Charles ‘Charlie’ Howard Watkins
Charles “Charlie” Howard Watkins, 68, of Camden, Tennessee, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He was born March 7, 1953, in Benton, Kentucky, to Joe Howard and Doris Jean Jackson Watkins.
He retired from Ray Smith Chevrolet in Camden. He was of Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Melvin Dotson; his mother-in-law, Mary Sue Glidwell; and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Hudson of Almo and Edward Dale Hooper of Camden.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Sue Dotson Watkins of Camden; four daughters, Amanda Watkins of Cedar Springs, Michigan, Melissa Baylor and husband Scott of Camden, Angela Stigall of Camden and Elizabeth Holloway of North Carolina; a son, Terry Bates and wife Becky of Camden; three sisters, Carla Hudson of Almo, Wanda Tucker of Murray and Chandra Britt and husband Trey of Murray; 10 grandchildren; and one niece, one nephew and two great-nephews.
No funeral service is planned, but a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Sammy H. Pittman
Sammy H. Pittman, 72, of New Concord, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by the ones he loved on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.H
He born to Hubert and Blanche Pittman of New Concord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Pittman.
Sammy is survived by his wife, Dora Pittman of New Concord; a son, Jason Pittman and wife Amanda; and beloved granddaughter, Harper Jane Pittman, all of Murray.
In honor and dedication of Sammy Pittman’s life, his family ask for anyone wishing to offer condolences donate to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, Ky 42071.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence Turney Goad Jr.
Lawrence Turney Goad Jr., 72, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky.
He was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Radford, Virginia, to Lawrence T. Goad Sr. and Edith Lyons Goad.
He was a retired traveling insulator, and was a member of the Hazel Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Della Poff.
Mr. Goad is survived by his wife Carolyn Waddell Goad of Hazel; whom he married Aug. 24, 1982, in Radford; three daughters, Mechelle Goad Maxie and husband Andy of Dublin, Virginia, Amy Goad of Dublin and Jennifer Waddell of Radford; three sons, Travis Goad and wife Sarah of Murray, Cody Goad and fiancé Lyndsey Hendricks of Hazel and Rocky Huff and wife Amanda of Chilhowie, Virginia; one sister, Nina McNeil Nepsted and husband Buddy of Pearisburg, Virginia; one brother, Roger Goad of Dublin; and eight grandchildren, Charli Goad, Ian Maxie, Allen Huff, Aaric Huff, Addy Huff, Marcus Smith, Mirah Smith and Fallyn Hendricks.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hazel Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Ed Morton
Joyce Ed Morton, 76, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky.
She was born Oct. 4, 1944, in Murray, to James Edwin Ahart and Jewel Mae Outland Ahart.
She retired from the Calloway County School System after serving in several different positions. She was a member of Almo Church of Christ and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Keith Morton.
Mrs. Morton is survived by three sons, Eddy Shane Morton, Monty Lane Morton and wife Brandei, and Korey Keith Morton, all of Almo; and four grandchildren, Mitchel Morton, Lucas Morton, Tyler Morton and Haley Morton Lilly.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby Gene Bowers Sr.
Bobby Gene Bowers Sr., 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Mayfield Health & Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
He was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Thayer, Missouri, to Andrew Bowers and William Susie Spain Bowers.
He retired after 60 years of being a self employed over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and later served in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Peckenpaugh Bowers; five sisters; four brothers; and two granddaughters, Joanna Hope Bowers and Joyce Ann Burgess.
Mr. Bowers is survived by three daughters, Debbie Sowell and husband Mike of Hopkinsville, Ella Burgess and husband Tommy of Murray and Donna Weigel and husband Kurt of Murray; two sons, Steven Bowers and wife Ilayna of Crofton and Bobby Gene Bowers Jr. and wife Cheryl of Princeton; 11 grandchildren, RJ Sargent, Alisha Turner, Toby Burgess, Anna McKenty, Joey Burgess, Stacy Jobe, Nerissa Bowers, Isaac Bowers, Hannah Bowers, Lauren Bowers and Samuel Bowers; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Delaino Blazer officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.