Tammie Michelle Derby
Tammie Michelle Derby, 52, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, due to complications of Stage Four Pancreatic cancer.
She was born March 24, 1969, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Linda Majors Shropshire and Gary Nance.
She was employed at West Kentucky Gastroenterology at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital at the time of her Illness. She was of Nazarene faith. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Eric, two daughters, Hannah and Bailey, and her dog, Daisie Mae.
In addition to her father, Gary Nance, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Kathleen Smith, Pachall and Ann Nance, and William and Mary Majors, grandparents-in-law, Donald and Martha Derby, Eugene Bassett, and Vera Bassett; parents-in-law, Phillip Sr. and Juanita “Kay” Derby; an uncle, Willie Turner; an aunt, Diane Majors Henderson; brothers-in-law, Bruce Derby and Phillip Derby Jr.; and nephew-in-law, Tanner Gee.
Mrs. Derby is survived by her husband, Eric Derby of Murray, whom she married June 18, 1994; two daughters, Hannah Derby and Bailey Derby, both of Murray; her parents, Linda Majors Shropshire and Jim Shropshire, both of Murray; three sisters, Marisa Weddington, Ashley (Jeremy) Rogers, both of Murray, and Alyshia (Matt) White of Hazel; one brother, Derek (Judith) Nance of Murray; five sisters-in-law, Debbie (Terry) Darnell, Bernita (Frankie) Barborka, both of Murray, Connie Buberle and partner Gary Vilt, and Nancy Derby of Illinois, and Joyce Derby of Missouri; 30 nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Mark) Wells, Olivia (Grant) Hackney, Oakley Rogers, Bradley Kelso, Jr., Sydney Kelso, MacKenzie Bray, Lilyonna Sholar, Colby White, Caden White, Jayden Nance, Alexander Nance, Felicity Nance, Adrienne Brady, Justine Daniels, Jacy (Eric) White, Kimberly (Tim) Barrett, Lori (Greg) Batts, Amy (Matthew) Johannsen, April (Shane) Gilbertson, Nick Maierhofer, Michael Derby, Matt (Carolyn) Derby, Dustin (Sara) Derby, Chad Derby, Melanie (Luke) Lammers, Rachael (Phil) Hargis, Johnny Crum, Stephanie Derby, and Brooke Derby; 10 aunts and uncles, Hal (Janie) Nance, Don Nance, Danny Nance, Charlotte Osborne, Patricia Gupton, Janice Morris, Jody (Howard) Leech, Nikita (Russell) Turner, Larry (Brenda) Bassett, and Lydia Turner; and many great -great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy Cunningham and Michael Wilford officiating. Burial will follow in Hicks Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for the “Enduring Hope Campaign,” 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071. This will benefit the new cancer center being built on Murray-Calloway County Hospital campus.
Carol Ann Cromer
Carol Ann Cromer, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Arthur Boyce Cromer and Helen Louise Keister Cromer, who preceded her in death.
She grew up in Mariemont, Ohio, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.
She taught English and theater at the junior high level in Columbus, Ohio, until she married and began raising a family. Later on, when her three children were in school, she started substitute teaching. In 1984, she moved to Murray.
Carol was beloved of many, many students she got to know over the years she taught either as a full-time or substitute teacher. She asked a lot of questions, listened intently and took their welfare to heart. They knew she cared. In her retirement, she enjoyed going to the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center to socialize and play bridge. She made new and dear friends in that time. She also loved to follow the news and various sports. In her last weeks, she made sure to watch Ja Morant play with the Memphis Grizzlies and watch Murray State’s basketball team win the OVC Tournament.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Cathy Carmode Lim (Marcelino) and Christine Carmode, and son Ken Carmode (Michele); grandsons Beau Phillips, Tyson Carmode and Drake Carmode; granddaughters, Brianna Lim Malcolm (Matthew), Marissa Lim, Camille Lim and Charlotte Lim; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Esther and Heath Malcolm. She is also survived by her brother, Ken Cromer (Rosa); and a niece and nephew.
Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is being cremated and her wishes were that no services be held.
Evelyn Jones Dixon
Evelyn Jones Dixon, 91, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born in January of 1931 in Golden Pond, Trigg County, Kentucky, to Herman C. Jones and Lena Saffer Jones, both deceased.
She attended from Golden Pond Elementary School and was a graduate of Trigg County High School. She married James Dixon in December of 1951. They had two children, Debra Dixon Kimbro and Mike Dixon and wife Sara.
Evelyn worked at the Golden Pond Post Office as an assistant postmaster, and after moving to Calloway County, worked at the Lynn Grove Post Office. She helped her husband and parents with livestock, farming and running the H.C. Jones General Store at Pleasant Hill in Land Between the Rivers. In her lifetime, she enjoyed working in the garden, fishing, going to auctions and traveling. She spent many hours making scrapbooks of historical events and the government takeover of Land Between the Rivers. In 1969, after TVA bought their land in LBR, Evelyn and James moved to Calloway County and lived on Wiswell Road in the house built by her parents in LBR and moved across the lake on a ferry, then relocated to Calloway County. She was a member of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville.
