the Murray Rotary Club where he was elected as president in 1992 and became a “Paul Harris Fellow.” In 1999, he received the “Rotarian of the Year” award. He was also a charter member of the Optimist Club of Murray in 1967 where he later served as president. He served on various community boards including the Murray Chamber of Commerce and the Murray Tourism Commission. He also served as the president of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. He was named a Kentucky Colonel in 1966. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Murray, and was ordained as a deacon in 1976. Since moving to Lexington in 2007, he has been a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Gideons International.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Paul Dailey Sr. and Frances Blakely Dailey; and his sister, Gwyn Dailey Key and her husband, Calvin Key.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cheryl Thompson Dailey of Lexington, whom he married Aug. 2, 1959 in Benton; a daughter, Deena Dailey Jones (Dave) of Estero, Florida; two sons, W. Paul Dailey III (Ann) of Nashville, Tennessee, and John Dailey (Melena) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Grant Jones (Lexi) of Pittsboro, North Carolina, Drew Jones (Olivia) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Alex Dailey of Murray, and Luke Dailey and Sam Dailey of Lexington; and one great-grandson, Elliott Jones of Pittsboro.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington. The burial service for family will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington (www.ibclex.com), or First Baptist Church in Murray (www.fbcmurray.org), or to The Gideons International (www.gideons.org).
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Margie ‘Jeannie’ Brandon
Margie “Jeannie” Brandon, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.