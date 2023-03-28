Ronald Wallace Churchill Jr.
Ronald Wallace Churchill Jr., 92, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Sept.13, 1930, in Murray. From one year of age, he lived with his family above the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home at 301 Maple St.; a business established by his grandfather in 1886.
He received his elementary and secondary education in Murray’s public schools, graduating from Murray High School in 1948. He attended Murray State University and the University of Cincinnati, graduating from Murray State University in 1953 with a B.S. in physics and math. Following graduation, he served two years of military duty at the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland, where he was involved in testing a variety of chemical munitions there and at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. He and Martha Ann Perry were married during this period on Dec. 20, 1953.
Following his military service, Mr. Churchill joined Union Carbide Corporation in May 1955. His first position was as development engineer with the Carbon Products Division in Fostoria, Ohio. He later worked on analysis of graphite electrode production data/steel mill operation data, and at retirement was manager of specifications for world-wide operations of eight foreign and nine domestic plants. These assignments moved the family to Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, and Parma, Ohio.
He and Ann returned to Murray upon retirement in 1992, where as a member of First Baptist Church he continued to be involved in church and community activities. His church activities over the years and locations above included serving in the music programs (including many years as the volunteer music director), Sunday school teacher, deacon, and on various committees. He also served the Greater Cleveland Baptist Association in various capacities including two years as moderator. He served on the Ohio Baptist Convention Executive Board and was Ohio’s representative on the Southern Baptist Convention Brotherhood Commission. For many years, he served with Baptist Builders and Baptist Disaster Relief organizations in both Ohio and Kentucky and participated in a number of overseas mission projects.
His civic involvements included Murray Civic Music Association Board, National Scout Museum volunteer, Chamber of Commerce volunteer, and Murray Rotary Club; he was president during Rotary International’s Centennial year 2004-05.
Besides his parents, Ronald and Rebecca Churchill Sr., he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ann, and two sisters, Minnie Lee Walker and Martha Imes Farris.
Mr. Churchill is survived by son, Ronald III and wife Carol of The Woodlands, Texas; a daughter, Pam and husband Steve DeVoss of Norman, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Stephanie DeVoss of Boone, North Carolina, Emily and husband Aris Stavrianos of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kaitlyn Churchill of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kyle Churchill of Houston, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Isla and Aidan Stavrianos of Virginia Beach.
A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Murray City Cemetery with Boyd Smith officiating. Burial will follow. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Churchill Family Fund for Excellence, Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
James Ray ‘Skeeter’ Harris
Mr. James Ray "Skeeter" Harris, 51, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
James was born on January 30, 1972 in Elkton, KY to the late Billy Ray and Marilyn Smoker Harris. James graduated from Murray High School. One of his favorite things to do was talk to people. He was a friend to everyone he met and always wanted a hug. He loved motorcycles and always dreamed of doing things beyond his ability. He always said he disliked the fact that his mental disabilities prevented him from living the life he wanted. Now he can do all those things that his earthly body wouldn't allow. He is truly free and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Brett Harris of Murray, and his sister, Diana Greene of Murray. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Johnny Clint Harris, Kayla Henson, Jayden Greene.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Sandra Ann Jackson
Sandra Ann Jackson, 65 of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
Born April 12, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Russell and Judy (Goers) Jackson.
She retired from Rotech in Murray. While living in Michigan, she was a route manager for Kar’s Nuts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ronnie Jackson, and a sister, Jill Jackson.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald W. Jackson of Hazel; a daughter, Christine Hall Ruminski of Henderson; a son, James Hall of Puryear, Tennessee; bonus children, Donnie Jackson of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Anita Jackson of Clinton Township, Michigan; a brother, David Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, Debbie Coursey of Murray and Jan Rini of Venice, Florida; and grandchildren, Dylan Ruminski, Caleb Garanger, Caylah Ruminski and Michael Ruminski.
In honoring Sandra’s request, no public services will be held.
