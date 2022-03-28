Betty Jean Underhill Lovins
Betty Jean Underhill Lovins, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray.
She was born March 3, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Claude and Mag Kilgore Underhill.
During her life she was a homemaker, worked at Fisher-Price Toys, and was an avid gardener. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Almo and attended Bethel Fellowship Church in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and father of three of her children, Virgil Brittain; second husband, James Lee Darnell, father of her youngest daughter; and third husband, Donnie Lovins; two sisters, Nell Underhill and Paulette Fennell James; and three brothers, Randall, George and Delbert Underhill.
Betty is survived by her brother, James “Jim” Underhill; three daughters, Debbie Brittain Vance (Jan), Gail Brittain Pope (David) and Kimberly Darnell Swift (Steve); and one son, Danny Brittain (Robin); nine grandchildren, Antoinya Thomas Garland (Greg), Todd Thomas (Melissa), Amberly Pope Craig (David), Alisha Pope Moss (Chris), Alyse Pope Sills (Eric), Halee Green (Douglas Colson), Tyler Green, Jayson Brittain and Brook Brittain Ross (John); 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County, Kentucky, with Shelby Underhill officiating. Burial followed the service. No public visitation will be held. The family invites friends to meet at the graveside service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home and Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Carmerita Yvonne Meinert
Carmerita Yvonne Meinert, 82, of Norman, Oklahoma, died peacefully March 24, 2022.
She was born May 4, 1939, in Highland Park, Michigan, to Irving Eugene Talent and Opal Madelle (Cathey) Talent.
Carmerita grew up in the household of her grandparents, Cheslie and Jerline (Swann) Cathey in Detroit, Michigan, and later in Murray, Kentucky, where she was a proud graduate of Murray High School in 1957 and earned a B.S. and Master's degree in Education at Murray State University where she was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha. She began her elementary teaching career in Michigan and then moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met and fell in love with Dale Meinert, a standout member of the St. Louis Football Cardinals. They married in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on April 14, 1966, and eventually settled in Dale’s hometown of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma. She continued her public school teaching career in the communities of Lone Wolf, Hollis and Dill City, and also served as a counselor in Mangum. Then she pursued a Master's degree in School Psychometry at SWOSU in Weatherford and finished her career at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. While teaching and raising a family, Carmerita was completely devoted to Dale and managed his care as he battled Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) for 20 years. For retirement, she relocated to the Blanchard/Norman area and began traveling the world with OKC travel clubs and enjoyed worship at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Throughout her career, she strived for every student to reach their full potential and she put her heart into creating school programs that highlighted their unique personalities and accomplishments. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, swimming, playing bridge and travel. She also dedicated time to playing the piano and organ for many church services. Deep friendships and cherished family bolstered her through tough times while her courage, wisdom and perseverance always won the day. She was the best mother and extremely fond and proud of her grandkids.
Carmerita is treasured by her survivors that include her daughter, Elizabeth Pierce and husband Max of Norman and their children, Aaron and Sydney; her son, Ben Meinert and wife Jody of Lone Wolf, and their children, Alec and Alexis; her much loved siblings, brother James Ron Talent and wife Connie, and sister Jeanie Mae Turner and husband Donnie; nephews and nieces, Monte Meinert, Mike Meinert, Patti Axtell, Mark Meinert, Rodney Lamb and Rachel Stark; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Meinert; a nephew, Duane Meinert; and a niece, Shannon Yvonne Lamb.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Hobart. Burial will follow in Lone Wolf Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at People’s Funeral Home, with family present to receive friends between the hours of 4-6 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Lone Wolf Cemetery Association, Hobart First United Methodist Church, Lone Wolf United Methodist Church, or the Murray State University Foundation.
People’s Funeral Home of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, is in charge of arrangements.
Robyn Yearout
Robyn Yearout, 67, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Jimmy Musser
Jimmy Musser, 75, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Jimmy Damron
Jimmy Damron, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.