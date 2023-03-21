Jeremiah Jackson Rayburn
Jeremiah Jackson Rayburn, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 22, 1976, in Murray, and was a 1995 graduate of Murray High School.
He was an automotive detailer and was of Baptist faith.
Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Tony and Kathy Jackson Rayburn of Murray; two daughters, Mia Harris and husband Hunter of Mayfield and Lily Rayburn of Murray; one son, Dylan Rayburn of Murray; his fiancée, Kelly Schaeffer and her children Aubrey, Peyton, Chance and Colby of Murray; one sister, Tia Price and husband Jeff of Thompsons Station, Tennessee; three brothers, Jacob Rayburn and wife Rachel of Murray, Zackary Rayburn and fiancée Christine Copeland of Murray, and Micah Rayburn and fiancée Rachell Parnell of Murray.
A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Tyler Bohannan officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Il. 60673-1263.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Perscilla ‘Faye’ Boggess
Perscilla “Faye” Boggess, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023.
She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Dover, Tennessee, to James Austin Sykes and Onie Beatrice “Lee” Sykes.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky James Boggess, and one sister, Leona Kay Tidwell.
Mrs. Boggess is survived by her husband, Joe Ed Boggess of Murray; one son, Ray Glenn Boggess and his significant other, Rebecca of Murray; one daughter, Sherry Wyatt and husband Kelvin of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, James Michael Sykes and wife Paulette of Murray; three grandchildren, Cody Wyatt and wife Victoria of Haleyville, Alabama, Brady Boggess of Murray and Riot Boggess of Murray; three stepgrandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jack Grinnell, all of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Emerald; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Orr Saunders
Charlene Orr Saunders went into the eternal loving care of her Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the age of 95.
A long-time resident of Savannah, Georgia, she was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky to Goldie Orr and Laverne Outland Orr.
After attending Murray State for two years, Charlene headed to Lexington where she graduated from the University of Kentucky. The adventurous graduate left her home state and went to Winslow, Arizona, where she taught physical education. On Christmas break in 1951, she returned to Murray and reconnected with Murray native, Bill Saunders, a WWII Army Air Force veteran, who was coaching and teaching at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They began a letter writing romance and were married six months later in Murray. Charlene and Bill started their life together at the McCallie School in Chattanooga for several years until daughter Cindy was born. They moved to Houston, Texas, and taught and coached at St. John’s Academy. Sons, Shan and Chris were born there. In 1958, they moved to Savannah, Georgia, to help convert the all-girls Pape School into a coeducational school which would become the Savannah Country Day School. Their son, Russ was born soon after their arrival in Savannah.
Charlene was a revolutionary in girls’ athletics. She developed the girl’s highly successful physical education program, along with the basketball and track programs. She worked the girls hard and encouraged them to compete in the state physical fitness programs. Her students came home with more than their fair share of honors. The school recognized her effort by naming its gymnasium the Charlene Orr Saunders Gymnasium. In addition to their teaching and coaching duties, Charlene and Bill were charter members of the Windsor Forest Baptist Church in 1959. After retiring from coaching, they moved to Richmond Hill, Georgia, on the Ogeechee River, where they hosted many oyster roasts and crab boils for family and friends. In 2008, they decided to make one more move, to Slidell, Louisiana, to be close to their daughter Cindy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe (Bill) Saunders, whom she married in 1952. Together, Bill and Charlene have four children, Cindy Saunders Kemp (Franklin) of Slidell; Shan Saunders (Julie) of Annapolis, Maryland; Chris Saunders (Elizabeth) of Hiawassee, Georgia; and Russell Saunders (Kathy) of Aiken, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bill & Charlene Scholarship Fund at Savannah Country Day School at 824 Stillwood Drive, Savannah, GA 31419-2642. Online donations may be made at https://www.savcds.org/giving/make-a-gift. (Under “Gift Designation,” type Charlene Saunders in the box and the school will designate the gift to the Bill & Charlene Scholarship Fund).
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. ‘Mike’ Pierce
Michael L. “Mike” Pierce, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Born Aug. 5, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Frelon and Frances (Rose) Pierce.
He retired from General Tire and Rubber/Continental General plant in Mayfield. He dutifully served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris “Dot” Stallons; and a brother, Mark Pierce.
Mr. Pierce is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lou Jean Henson Pierce of Louisville, whom he married July 3, 1971; two sons, Matthew Lynn “Matt” Pierce and wife Bui Barinda of Louisville and Robert Michael Pierce and wife Stephanie of Nort Port, Florida; sisters, Susan Belcher of Cadiz and Sharry Carlisle of Murray; and grandchildren, Waylon, Eli, Thea and Haley Pierce.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Susan Johnson
Mrs. Susan Johnson, 79, of Murray, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Susan was born on November 11, 1943 in Murray, KY to the late Ray and Myra Gilbert Munday. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Murray State University and went on to receive a Master's in St. Louis, MO. She and her husband, Stan, loved to travel and made memories to last a lifetime. Susan was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Mr. Stan Johnson of Murray and a son, Craig Yarno of Missouri.
A memorial service is set for 2 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 1 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Dorothy Tucker
Mrs. Dorothy Tucker, 65, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Dorothy was born on August 29, 1957 to the late John and Nell McKnight Edney. She and her husband worked alongside each other in their car detailing business. Mrs. Tucker loved being outside at the lake, gardening and cooking for her family. She adored her dogs and had many through out her life. She was an avid hunter and loved to fish. In 1986, Dorothy shot a 16 point buck, which was the largest buck killed in Calloway County that year. Dorothy loved and adored her family more than anything and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Johnny Edney and a sister, Martha Edney.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 42 years, Mr. Stanley Tucker of Murray; sons, Marshall Tucker of Murray, Mitchell Tucker and wife, Katie, of Murray; grandchildren, Austin Tucker, Landon Myers and Jaxen Kelly Jones.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Tucker is set for 2 pm on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Brett Miles will officiate. Her family welcomes visitors from 12 pm - 2 pm at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Dorothy Tucker by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Teresa L. Pervine
Mrs. Teresa L. Pervine, 71, of Murray, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home.
Teresa was born and raised in Salem, IN. She attended West Washington High School where she loved playing in the band. After graduation she went on to pursue a college education at Purdue University where she met the love of her life, Bob Pervine. After marriage, they moved to Lexington, KY where she graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelors degree in General Studies, with an emphasis in Psychology.
Life took her family to Murray, KY in 1985 where she devoted her time to raising her two children. After her kids grew older she wanted to return to school where she obtained another bachelors degree in biology from Murray State University. Teresa started her career at the Murray Calloway County Hospital working in the lab as a Medical Technologist. While working at the hospital she changed positions and transferred to IT before she finally retired after 26 years.
Teresa was a devoted member of West Murray church of Christ. She had a giving heart and donated regularly to charities. These included Sacred Selections, which funds adoptions, and Project Heart - which was a special charity that was dear to her heart, hoping one day there is a cure for kids diagnosed with CHD. She loved her family fiercely and was happiest when “all her ducks were in a row”. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and never was shy to ask if she was getting anymore.
Mrs. Pervine was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Lou Routh.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Pervine, of Murray; her son, Trevor Pervine and wife, Amy of Murray; her daughter, Tracy Shumake and husband Phillip of Peachtree Corners, GA.; a brother, Dave Routh of Salem IN; grandchildren, Addi and Ethan Pervine and Andrew and Abby Shumake. She is also survived by numerous first and second cousins. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Pervine is set for 1 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Project Heart, 2934 Sidco Dr., Suite 110
Nashville, TN 37204.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Teresa Pervine by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.