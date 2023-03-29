Michael Hamilton Powell
Michael Hamilton Powell, 20, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Sept. 1, 2002, in Urbana, Illinois. He was a student at Murray High School where he had been a member of the Archery Team and the Murray High School Tiger Band.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Charline (Hamilton) Powell.
Mr. Powell is survived by his father, Thomas Hamilton Powell of Murray; his mother, Joyce (Nichols) Powell of Mooresburg, Tennessee; two sisters, Kathryn Allene Powell of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rose Ellen Powell of Murray; two brothers, Christopher Ryan Powell and Joseph Robert Powell, both of Murray; paternal grandfather, Ben Powell of Watertown, Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Roy and Ada Nichols of Mooresburg; one uncle, Mark Powell of Watertown; one aunt, Amy (Powell) Pederson of Ames, Iowa; and a large, loving extended family.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Boyd Smith and Mike Rose officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for the Team Powell Fund for Joe and Michael Powell, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403, or online at https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforTeamPowell.
James Ray ‘Skeeter’ Harris
Mr. James Ray "Skeeter" Harris, 51, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray.
James was born on January 30, 1972 in Elkton, KY to the late Billy Ray and Marilyn Smoker Harris. James graduated from Murray High School. One of his favorite things to do was talk to people. He was a friend to everyone he met and always wanted a hug. He loved motorcycles and always dreamed of doing things beyond his ability. He always said he disliked the fact that his mental disabilities prevented him from living the life he wanted. Now he can do all those things that his earthly body wouldn't allow. He is truly free and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Brett Harris of Murray, and his sister, Diana Greene of Murray. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Johnny Clint Harris, Kayla Henson, Jayden Greene.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Sandra Ann Jackson
Sandra Ann Jackson, 65 of Hazel, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
Born April 12, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of Russell and Judy (Goers) Jackson.
She retired from Rotech in Murray. While living in Michigan, she was a route manager for Kar’s Nuts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ronnie Jackson, and a sister, Jill Jackson.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 26 years, Donald W. Jackson of Hazel; a daughter, Christine Hall Ruminski of Henderson; a son, James Hall of Puryear, Tennessee; bonus children, Donnie Jackson of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Anita Jackson of Clinton Township, Michigan; a brother, David Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, Debbie Coursey of Murray and Jan Rini of Venice, Florida; and grandchildren, Dylan Ruminski, Caleb Garanger, Caylah Ruminski and Michael Ruminski.
In honoring Sandra’s request, no public services will be held.
Gary Lynn Utley
Mr. Gary Lynn Utley, 60, of Madison, AL, formerly of Murray, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home.
Gary was born on December 15, 1962 in Murray, KY to Ronald Utley and Shirley Seaford Utley. He graduated from Murray High School in 1981 and went on to pursue a Bachelor's Degree from Murray State University.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Utley; step father, Glenn Bouknight and a brother, Steve Utley.
Those left to cherish his memory is his mother, Mrs. Shirley Bouknight of Murray; brother, Mike Utley (Karol) of Murray; uncle, Steve Seaford (Rhonda) of Springfield, TN; nephews, Hunter Utley, Trey Seaford, Drew Seaford; a niece, Lee Seaford and two great nephews, Trellis Allessio Seaford and Rhett Reynolds.
A private graveside service will take place at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Michael Wells
Michael Wells, 64, of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray.
FUNERAL NOTICE
Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington
Gayle Brooke Brown
A celebration of life will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington.