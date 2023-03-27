Mary Virginia White Armour
Mary Virginia White Armour, 92 of Puryear, Tennessee, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the home of her granddaughters, Tammy and Heidi Hordyk, where she lived.
She was born Nov. 7, 1930, to Albert J. and the late Virginia Lumm White.
She married her beloved late husband, James W. Armour on July 17, 1948, and they were married 65 years before his death in 2014.
She worked as a meat wrapper for many years alongside her husband who was a meat cutter and market manager for Stepherson’s Big Star grocery stores. Mary was a faithful and loving elder’s wife of the Christian church that met in their home for more than 60 years. Her faithfulness and example in life will be sorely missed by many.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Barnard and Marjorie Doty; and a granddaughter.
Mrs. Armour is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Dwight) Hordyk of Puryear, Tennessee, and Cynthia (Richard) Rector of Memphis, Tennessee; one son, Tim (Shamela) Armour of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis. Local visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee, with the funeral service to begin a 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tennessee, is in charge of arrangements.
Gayle Brooke Brown
Gayle Brooke Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, dedicated wife of Robert Steven Brown and devoted mother, died Monday, March 20, 2023.
She was born June 23, 1943, to Fredrick Dixon Brooke and Sybil Vogtle Brooke, both of Birmingham, Alabama, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Birmingham, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and spent time with her grandparents, Robert Thomas Brooke and Gamaliel Dixon Brooke in the summers in Panama City, Florida.
Gayle graduated from Brook Hill High School and attended Hollins College in Virginia, graduating with a BFA from the University of Alabama. She worked on an MFA at the University of Mississippi before moving to Lexington and marrying. After working as a florist at Michler’s Florist and later in her own shop, she earned a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in family studies. She then worked on early childhood issues, including interdisciplinary treatments for spina bifida at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, for which the National Spina Bifida Association named her its “Humanitarian of the Year.” She also advocated for those issues in the Kentucky legislature. Her family moved to the Washington, DC area in 1996 and there she assisted the Public Health Department with the care of school children. She retired in 2008 and returned to Lexington with her family in 2014, where she was an active gardener and an advocate for gun safety.
Gayle is survived by her husband of more than 51 years, Robert Steven “Steve” Brown of Lexington; her son, G. Lawrence Wells III and wife Magda, and their son Dominic of Prague, Czech Republic; her daughter, Catherine Wells Arnold and her children Fiona, Henry, Dean and Jude of Dayton, Ohio; her son, G. Robert Brown of Lexington; her brothers F. Dixon Brooke Jr., William Wade Brooke and their spouses, and her sister, Sybil Brooke Sylvester and her spouse, all of Birmingham, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gayle’s life will be from 12 (noon)-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. The service will be outdoors, weather permitting. A private interment will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at milwardfuneral.com.
Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.
“Women will love her that she is a woman more worth than any man; men, that she is the rarest of all women.” - Shakespeare
Richard Dale ‘Rick’ Smith
Richard Dale “Rick” Smith, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Born Aug. 17, 1956, in Stanton, Virginia, he was the son of John Franklin and Lillie Mae (Bosserman) Smith.
He was a foreman with Unique Designs Nursery and Landscaping in Murray. He dutifully served his country in the US Navy, retiring after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother John Rawlin Smith.
Rick is survived by his siblings, James Franklin Smith, Samuel Lee Smith, Donald Joseph Smith, Nancy Ann Cash and Daniel Wayne Smith, all of Churchville, Virginia.
Rick will also be lovingly remembered by his close-knit work family at Unique Designs, where he began working after moving to Calloway County. He shared his knowledge with so many others through the nursery and trained them to create extraordinary home and commercial landscaping projects.
“We all love you Rick and you will never be forgotten” is the heartfelt message from Rick’s work family, including Kevin Lamb, Connie Lamb, Sherrie Pritchard, Danielle Hutchison, Martha Hendricks, Tony Bullock, Chad Gibson, Leana Rogers, Ashley Ray and Tick Darnell. A service with military honors will be held at a later date in Virginia.
Online condolences may be left at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Sroda
Anne Sroda, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James R. Harris
James R. Harris, 51, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
Imes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.