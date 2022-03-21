Larry D. Pace
Larry D. Pace, 70, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Elbert Leon Pace and Evelyn Missouri Stack Pace.
He had been self employed as a mechanic, mostly working on small engines and lawn mowers.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Marie Pace; and five brothers, Jimmy Pace, Roger Pace, Terry Pace, Frankie Pace and Bobby Pace.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lynda Pace of Hazel, whom he married July 13, 1985 in Murray; four daughters, Tonya Pace and husband Tim of Lakeland Florida, Angie Pace of Paris, Tennessee, Melissa Bullock and husband Rick of Draffenville and Chrissie Parham and husband Matt of Murray; four sons, Aaron Dale Pace of Hurst, Illinois, Lonnie Dale Pace of Hurst, Darrell Broach Jr and wife Beverly of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Dale Broach and wife Andrea of Murray; three brothers, Billy Pace and wife Lynn of Highland, Illinois, Marty Pace of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Rex Allan Pace and wife Patricia of Puryear, Tennessee; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, in the chapel of the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Tim Palmer officiating. Burial followed in Hazel Cemetery. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
James Gibbs
Mr. James Gibbs, 67, of Almo, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Gibbs was born on April 6, 1954 in Fayetteville, NC to the late James Chalmer Gibbs II and Betty Lou Brown Gibbs. James was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan as well as an Alabama Football fan. He attended Murray State University and worked for many years as a meat cutter at Piggly Wiggly and Food Giant in Murray. James was loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Samantha Coleman of Murray; sisters, Cynthia Dianne Styron of NC, Virginia Darlene Gibbs of NC, Elaina Delores Bell and husband, Edward of NC; two grandchildren, Daymein and Dayjah Coleman as well as special caregiver, Jennie Howell of Almo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. James Gibbs by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for his family.
Joan Eldridge
Joan Eldridge, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Clinton Place Nursing & Rehab in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born May 28, 1935, in Murray, to William Hardin Giles and Bessie Adams Giles.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey “Cotton” Eldridge; two daughters, Cindy Bebber and Aleshia Cunningham; a sister, Edna Lamb; and a brother, Rom Giles.
Mrs. Eldridge is survived by three daughters, Deborah Adair and husband Richard of Memphis, Tennessee, Tena Oliver and husband Rodnie of Memphis and Deneshia Butz and husband Greg of Benton; 15 grandchildren, David Cunningham Jr., Michael Cunningham, Stephen Lyons Cunningham, Angela Peppers, Julie Cain, Levi Adair, Tabitha Gatchalian, Amberly Smith, Adam Oliver, Esther Babich, Sarah Oliver, Heather Duncan, Bryant Bebber, Cassidy Underwood and Chelsee Coles; and 25 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Cunningham and Jimmy Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Latham
Charlotte Latham, 60, of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Murray, to Kyle and Gladys Bebber.
She retired from Hardees of Murray after 35 years of service. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Latham, and two brothers, Glen Bebber and Gene Bebber.
Mrs. Latham is survived by two brothers, Lecile Bebber and wife Teresa, and Harold Bebber and wife Carolyn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins;, and special friend Kevin Garland.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby 'Coon' Boyd
Bobby “Coon” Boyd died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 12, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Leon Boyd and Myrtle McDougal Boyd.
He was a retired farmer, cattle farmer and owner and operator of Boyd’s Auto Sales. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Boyd; one sister, Maloy Russell; and one brother, Jackie Boyd.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his wife, Gail Boyd, whom he was married April 16, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi; two daughters, Cindy Crouse and husband Larry of Murray and Tammy Black and husband Rodney also of Murray; one sister, Betty Boyd Darnell and husband Phillip of Murray; two brothers, Buddy Boyd and Mary of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Donnie Boyd and Rosemary of Murray; four grandchildren, Michael Crouse and wife Carrie, Michelle Crouse Pagan and husband Nate, Dustin Black and wife Megan, and Crystal Black; seven great-grandchildren, Daniel Crouse, Caroline Crouse, Rebecca Crouse, Andrew Pagan, Griffin Pagan, Rylee Black and Truitt Black; and Mr. Boyd’s favorite furry friend, Gizzy.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Mark Starks
Gene Mark Starks, 59, of Cape Coral, Florida, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral.
He was born Aug. 12, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gene Dale Starks and Rose Volpe Starks, who preceded him in death.
He worked as a heavy machine operator for the Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete Company, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Starks is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bowerman Starks of Cape Coral, whom he married March 7, 1987, in Fairdealing, Kentucky; one daughter, Daisha Vargas and husband Manny of Weston, Florida; two sons, Joshua Starks of Hollister, California and Jacob Starks of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Sherrie Holbrook and husband Mike of Buckingham, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Pamela Booth and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; two brothers-in-law, Rick Bowerman and wife Susan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Kerry Bowerman and wife Janice of Hardin; four grandchildren, Madeline Vargas, Abigail Vargas, Amara Vargas and Ava Vargas, all of Weston; two nephews, Brien Clark and wife Aon of Murfreesboro and Seth Holbrook and wife Caitlyn of Auburndale, Florida; and two nieces, Aimee Clark of Atlanta, Georgia and Tera Yarbrough of Roanoke, Virginia.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m (noon) Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Carol Cromer
Carol Cromer, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Harold Wilkinson
Harold Wilkinson, 90, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Sandra K. Wallace
Sandra K. Wallace, 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died March 18, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.