Harold Wilkinson
Mr. Harold Wilkinson, 90, of Hazel, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Wilkinson was born on November 6, 1931 in Murray, KY to the late Ewing and Lora Hall Wilkinson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Harold was an avid Nascar and Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan. He graduated valedictorian from Almo High School and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Janice Wilkinson; brothers, Hall Wilkinson, Gary Wilkinson, Jerry Wilkinson; a sister, Norma Jean Bogard; in addition to his parents.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his son, Nickie Wilkinson and wife, Virginia Phifer of Brookfield, CT; two sisters, Janice Heck of OK, Marjorie Charlton of Murray; three grandchildren, Lane Wilkinson of Lexington, KY, Taylor Hicks and husband, Jake of Lexington, KY, Justine Phifer of NYC and one great grandchild, Jack Hicks. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at Hazel Baptist Church and service times will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Harold Wilkinson by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Sandra K. Wallace
Mrs. Sandra K. Wallace, 74, of Murray, KY, died peacefully at her residence on March 18, 2022.
Mrs. Wallace was born on January 10, 1948 in Tiptonville, TN to the late Herman and Effie Taylor Watkins. She was a cook for Ann's Country Kitchen in Hazel for many years and was a member of Mason's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ronnie Blount Wallace; her second husband, Henry Driver; two sisters, Linda Gail Watkins, Helen Watkins and two brothers, Jimmy Watkins and Darrel Watkins.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include daughters, Melissa McLeod (James York) of Blue Springs, MO, Aliscia Driver of Murray; sons, Ronald Wallace (Teresa) of Murray, Paul Driver (Kasey Gibson) of Murray, Jon Summers (Kyle Murdock) of Maryland; sisters, Betty Southerland (Lee) of Mt. Home, AR, Della Oliver of Murray, Rita McGuire (Jack) of Pelham, AL, Carol Higbee (Bruce) of Cadiz; brothers, Richard Watkins of Murray, Wayne Watkins (Cathy) of Hazel; grandchildren, Kaleb, Blake, Brenna Driver, Hailey Lopez (Alex), Ashley Wallace, Jacob, Logan, Rachel McLeod, Chris Kerns, Zander Murdock-Summers; great grandchildren, Alanena and Hunter Kerns, Bentley and Aviana Lopez, Lilly Burger and Taden McLeod.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Steven Howe will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Sandra K. Wallace by visiting www.imesfh.com and expressing your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
James Gibbs
Mr. James Gibbs, 67, of Almo, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Gibbs was born on April 6, 1954 in Fayetteville, NC to the late James Chalmer Gibbs II and Betty Lou Brown Gibbs. James was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan as well as an Alabama Football fan. He attended Murray State University and worked for many years as a meat cutter at Piggly Wiggly and Food Giant in Murray. James was loved and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Samantha Coleman of Murray; sisters, Cynthia Dianne Styron of NC, Virginia Darlene Gibbs of NC, Elaina Delores Bell and husband, Edward of NC; two grandchildren, Daymein and Dayjah Coleman as well as special caregiver, Jennie Howell of Almo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. James Gibbs by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for his family.
Joan Eldridge
Joan Eldridge, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Clinton Place Nursing & Rehab in Clinton, Kentucky.
She was born May 28, 1935, in Murray, to William Hardin Giles and Bessie Adams Giles.
She was a homemaker, and a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey “Cotton” Eldridge; two daughters, Cindy Bebber and Aleshia Cunningham; a sister, Edna Lamb; and a brother, Rom Giles.
Mrs. Eldridge is survived by three daughters, Deborah Adair and husband Richard of Memphis, Tennessee, Tena Oliver and husband Rodnie of Memphis and Deneshia Butz and husband Greg of Benton; 15 grandchildren, David Cunningham Jr., Michael Cunningham, Stephen Lyons Cunningham, Angela Peppers, Julie Cain, Levi Adair, Tabitha Gatchalian, Amberly Smith, Adam Oliver, Esther Babich, Sarah Oliver, Heather Duncan, Bryant Bebber, Cassidy Underwood and Chelsee Coles; and 25 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with David Cunningham and Jimmy Oliver officiating. Burial followed in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 1p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Latham
Charlotte Latham, 60, of Murray, Kentucky died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Jan. 18, 1962, in Murray, to Kyle and Gladys Bebber.
She retired from Hardees of Murray after 35 years of service. She enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Latham, and two brothers, Glen Bebber and Gene Bebber.
Mrs. Latham is survived by two brothers, Lecile Bebber and wife Teresa, and Harold Bebber and wife Carolyn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins;, and special friend Kevin Garland.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hicks Cemetery with Kerry Lambert officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby 'Coon' Boyd
Bobby “Coon” Boyd died Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 12, 1937, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Leon Boyd and Myrtle McDougal Boyd.
He was a retired farmer, cattle farmer and owner and operator of Boyd’s Auto Sales. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Boyd; one sister, Maloy Russell; and one brother, Jackie Boyd.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his wife, Gail Boyd, whom he was married April 16, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi; two daughters, Cindy Crouse and husband Larry of Murray and Tammy Black and husband Rodney also of Murray; one sister, Betty Boyd Darnell and husband Phillip of Murray; two brothers, Buddy Boyd and Mary of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Donnie Boyd and Rosemary of Murray; four grandchildren, Michael Crouse and wife Carrie, Michelle Crouse Pagan and husband Nate, Dustin Black and wife Megan, and Crystal Black; seven great-grandchildren, Daniel Crouse, Caroline Crouse, Rebecca Crouse, Andrew Pagan, Griffin Pagan, Rylee Black and Truitt Black; and Mr. Boyd’s favorite furry friend, Gizzy.
The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Mark Starks
Gene Mark Starks, 59, of Cape Coral, Florida, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral.
He was born Aug. 12, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gene Dale Starks and Rose Volpe Starks, who preceded him in death.
He worked as a heavy machine operator for the Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete Company, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Starks is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bowerman Starks of Cape Coral, whom he married March 7, 1987, in Fairdealing, Kentucky; one daughter, Daisha Vargas and husband Manny of Weston, Florida; two sons, Joshua Starks of Hollister, California and Jacob Starks of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Sherrie Holbrook and husband Mike of Buckingham, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Pamela Booth and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; two brothers-in-law, Rick Bowerman and wife Susan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Kerry Bowerman and wife Janice of Hardin; four grandchildren, Madeline Vargas, Abigail Vargas, Amara Vargas and Ava Vargas, all of Weston; two nephews, Brien Clark and wife Aon of Murfreesboro and Seth Holbrook and wife Caitlyn of Auburndale, Florida; and two nieces, Aimee Clark of Atlanta, Georgia and Tera Yarbrough of Roanoke, Virginia.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m (noon) Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Dixon
Evelyn Dixon, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
John Hardin
John Hardin, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Tammie Michelle Derby
Tammie Michelle Derby, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.