Mary Virginia White Armour
Mary Virginia White Armour, 92 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the home of her granddaughters, Tammy and Heidi Hordyk, where she lived.
She was born Nov. 7, 1930, to Albert J. and the late Virginia Lumm White.
She married her beloved late husband, James W. Armour on July 17, 1948, and they were married 65 years before his death in 2014.
She worked as a meat wrapper for many years alongside her husband who was a meat cutter and market manager for Stepherson’s Big Star grocery stores. Mary was a faithful and loving elder’s wife of the Christian church that met in their home for more than 60 years. Her faithfulness and example in life will be sorely missed by many.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Barnard and Marjorie Doty; and a granddaughter.
Mrs. Armour is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Dwight) Hordyk of Puryear, Tennessee, and Cynthia (Richard) Rector of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, Tim (Shamela) Armour of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis. Local visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee,with the funeral service to begin a 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley Mitchell Alexander
Bradley Mitchell Alexander departed this life on March 3, 2023, at the age of 26 years, 11 months, and 11 days.
He was born March 20, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Jon Mitchell and Elaine Jones Alexander.
He was a portfolio manager at Sassicaia Capital Advisers in Manhattan, New York. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with a degree in accounting. He attended Murray State University where he was a Student Ambassador and member/treasurer of Sigma Chi fraternity. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, including spending time on Pickwick Lake, fishing, boating, wake boarding and golfing. He loved his family and his dog, Gibson "Gibby'. His family described his laughter as the "sunshine of their lives,” and he will be missed forever.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Will Mac and Lillian Jones of Marietta, Georgia, and Eli and Sally Alexander of Murray.
Bradley is survived by his parents, Jon and Elaine Alexander of Savannah, Tennessee; a sister, Allison Alexander of Murray; a brother, Wes Alexander (Hannah) of Savannah; a niece, Blakley Alexander; step-niece, Kensley Christenson; uncles, Jeffrey Jones, Randy Jones (Robin), Gregg Jones ( Debbie), Eli Alexander and Stuart Alexander (Dana).; first cousins, Nick Jones, Carly Jones, Aimee McClendon (Paul), Carrie Jones, Laura Jones, Maegan Procasky (Seth), Morgan Alexander, Catherine Alexander and Nicholas Alexander (Cassey); and step-cousins, Courtney Godbout (Brock) and Joshua Glisson.
A memorial visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Savannah, Tennessee, and a memorial service was at 11 a.m. with Michael Pitts officiating.
Shakelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, Tennessee, was in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Ann Jackson
Sandra Ann Jackson, 65, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home
Loretta Culver Jobs
The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery.
———————————————————————————————————
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Michael L. ‘Mike’ Pierce
The funeral service is at noon Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
———————————————————————————————————
Brown Funeral Home, Mayfield
Luther Hollis Easley
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery.
———————————————————————————————————
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee
Virginia White Armour
The funeral service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the funeral home.