James passed in October of 2010. They had two grandchildren, Toby Kimbro and Jaime Kimbro Carson; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Carson, Braden Carson, Aubrey Carson, Reese Kimbro and Jacob Kimbro; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Carmen D’Angelo; and her stepgrandson, Justin Baker.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Frankie McKinney and Phillip Bazzell officiating. Burial will follow in Murray Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Vyron Wells Mitchell
Vyron Wells Mitchell, 77, of Newbern, Tennessee, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Paris, Tennessee to Vyron W. Mitchell Sr. and Eunice Williams Mitchell, who preceded him in death.
He spent his life working in the newspaper industry, starting out in a family-owned newspaper in Fulton, Kentucky. From there he worked at the Commercial Appeal and weekly newspapers in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. He owned the Dyer County Tennessean in Newbern for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, John Scott Wheeler and Molly Irene Wheeler.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Cynthia Simpson Mitchell of Newbern; six children, Scott Wheeler of Walterboro, South Carolina, Michelle Mitchell of Sarasota, Florida, Jeffrey Mitchell, (Rhonda) of North Bend, Washington, Rebecca Cooley-Mitchell of Newbern, Michael Mitchell of (Bevy) Corpus Christi, Texas, and Vyron W. Mitchell (Trey) III (Brandy) of Murray; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of six and leaves two brothers, William (Rita) Mitchell of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and John (Kathy) Mitchell of Baxley, Georgia; three sisters, Mary (Eddie) Prehm of Paris, Tennessee, Becky Allen of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Cindy (Kurt) Rodenberger of Knoxville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern.
Donations may be made to Newbern First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall Fund, P.O. Box 72, Newbern, TN 38059.
Sandra K. Wallace
Mrs. Sandra K. Wallace, 74, of Murray, KY, died peacefully at her residence on March 18, 2022.
Mrs. Wallace was born on January 10, 1948 in Tiptonville, TN to the late Herman and Effie Taylor Watkins. She was a cook for Ann's Country Kitchen in Hazel for many years and was a member of Mason's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ronnie Blount Wallace; her second husband, Henry Driver; two sisters, Linda Gail Watkins, Helen Watkins and two brothers, Jimmy Watkins and Darrel Watkins.
Those she lovingly leaves behind include daughters, Melissa McLeod (James York) of Blue Springs, MO, Aliscia Driver of Murray; sons, Ronald Wallace (Teresa) of Murray, Paul Driver (Kasey Gibson) of Murray, Jon Summers (Kyle Murdock) of Maryland; sisters, Betty Southerland (Lee) of Mt. Home, AR, Della Oliver of Murray, Rita McGuire (Jack) of Pelham, AL, Carol Higbee (Bruce) of Cadiz; brothers, Richard Watkins of Murray, Wayne Watkins (Cathy) of Hazel; grandchildren, Kaleb, Blake, Brenna Driver, Hailey Lopez (Alex), Ashley Wallace, Jacob, Logan, Rachel McLeod, Chris Kerns, Zander Murdock-Summers; great grandchildren, Alanena and Hunter Kerns, Bentley and Aviana Lopez, Lilly Burger and Taden McLeod.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, 311 North 4th Street, Murray. Steven Howe will officiate.
Her family welcomes visitors from 11 am - 1 pm at the funeral home.
Gene Mark Starks
Gene Mark Starks, 59, of Cape Coral, Florida, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral.
He was born Aug. 12, 1962, in Murray, Kentucky, to Gene Dale Starks and Rose Volpe Starks, who preceded him in death.
He worked as a heavy machine operator for the Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete Company, and was a member of Hardin Baptist Church.
Mr. Starks is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bowerman Starks of Cape Coral, whom he married March 7, 1987, in Fairdealing, Kentucky; one daughter, Daisha Vargas and husband Manny of Weston, Florida; two sons, Joshua Starks of Hollister, California and Jacob Starks of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one sister, Sherrie Holbrook and husband Mike of Buckingham, Virginia; one sister-in-law, Pamela Booth and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; two brothers-in-law, Rick Bowerman and wife Susan of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Kerry Bowerman and wife Janice of Hardin; four grandchildren, Madeline Vargas, Abigail Vargas, Amara Vargas and Ava Vargas, all of Weston; two nephews, Brien Clark and wife Aon of Murfreesboro and Seth Holbrook and wife Caitlyn of Auburndale, Florida; and two nieces, Aimee Clark of Atlanta, Georgia and Tera Yarbrough of Roanoke, Virginia.
A graveside service was at 12:00 p.m (noon) Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Murray Memorial Gardens with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
