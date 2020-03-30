Weldon Paschall “Dick” West
Weldon "Dick" Paschall West, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Galen West and Bessie Paschall West.
He was a retired farmer and a cable splicer for 32 years with the Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ann Brown West; and three brothers, Halton West, Huel West and Joe West.
Mr. West is survived by his wife, Janet McMullian West of Murray; one son, Tommy West and wife Beverly of Hazel; one stepson, Wade Denton and wife Stephonie of Dallas, Texas; one stepdaughter, Amy Calhoun and husband Jeremie of Marshall, Texas; three grandchildren, Kimberly West of Nashville, Tennessee, Jordan West and wife Jillian of League City, Texas, and Rachel Brandt and husband Tim of Springfield, Missouri; seven stepgrandchildren, Ethan Denton of Dallas, Allie Denton of Bossier City, Louisiana, Stella Denton of Dallas, Jaicey Rich of Marshall, Tanner Calhoun of Marshall, Riley Calhoun of Marshall and Adeline Calhoun of Shreveport, Louisiana; and one great-grandchild, Jhett West of League City.
A private graveside service and burial was held Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale officiating and a eulogy by Rick Murdock.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Louanne McMinn Wright
Louanne McMinn Wright died at her home on March 28, 2020, from an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 8, 1959, in Greenwood, Mississippi.
She is a graduate of Austin Peay State University. Before her retirement, she was employed as a legal assistant and most recently as an admissions specialist at Murray State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband, Timmy Wright of Murray; parents, Jim and Nancy McMinn of Murray; a brother, Paul T. McMinn and wife Elaine of Newburg, Indiana; a sister Carolyn and husband Brian Pennington of Murray; a nephew Paul McMinn Jr. of Crested Butte, Colorado; and a niece, Jessie McMinn of Evansville, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dr. Terry Ellis Chrysalis Interventions, 6823 Dianthus Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marie Deal
Marie Deal,102, of Dexter, Kentucky, died March 29, 2020, at her home.
