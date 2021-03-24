Robert Marshall Garland
Robert Marshall Garland, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1935, to Ruel and Gertie McDougal Garland.
He graduated from Murray High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Stout, in 1958. He went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army while stationed in Alaska. He returned to Murray in 1960 to raise his young family and steadfastly worked at Pennwalt Chemical in Calvert City for 30 years before his retirement in 1996. He came out of retirement in 1998 to work alongside his son, Gregg, in orthopedic patient care for 18 years.
Marshall was an avid Murray State “Racer” fan, and a sublimely gifted artist. One of his most meaningful accomplishments was the design of the original Dunker logo for Murray State. He was a friend to all and had a deep abiding love for the Murray community and its residents. He will be dearly missed by many, but he was ready to be called home to stand in the sun with his maker and Lord and savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel and Gertie Garland; his beloved wife, Beverly Stout Garland; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Garland.
Marshall is survived by his son Gregg and wife Michelle Garland of Murray; his grandchildren, Katie Garland of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jordan Garland of Murray; a brother, Kenneth Garland and wife Lena of Richmond, Virginia; nephews, Kenneth Ashley Garland and wife Leslie of Richmond and Lance Garland and wife Laura of Charleston, South Carolina; a great-niece, Poppy Mae Garland of Richmond; his loving companion, Ellie Christopher of Murray; and many extended family members.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with John Dale officiating. An eulogy will be given by his granddaughter, Katie Garland. Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Barbara Nell Ramsey
Barbara Nell Ramsey, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.
She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Raymond and Alma Lee Jackson.
Barbara, or "Mema" as she preferred, was a living example of love and sacrifice. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Widowed at an early age to raise her five children, she worked hard her entire life to provide for her family. Early in her retirement from Murray State University, she enjoyed traveling with her friends. She loved to cook for her family and the door was always open to stop by and share a meal. She loved gardening and was often known to have a green thumb. She was a lifetime member of Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ewin Ramsey.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her sons, Eddie Ramsey and wife Fran and Eric Ramsey and wife Jill, all of Dexter; daughters, Denecia Hatfield and husband Wally of Dexter, Candace Dowdy and husband Jeff of Murray and Carla Zacheretti and husband Larry of Louisville; two brothers, Joel Jackson and wife Rachel of Almo and Jerry Jackson and wife Cheryl of Paducah; one sister, Carolyn Schoffstall of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Greg Ramsey and wife Kelli of Dexter, Wendy Imes and husband Matt of Murray, Tonya Davis and husband Adam of Louisville, Jessica Scott and husband Jimmy of Lexington, Tony Zacheretti and wife Brooks of Louisville, Jacob Ramsey and Cole Ramsey, both of Dexter, Shannon Spicer and husband David of Paducah, Shelley Spurling and husband Chris of Lebanon and Stacey Leonard and husband Kevin of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Neil and Logan Ramsey, Will, Abby and Hugh Imes, Zach, Molly and Blake Davis, Jack and Audrey Zacheretti, Austin Spicer, Abby Barnes and Sydney, Olivia, Dominick and Zoey Leonard; and one great-great-grandchild, Landry Spicer.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church with Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Brooks Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jake Ramsey, Cole Ramsey, Greg Ramsey, Neil Ramsey, Logan Ramsey and Tony Zacheretti. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, and from 9 a.m. until the service hour Friday, March 26, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Brooks Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Ramsey, 2034 Roosevelt Road, Dexter, KY 42036.
Thomas William Butler
Thomas William Butler, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
The son of Bill and L’Gene Butler, he was born Aug. 22, 1951, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Graduating from Northwest High School in Indianapolis, he went on to earn a bachelor of science degree from the School of Agriculture at Purdue University in 1983.
Thomas married Patsy Jean Fletcher in 1973 and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage. They raised two sons, Jacob and Jared.
Professionally, he worked in the field of agriculture throughout his life. First, at Asgrow of Oxford, Indiana for 13 years, and then as plant manager of Precision Soya in Albion, Illinois from 1989 until his retirement in 2004.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life, making annual trips with his wife to Canada to go fishing and to Montana for hunting. He was joined on these trips by countless friends and family. He loved to garden, watch sports and travel to national parks with his family. He was a member of United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and Richard Fletcher.
