Ruth Nelson
Ruth Nelson, 68, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1952, in Murray, to Henry Dixon and Lena Mae Vines Dixon.
She was a retired waitress and cook, having worked at Martha’s and Rudy’s. She was of Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Don Nelson; two sisters, Louise Dixon and Iva Nell Duncan; and four brothers, Charles Rye, Willie Dixon, Tommy Dixon and James Dixon.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by three sons, Randall Hill and wife Gina of Murray, Rodney Hill and wife Sherina of Dexter and Chris Drew and wife Ruth Ann of Murray; two daughters, Shannon Parker and husband Benjie of Hazel and Tricia Nelson of Murray; 11 grandchildren, Chelsea Henson, Shane Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Preston Hill, Kelsey Mason, Eli Hill, Paige Drew, Emily Drew, Maggie Drew, Ellen Rose Drew and Ragan Nelson; four great-grandchildren, Rowan Henson, Ellie Mason, Easton Mason and A.J. Mason; a niece, Diana Spiller and husband Russ of Dexter; and extended family in Ohio.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Kevin Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
