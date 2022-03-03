Margie Jeannie Brandon
Margie Jeannie Brandon, 75 of Murray, Kentucky died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Trigg County, Kentucky, to Clyde Futrell and Lillian Scott Hughes.
She retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping department, and was of Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby G. Brandon.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by two sons, Steve Brandon and wife Tammy, and Ricky Brandon and wife Eleshia, both of Murray; two sisters, Janice Easley of Murray and Patty Johnson of Farmington; one brother, Tony Hughes of Murray; and three grandchildren, Trace Brandon, Taylor Brandon and Rachel Brandon.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at South Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Mills Hammack
Charlotte Mills Hammack died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Although a long-time resident of Murray, Kentucky, she was born April 20, 1941, in Selmer, Tennessee. She was the daughter of James DeVaughn Mills of Medina, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Barlow Mills of Crump, Tennessee.
Charlotte grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, where she graduated from Messick High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memphis State University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority and represented the Kappa Sigma fraternity in the Miss Memphis State pageant.
She was the beloved wife of Dr. James Wallace Hammack Jr. Following their marriage in 1963, she taught school at Fannie Bush Elementary in Winchester and at Morton Junior High in Lexington. Upon moving to Murray, Charlotte became a homemaker. She was involved with the local chapters of the DAR and the UDC and served for a time as co-chairperson of the Calloway County Republican Party.
She was well known for her voracious reading habits and her zealous Anglophilia. She also enjoyed flower gardening, but her greatest joy was taken in gathering with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two brothers, James Barlow Mills of Milan, Tennessee, and John David Mills of Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlotte is survived by two children, Amanda Hammack Crain (Chris) of Marion, Arkansas, and James Wallace Hammack III (Julie) of Murray; two grandchildren, Wallace Alexander Crain and Margaret Elizabeth Crain; two nieces, Jennifer Mills Pickett and Meredith Mills Lovell; and a nephew, James Barlow Mills Jr., all of Nashville, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Centerville Cemetery in Milan, Tennessee, with Austin C. Lewis officiating.Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to MSU Foundation, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071; in the memo: James W. Hammack Jr. History Scholarship.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Sean Kelly
Sean Kelly, 48, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He was born July 4, 1973, in Murray.
He was a Battalion Chief with the Murray Fire Department with 24 years of service and a Calloway County Fire Rescue Squad volunteer. He was a 1992 graduate of Calloway County High School, and a member of Murray First Pentecostal Church.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Tracey Kelly of Murray, whom he married Nov. 6, 1993, in Murray; his parents, Dan and Carol Kelly of Murray; a daughter, Kristen “Kritter” Kelly of Clay; a son, Jackson Kelly and wife Nina of Murray; sister, Jessica Lamb and husband Clay of Murray; brother, Kevin Kelly and wife Stephanie of Almo; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Murray First Pentecostal Church with Jonathan Casner and Dr. Kevin Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Outland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. There will also be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Harvey Hurd
Henry Harvey Hurd was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Clinton, Kentucky, and died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Murray, Kentucky.
Beloved by many, Harvey embodied warmth, charm, charisma, kindness and humor, among many other wonderful traits. Married to Margaret Kimbell Hurd for 62 years, until her passing in 2009, he was a family man to his core. He served as a Marine in World War II, and also as a personal orderly to Admiral Chester W. Nimitz. He later served as a personal orderly to Admiral Raymond A. Spruance.
Throughout his life, Harvey made friends everywhere he went, notably at Hickory Woods Senior Living, where he moved in 2018 after selling his cherished farm in Murray. He lit up a room with his broad smile and constantly made others laugh with his clever, gentle teasing. He was independent-minded, loved to “hug the necks” of the ones he adored, and knew how to make every person who crossed his path feel special.
He loved a good fish fry, a comfortable recliner, Louisville basketball, home-cooked meals, freshly baked cookies, and ribbing his son-in-law, Dave Winslow. He had a special knack for unique and colorful turns of phrase, enough to fill a family keepsake book. His grandsons will always remember his insistence that they wash their hands and turn off the lights.
Harvey was loved and cared for the last four years by the wonderful staff and his friends at Hickory Woods and especially by his only daughter, Rita, the apple of his eye. In his final days, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House provided tender comfort.
In addition to Rita Winslow and husband Dave, Harvey is survived by grandsons Darran Winslow (Alexa) and Brian Winslow, and his companion of 13 years, Martha McKnight.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton, Kentucky, with Jim Stahler officiating. Burial and military rites by American Legion Post 73 will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at First United Methodist Church and also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071, or American Legion Post 73, 310 Bee Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Brown Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Aaron Storey
Charles Aaron Storey, 82, of Rogersville, Alabama, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama.
He was born April 7, 1939, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Herman and Frona Storey.
He grew up in Blytheville, lived in Murray, Kentucky for more than 30 years, and lived in Rogersville, Alabama for 16 years. He was a retired businessman, served in the U.S. Army, was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dovie Lee Carter, and one brother, Herman Storey Jr.
Mr. Storey is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Storey of Rogersville; his son, Chuck Storey of Collinsville, Illinois; his daughter, Teresa (Jeffrey) Ferguson of Hazel Green, Alabama; his brother, Kenneth Storey of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Ferguson, Bo Ferguson and Sierra Storey.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Blytheville. There will be no visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to The Caring House in Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care, 10000 Serenity Lane, Huntsville, AL 35803, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cobb Funeral Home in Blytheville is in charge of local arrangements.
Joe Tipton ‘Tip’ Miller
Joe Tipton “Tip” Miller, 95, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home.
Clara Thomas
Clara Thomas, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.