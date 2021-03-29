Dr. John David Mikulcik
Dr. John David Mikulcik, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
He was born July 30, 1936, in Ilasco, Missouri, to Steve and Anna Kitsock Mikulcik.
He retired from Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture, where he taught agronomy. He earned both his master’s degree and his PhD from the University of Missouri. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Mikulcik Jr.
Dr. Mikulcik is survived by his wife, Marilyn Mikulcik of Murray; two daughters, Lisa Pomerleau and husband John of West Chester, Ohio, and Karen Paris and husband Matthew of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; two sons, David Mikulcik and wife Stacey of Murray and the Rev. Ken Mikulcik of Russellville; one sister, Ann Stuller of St. Louis, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral mass was at 1 pm. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Brandon Williams and Father Ken Mikulcik officiating. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Burial followed in St. Henry Cemetery in Aurora. Vigil prayers were from 10-10:30 a.m. and visitation was from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Murray State University Foundation, in memory of Dr. John Mikulcik, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Michael Dunham
Michael Dunham, 45, of Murray, Kentucky, died at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Irene M. Myher
Irene M. Myher, 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
Joyce Ed Morton
Joyce Ed Morton, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Murray, to James Edwin Ahart and Jewel Mae Outland Ahart.
She retired from the Calloway County School System after serving in several different positions. She was a member of Almo Church of Christ and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Keith Morton.
Mrs. Morton is survived by three sons, Eddy Shane Morton, Monty Lane Morton and wife Brandei, and Korey Keith Morton, all of Almo; and four grandchildren, Mitchel Morton, Lucas Morton, Tyler Morton and Haley Morton Lilly.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sammy H. Pittman
Sammy H. Pittman, 72, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Bobby Gene Bowers Sr.
Bobby Gene Bowers Sr., 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Thayer, Missouri, to Andrew Bowers and William Susie Spain Bowers.
He retired after 60 years of being a self employed over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and later served in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Peckenpaugh Bowers; five sisters; four brothers; and two granddaughters, Joanna Hope Bowers and Joyce Ann Burgess.
Mr. Bowers is survived by three daughters, Debbie Sowell and husband Mike of Hopkinsville, Ella Burgess and husband Tommy of Murray and Donna Weigel and husband Kurt of Murray; two sons, Steven Bowers and wife Ilayna of Crofton and Bobby Gene Bowers Jr. and wife Cheryl of Princeton; 11 grandchildren, RJ Sargent, Alisha Turner, Toby Burgess, Anna McKenty, Joey Burgess, Stacy Jobe, Nerissa Bowers, Isaac Bowers, Hannah Bowers, Lauren Bowers and Samuel Bowers; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Delaino Blazer officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.