Dr. John David Mikulcik
Dr. John David Mikulcik, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 30, 1936, in Ilasco, Missouri, to Steve and Anna Kitsock Mikulcik.
He retired from Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture, where he taught agronomy. He earned both his master’s degree and his PhD from the University of Missouri. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Mikulcik Jr.
Dr. Mikulcik is survived by his wife, Marilyn Mikulcik of Murray; two daughters, Lisa Pomerleau and husband John of West Chester, Ohio, and Karen Paris and husband Matthew of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; two sons, David Mikulcik and wife Stacey of Murray and the Rev. Ken Mikulcik of Russellville; one sister, Ann Stuller of St. Louis, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral mass will be at 1 pm. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams and Father Ken Mikulcik officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in St. Henry Cemetery in Aurora. Vigil prayers will be from 10-10:30 a.m. and visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University, in memory of Dr. John Mikulcik, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charles A. Coleman
Charles A. Coleman, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Murray, to Forrest Coleman and Elaine Cunningham Coleman.
He retired as the senior vice president of Peoples Bank after 36 years of service, and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rheanetta Parker Coleman, and one brother, James M. Coleman.
Mr. Coleman is survived by one daughter, Suzanne Coleman of Clarksville, Tennessee; two sons, David Coleman of Sedalia and Scott
Coleman of Dallas, Georgia; a sister, Frances C. Roberts of Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Sammy
Cunningham and Jim Stahler officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or First
United Methodist Church, 503 Maple St., Murray, KY 42071.