Gary Lynn Utley
Mr. Gary Lynn Utley, 60, of Madison, AL, formerly of Murray, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home.
Gary was born on December 15, 1962 in Murray, KY to Ronald Utley and Shirley Seaford Utley. He graduated from Murray High School in 1981 and went on to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from Murray State University.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Utley; step father, Glenn Bouknight and a brother, Steve Utley.
Those left to cherish his memory is his mother, Mrs. Shirley Bouknight of Murray; brother, Mike Utley (Karol) of Murray; uncle, Steve Seaford (Rhonda) of Springfield, TN; nephews, Hunter Utley, Trey Seaford, Drew Seaford; a niece, Lee Seaford and two great nephews, Trellis Allessio Seaford and Rhett Reynolds.
A private graveside service will take place at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Gayle Brooke Brown
Gayle Brooke Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, dedicated wife of Robert Steven Brown and devoted mother, died Monday, March 20, 2023.
She was born June 23, 1943, to Fredrick Dixon Brooke and Sybil Vogtle Brooke, both of Birmingham, Alabama, who preceded her in death. She grew up in Birmingham, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and spent time with her grandparents, Robert Thomas Brooke and Gamaliel Dixon Brooke in the summers in Panama City, Florida.
Gayle graduated from Brook Hill High School and attended Hollins College in Virginia, graduating with a BFA from the University of Alabama. She worked on an MFA at the University of Mississippi before moving to Lexington and marrying. After working as a florist at Michler’s Florist and later in her own shop, she earned a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in family studies. She then worked on early childhood issues, including interdisciplinary treatments for spina bifida at Shriner’s Hospital in Lexington, for which the National Spina Bifida Association named her its “Humanitarian of the Year.” She also advocated for those issues in the Kentucky legislature. Her family moved to the Washington, DC area in 1996 and there she assisted the Public Health Department with the care of school children. She retired in 2008 and returned to Lexington with her family in 2014, where she was an active gardener and an advocate for gun safety.
Gayle is survived by her husband of more than 51 years, Robert Steven “Steve” Brown of Lexington; her son, G. Lawrence Wells III and wife Magda, and their son Dominic of Prague, Czech Republic; her daughter, Catherine Wells Arnold and her children Fiona, Henry, Dean and Jude of Dayton, Ohio; her son, G. Robert Brown of Lexington; her brothers F. Dixon Brooke Jr., William Wade Brooke and their spouses, and her sister, Sybil Brooke Sylvester and her spouse, all of Birmingham, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gayle’s life will be from 12 (noon)-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington. The service will be outdoors, weather permitting. A private interment will be in Lexington Cemetery.
“Women will love her that she is a woman more worth than any man; men, that she is the rarest of all women.” - Shakespeare
Richard Dale ‘Rick’ Smith
Richard Dale “Rick” Smith, 66, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Born Aug. 17, 1956, in Stanton, Virginia, he was the son of John Franklin and Lillie Mae (Bosserman) Smith.
He was a foreman with Unique Designs Nursery and Landscaping in Murray. He dutifully served his country in the US Navy, retiring after 20 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother John Rawlin Smith.
Rick is survived by his siblings, James Franklin Smith, Samuel Lee Smith, Donald Joseph Smith, Nancy Ann Cash and Daniel Wayne Smith, all of Churchville, Virginia.
Rick will also be lovingly remembered by his close-knit work family at Unique Designs, where he began working after moving to Calloway County. He shared his knowledge with so many others through the nursery and trained them to create extraordinary home and commercial landscaping projects.
“We all love you Rick and you will never be forgotten” is the heartfelt message from Rick’s work family, including Kevin Lamb, Connie Lamb, Sherrie Pritchard, Danielle Hutchison, Martha Hendricks, Tony Bullock, Chad Gibson, Leana Rogers, Ashley Ray and Tick Darnell.
A service with military honors will be held at a later date in Virginia.