Thomas is survived by many, many family members including Patsy Butler, Jacob Butler, Jared and Kristin Butler, Julie and Jeff Troutt, Dave and Nancy Aichinger, Peggy and Dave Derflinger, Cenia Snedeker and Tom Hewitt. He is also survived by David Derflinger, Bobby, Thad and Tinker Snedeker, Megan and Will Bennett, Evan and Makenna Troutt and Bryce Troutt. He will be missed by countless friends.
In remembrance of Thomas and in lieu of flowers, consider donating to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the National Park Conservation Association, the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
William J. Holt Sr.
William J. Holt Sr. ,85, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Moultrie, Georgia.
He was born April 12, 1935 in Sturgis, Kentucky, and lived his adult life in Murray, Kentucky, and Moultrie.
He was an outstanding football player and team captain of the 1952 Sturgis Golden Bears WKC Championship team. He also served as class president all four years. He received a scholarship to the University of Kentucky and played on the freshman team for legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. When Coach Bryant left for Texas A&M after his freshman year, he transferred to Western Kentucky University where he played for three years and was named to the first All Ohio Valley Conference Football Team his senior year. He married his college sweetheart Patricia Adams, from Mayfield, and served as a graduate assistant football coach at Western in 1957-58 and received his master’s degree. He served two years as an assistant high school coach and accepted an assistant football coaching position at Murray State in 1960. He wore many hats during his 35 years at MSU. He retired as a tenured associate professor for HPER in 1993. He was revered as a hardnosed player’s coach for 17 years. Throughout the years of his retirement, he has received countless calls and visitations from his former players.
He was primarily responsible for developing the curriculum at MSU for the major in recreation and park administration. He served as director of Project Apollo, a program patterned after Outward Bound that served disadvantaged Upward Bound high school students from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Micronesia in the Land Between the Lakes. It was a joint agency grant program between Murray State, TVA, and USOE and was re-funded an unprecedented three times over nine years by USOE. He ended his career by serving as Director of the Bill Cherry Expo Center for nine years. He was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of the Murray County Club, serving twice on the Board of Directors. He was an accomplished woodworker with his early American furniture and turned bowls scattered throughout the Purchase area.
He was proceeded in death by his father, William H. Holt Jr.; his mother, Velma Holt Simpson; his loving stepfather, Leiter H. Simpson; his brother Kenneth David Holt and wife Vickie Holt, all of Sturgis; and a granddaughter, Mary Holt Statom, of Moultrie.
Bill is survived by his wife Patricia; three children, Margaret Allyson Steffen and husband Chuck Steffen of Atlanta, Georgia, Amanda Holt and William J. Holt Jr. and wife Dr. Amber Holt, all of Moultrie: three grandchildren, Brendan Steffen and wife Sara, Catie Statom and Eleanor Holt.; a sister, Margaret Holt Chapman; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
There will be no visitation and no funeral. A family burial will be held.
Allen Toy Powell
Toy Powell, 97, of Robards, Kentucky, died at his home Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born April 23, 1923, in Henderson County, Kentucky, near Robards.
Following a three-year stint in the U.S. Navy SeaBees during World War II, he farmed in Henderson County soil for much of his adult life and worked as a rural letter carrier for 33 years. He was a lifelong member and served as an elder for Robards Christian Church, and was ordained as a Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and preaching, as well as writing both Christian fiction and Bible study materials. We remember him as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, a gentle soul and a precious child of God.
In addition to his parents, Guy Sales Powell and Lula Toy Powell and stepmother, Minnie Jeffries Powell, he was preceded in death by his first wife of more than 51 years, Marjorie Deloris King Powell, and his second wife of nearly 20 years, Elizabeth Puryear Nunn Powell; one son, Paul Steven Powell; and two brothers, Elbert Powell and James Powell.
Mr. Powell is survived by one daughter, Barbara Ann Call and husband Larry of Murray; two sons, James Allen Powell and Larry Wayne Powell, both of Robards; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Ginger) Call of Murray, Llana (Terry) Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina, and David (Tiffany) Call of Alamogordo, New Mexico; three great-granddaughters, Krysten, Emilee and Jaina; and three stepchildren, Dennis (Judy) Nunn, Mary (Dennis) Davis and Claudia (Jeff) Perkins, all of Henderson County.
The funeral service is at noon Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Robards Christian Church in Robards, with Amy Cates and Larry Call officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson. A celebration of life will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, March 24, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Robards Christian Church, 1120 Seminary Street, Robards, KY 42420.
Oneida Ahart Boyd
Oneida Ahart Boyd, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie, Indiana.
