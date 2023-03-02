Mattie Ann Lassiter Tripp
Mattie Ann Lassiter Tripp, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
She was born Dec.13, 1933, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to David Elbert Lassiter and Irene Garner Lassiter.
She worked as an assistant manager at Sears from 1958 to 1961 and was a homemaker while running an in-home daycare service. She was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ and a former member of Friendship Church of Christ where she also taught Sunday school. She graduated as the 1953 Almo High School Valedictorian and received a full scholarship to Murray State University, but had to decline due to working and supporting her younger siblings. She loved being outdoors, working in her flowers and garden, as well as canning and freezing produce. She was a wonderful cook for her family and shared many meals with others. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the children and their families she cared for. Mattie was a selfless Christian lady who loved her Lord, her family and her children in her care. Her smiles made everyone happy. She resided the last four years at Spring Creek Healthcare. She was a member of the Breezeway Babes and was voted a Senior Superlative as Best Floral Decorator. She was also a member of the Station 4 Bible Trivia team. All the nurses and residents loved her happy attitude, big smiles and loving nature. She will be missed by all her family, church family, and friends. Her legacy will live on through all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ira Rudy Tripp Sr., who passed away in 2013; one daughter, Scarlett Ann Mathis; who passed away in 2012; one son-in-law, Ricky Mathis; four sisters, Delores McDougal, Rubene Beane, Virginia Kirks and Peggy Davis; two brothers, James Lassiter and Joe Lassiter; and 12 half-brothers and half-sisters.
Mrs. Tripp is survived by one daughter, Cindy Lassiter (Jimmy) of Murray; two sons, Ira Rudy Tripp Jr. (Cindy) of Murray and Jimmy Allen Tripp (Charlotte) of Bowling Green; two sisters, Linda Houston (Billy) of Murray and Leta Hash of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Ira Justin Tripp (Mandy Marler) of Murray, Tiffany Lassiter Linville (Greg) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Ashley Marie Rayburn of Murray, Jessica Dawn Lassiter of Murray, Jordan Ricky Mathis of Murray, Melanie Sarah Godby of Murray, Geremy Allen Tripp of Bowling Green, and Raymond Tellus Tripp of Bowling Green; and nine great-grandchildren, Katherine, Magdaline, Tytus and Tripp Linville, all of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Dallas Tripp, Lilly Rayburn, Thomas Mathis, Damien Godby and Curtis Godby, all of Murray.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale and Steven Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friendship Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Brian Overbey, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Neva Scull Thweatt
Neva Scull Thweatt, 74, of Hickman County, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born July 2, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Alfred and Lurley King Scull, who preceded her in death.
She loved to sew and made Raggedy Ann dolls for a long time. She retired after 30 years as a nurse assistant at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Neva is survived by her two sons, Billy Hopkins (Sheila) of Paris, Tennessee, and Mike Hopkins (Dawn) of Hardin; three sisters, Francis Clark (Ricky) of Murray, Nancy Jeffrey (Steve) of Paris and Becky Easley (Ollie) of Mayfield; two brothers, Bill Scull of Hazel and Charles Scull (Coleen) of Murray; and four grandchildren, Tina Hopkins, Tiffany Powell (Daniel), Dusty Hopkins (Lexie) and Phillip Hopkins.
A memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Hazel Cemetery with Mike Wimberly officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online at www.stjude.org.
Richard Wallace Knight
Richard Wallace Knight, 78, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born Sept. 27, 1944, in Murray, to Richard Leon and Frances Virginia Knight.
Following the death of his father in 1962, Richard returned to Murray and started working for Lynn Lassiter of Lassiter Plaster Co., Inc. as an apprentice plasterer. Richard met and married Annie Futrell of Mayfield, Kentucky, in 1965. They became the proud parents of Holly Knight and Lindy Knight.
Mr. Knight was a member of the Jaycees and enjoyed the fellowship of various persona, such as Don Overbey, Keith Hill, Fred Wells, Gene Landolt, Hugh Eddie Wilson and Gedric Paschall. He served as the President of the Murray Country Club on three separate occasions. He was named to the Board of Directors of Associated General Contractors. He was on the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Directors and was elected vice chairman in April 1995 and the administrator’s review committee in 1995 and 1997. Eventually, he became the sole owner and CEO of Lassiter Plaster Company and Southern Wall Systems.
An avid golfer, he participated in many local tournaments and was known to be the “organizer” of golf outings to other courses throughout the southeast. He enjoyed people immensely and was rarely seen without a smile. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he sang in the church choir and was a member of the Bill Adams Sunday school class.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Rhett Knight and Ronald Knight, he leaves his wife, Annie Knight of Murray; two daughters and their families, Lindy Knight of Murray and Holly and husband Robert Eardley of Naples, Florida; his grandchildren, David Eardley, Katherine Eardley (husband Matt) Storey, John (wife Victoria) Eardley, Margaret Eardley, Bethany Eardley, Alexandra VanSickle (husband Carson) Hunter, and Richard (wife Sloane) VanSickle. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Liam VanSickle, Isabelle Hunter, Naomi Hunter, Macy Hunter and Sam Storey; a brother, Roger Leon Knight and wife Deborah of Tallahassee, Florida; sister-in-law, Mary Hardy of Boynton Beach, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Keith Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2023, at First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ruth Ann Nichols
Ruth Ann Nichols, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehab in Murray, Kentucky.
Patricia S. Oakley
Patricia S. Oakley, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her home.
William Earl Wadel
The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Harmony Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Harmony Mennonite Church Cemetery.