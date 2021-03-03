Lucy Morgan Wright
Lucy Morgan Wright, 79, of Fontana Dam, North Carolina, passed peacefully in her sleep, at home on her beloved mountain on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
She was the only child of Billy and Marguerite Boyd Morgan of Murray, who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Farmington High School and received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Murray State University. She had a diverse career life, ranging from showing cutting horses in her younger years, to teaching at Murray High School, and was a spiritual counselor to many in her later years.
Throughout her life, Lucy has touched the lives of so many, always asking us to look inward and be a better version of ourselves and to love and care for those around us. She was always willing to take the time to help.
Lucy is survived by her four children, Eddie Rollins and wife Laurie of Murray, Richard Rollins of Murray, Rita Rollins Ellis and husband Rick of Rotonda, Florida, and Laura Wright Beasley and husband Bobby of Robbinsville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Amberly Haverstock and husband Ryan of Murray, Morgan Trimble and husband Britt of Murray, Hugh Edward Rollins and wife Mandy of Murray, Kristina Reiner and husband Jim of Bothell, Washington, Daniel Langieri of Venice, Florida, and Cassidy and Emma Beasley of Robbinsville; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Larkins, Audrey Walker, Reese and Ruby King, Devlin and Jolie Trimble, and Jaycee, Grey and Murphie Rollins; and many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to a local animal shelter or the SECU House in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Glenda Sue Byerly
Glenda Sue Byerly, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born April 27, 1934, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Reggie Ellis and Joy Collins Ellis.
She was a retired cafeteria supervisor for the Calloway County School System, and was a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Franklin Byerly; one daughter, Karen Morgan; and one grandson, Nathan Hudgins.
Mrs. Byerly is survived by two daughters, Teresa Byerly of Sheperdsville and Janet Hudgins and husband Jamie of Paris, Tennessee; one son, Terry Byerly and wife Bonnie of Murray; two sisters, Clara Faye Sweet and Diane Vernot, both of Murray; eight grandchildren, Ashley Haworth, John Allen, Heather Borgarding, Jeremy Byerly, Melissa Allen, Michael Allen, Andrew Byerly, J.T. Hudgins; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Martin Severns officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Teddy Wayne Darnell
Teddy Wayne Darnell, 58, of Dry Fork, Virginia, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the SOVAH Healthcare in Danville, Virginia.
He was born Oct. 27, 1962, in Murray Kentucky.
He was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. where he was a maintenance mechanic. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team and the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball team.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Ann Coleman Darnell; a stepmother, Ethelene McCallon Darnell; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Iva Darnell; and his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Eathel Coleman.
Mr. Darnell is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl Tremblay Darnell; a son, Patrick Wayne Darnell and wife Tamela; a daughter, Lee Ann Darnell Roberts and husband Joel; his father, Prentice Darnell; two brothers, Jesse Ray Darnell and wife Donna and Andrew Keith Darnell and wife Carol; two stepbrothers, Mike McCallon and wife Tammy and Terry McCallon and wife Linda; two granddaughters, Hallee Lou Roberts and Rylee Elizabeth Roberts; a grandson, Cohen Prentice Darnell; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Jeff Rudy officiating. Burial will follow in Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Angels Community Clinic, 1005 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Billy Brown
Billy Brown, 70 of Wingo, Kentucky, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 9:52 p.m. at his residence.
He was a deacon and member of Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a pharmacist and owner of Gibson’s Pharmacy in Mayfield and Medical Arts Pharmacy in Murray. Billy was also a licensed funeral director. He was an avid supporter of the Mayfield-Graves County Schools and community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert W. “Bob” and Dorothy H. Denney Brown.
Billy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susie Smithey Brown of Wingo; his three sons, Jamie (Angie) Brown of Ames, Louisiana, Micah (Misty) Brown of Mayfield and Sam (Brittany) Brown of Mayfield; his twin brother, Bobby (Shelia) Brown of Paducah; his adored six grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Ellie, Izzie, Jonah and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with R.B. Mays and Spence Pate officiating. Burial will follow in Wingo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Danny Jewell, Steve Ward, Ron Mays, Rick Erickson, Don Simpkins, Sam Willett, David Hudspeth, Jimmy Thompson and Clinton Goodman. An honorary pallbearer will be Jay Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wingo Family Resource Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, Ky 42088.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Wayne Wilcox Sr.
Thomas Wayne Wilcox Sr., 68, of Cadiz, Kentucky, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was born May 1, 1952, in Earlington, Kentucky, to Freddie Wilcox and Wandene McCormick Wilcox, who preceded him in death.
He retired as the produce manager at Kroger.
Mr. Wilcox is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith Wilcox; a son, Thomas Wayne Wilcox Jr.; and three grandsons, Daniel Wilcox, Jacob Wilcox and Sean Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.