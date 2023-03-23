Bradley Mitchell Alexander
Bradley Mitchell Alexander departed this life on March 3, 2023, at the age of 26 years, 11 months, and 11 days.
He was born March 20, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Jon Mitchell and Elaine Jones Alexander.
He was a portfolio manager at Sassicaia Capital Advisers in Manhattan, New York. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in accounting. He attended Murray State University where he was a Student Ambassador and member/treasurer of Sigma Chi fraternity. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including spending time on Pickwick Lake, fishing, boating, wake boarding and golfing. He loved his family and his dog, Gibson "Gibby'. His family described his laughter as the "sunshine of their lives,” and he will be missed forever.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Will Mac and Lillian Jones of Marietta, Georgia, and Eli and Sally Alexander of Murray.
Bradley is survived by his parents, Jon and Elaine Alexander of Savannah, Tennessee; a sister, Allison Alexander of Murray; a brother, Wes Alexander (Hannah) of Savannah; a niece, Blakley Alexander; step-niece, Kensley Christenson; uncles, Jeffrey Jones, Randy Jones (Robin), Gregg Jones ( Debbie), Eli Alexander and Stuart Alexander (Dana).; first cousins, Nick Jones, Carly Jones, Aimee McClendon (Paul), Carrie Jones, Laura Jones, Maegan Procasky (Seth), Morgan Alexander, Catherine Alexander and Nicholas Alexander (Cassey); and step-cousins, Courtney Godbout (Brock) and Joshua Glisson.
A memorial visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Savannah, Tennessee, and a memorial service was at 11 a.m. with Michael Pitts officiating.
Shakelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, Tennessee, were in charge of arrangements.
Loretta Culver Jobs
Loretta Culver Jobs, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Murray, to Ivy and Ola Culver.
She graduated from Murray High School in 1957 and received her bachelor’s degree in business education in three years from Murray State University. She was a founding member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at Murray State.
Loretta was the first social worker in Calloway County. She was also the first female to join the ranks of Woodmen of the World in Murray and served with them for 20 years. She went on to accomplish many “firsts” as a woman in business. She was the first female real estate broker in Calloway County and opened Loretta Jobs Realty in 1977. She was named the Realtor Associate of the Year for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the first one to receive this state recognition. She went on to open Century 21 Loretta Jobs Realty and continued that agency for 28 years. She was instrumental in developing University Square on 12th Street and opened a new office in that center. She was then owner of Keller Williams Realty and Next Home for You Real Estate. She held real estate licenses in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, and in 2022 she celebrated her 50th year of being a Realtor.
In 2010 she began Kids Against Hunger, now called Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, where thousands of meals were packaged for distribution locally and internationally. She sponsored weekly summer concerts in the Murray-Calloway County Park where funds were donated to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for the purchase of a 3D Tomosynthesis mammogram. Loretta was a breast cancer survivor, and this mammogram is currently being used by the hospital.
Other “firsts” for Loretta include being a member of the first Leadership Murray Class in 1984 and a graduate of Leadership Kentucky. She was the first female president of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce and was inducted into the Rotary Club of Murray with the first class of women and remained an active member.
Loretta volunteered at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and for many years was also a volunteer in the outpatient surgery and emergency rooms at the hospital. She was a board member of Habitat for Humanity for 22 years, the Way of Wellness and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She was also an elected member of the Murray City Council and served on the Murray City Planning Commission.
She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. When she and her husband Sid married, their wedding was the first one held at the current church. She and Sid also began the first Young Adult Sunday School class. She served on many church committees, taught Sunday school and they were both active in the Live Nativity presented each December.
Loretta’s motto was “The essence of living is giving,” and she lived this each day.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wilson Hughes Culver.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sindin “Sid” Robert Jobs, whom she married March 25, 1961; two sons, Andy Jobs and wife Barbara of Chicago, Illinois, and Richard “Rick” Jobs and wife Kimberly Brodkin of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Zachary and Olivia Jobs of Chicago and Greta and Ezra Jobs of Portland; one sister, Glenda Mazurka of Lexington; twin nieces, Teresa Traut and Lisa Wilson, both of Lexington; one nephew, Wade Mazurka of Lexington; and grand-nieces and -nephews, Adam Tamaji and wife Annalise of Centennial, Colorado, Allison Tamaji of Hebron, Tyler Wilson and wife Cara of Harrodsburg, and Morgan Elise, Ivy Nicole and Ella Rose Mazurka, all of Lexington.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church with Rick Dye, Jeff Rudy and Jim Stahler officiating. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger, 317 Stahler Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. ‘Mike’ Pierce
Michael L. “Mike” Pierce, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
Born Aug. 5, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Frelon and Frances (Rose) Pierce.
He retired from General Tire and Rubber/Continental General plant in Mayfield. He dutifully served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris “Dot” Stallons; and a brother, Mark Pierce.
Mr. Pierce is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lou Jean Henson Pierce of Louisville, whom he married July 3, 1971; two sons, Matthew Lynn “Matt” Pierce and wife Bui Barinda of Louisville and Robert Michael Pierce and wife Stephanie of Nort Port, Florida; sisters, Susan Belcher of Cadiz and Sharry Carlisle of Murray; and grandchildren, Waylon, Eli, Thea and Haley Pierce.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the chapel of Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home with Ricky Cunningham officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Perscilla ‘Faye’ Boggess
Perscilla “Faye” Boggess, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023.
She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Dover, Tennessee, to James Austin Sykes and Onie Beatrice “Lee” Sykes.
She was a homemaker and of Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky James Boggess, and one sister, Leona Kay Tidwell.
Mrs. Boggess is survived by her husband, Joe Ed Boggess of Murray; one son, Ray Glenn Boggess and his significant other, Rebecca of Murray; one daughter, Sherry Wyatt and husband Kelvin of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, James Michael Sykes and wife Paulette of Murray; three grandchildren, Cody Wyatt and wife Victoria of Haleyville, Alabama, Brady Boggess of Murray and Riot Boggess of Murray; three step-grandchildren, Taytum Mitchell, Paige Grinnell and Jack Grinnell, all of Murray; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Emerald; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Luther Hollis Easley
Luther Hollis Easley, 90, of Garland, Texas, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3:29 AM in Richardson, Texas.
He was a member of Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church, and was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June C. Easley; a daughter, Cathy Stubblefield; his son, Roy Wade; two sisters, Glynda Easley and Bernice Cope; one brother, James Easley; and his parents, Luther T. & Mary Bird Harvel Easley.
Mr. Easley is survived by his daughter, Betsy (Kem) Albritton of Garland; his six grandchildren, Jill Tucker of Paducah, Jeremy Albritton of Haslet, Texas, Jason Albritton of Garland, Jessica Wade of Owensboro, Jacob Wade of Owensboro and Josh Wade of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Colby Tucker of Phoenix, Arizona, Addison Blythe of Haslet and Avery Albritton of Haslet; his two sisters, Francis Ahart of Murray and Robbie Bazzell of Murray; his two brothers, Donnie Easley of Murray and Ollie Easley of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Mickey Fowler and David Kennemore officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Albritton, Jason Albritton, Colby Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, Richard Cope and Tommy Hicks.
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Dale ‘Rick’ Smith
Richard Dale “Rick” Smith, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
