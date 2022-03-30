Sandra F. Simmons
Sandra F. Simmons, 83, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.
She graduated from Dresden High School and received an associates degree from Freed Hardeman College and a bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. After teaching school in Southern Illinois for a year, she married Barry Simmons, and they spent the next four years with Barry in the Marine Corps. While in California, she worked at State Farm Insurance Companies regional office. After the Marines, they spent several years on dairy farms, the last one being at Murray State University. Sandra retired from the Murray Electric System after 18 years and they moved to East Tennessee where they lived for 16 years. While there, they enjoyed several years traveling around the United States and Canada in their motor home. They moved to Paris, Tennessee in 2019. She was a member of East Wood Church of Christ in Paris and several other congregations in the former places they lived.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Ruby Fowler; a brother, Lynn Fowler; and a nephew, Tom Fowler.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Barry Simmons of Paris, Tennessee; a daughter, Bari Lyn Simmons of Lexington; a son, Neal (Laura) Simmons of Fayetteville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew Simmons of Fayetteville; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and several nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee, with John Gammon officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Hazel Marie Langley Dolchan
Hazel Marie Langley Dolchan, 69, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
She was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Annetta, Kentucky, (Grayson Co.) to James and Hazel Nelson Langley, who preceded her in death.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts, a Master of Arts in Education and completed her KY Rank 1 certification. She was an art Instructor for the Graves County School system until her retirement after 27 1/2 years. She was an avid equine enthusiasts, prolific artist and gardener. She was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother and great friend. he was also a member of the Murray Art Guild.
Marie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph John Dolchan Jr.; daughters, Andrea White and husband Doug of Murray and Bobbi Jackson and husband Mark of Murray; a son Joseph James Dolchan III and wife Kara, also of Murray; sisters, Barbara Clemmons of Conyers, Georgia, and Priscilla Witten of Texas; a cousin, Sara Xavier of Murray; and five grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church with Pastor F. Josh McCarty officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the chapel of the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy made be made in the form of donations to the Murray Art Guild, 400 N. Fourth St., Murray, KY 42071, or the Ice House Gallery, 41 Joy Lane, Hickory, KY 42051.
Patsy Ray Hampton Bogard
Patsy Ray Hampton Bogard, 63, of Murray, Kentucky died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was born July 24, 1958, in Murray.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Hampton; her mother, Edith Schroader McKinney; four brothers, Frank Dowdy, Darrell Dowdy, Jerry Dowdy and Ricky Dowdy; and one sister, Sharon Dowdy Holland.
Ms. Bogard is survived by two daughters, Tonya Bogard Morton (Justin) of Murray and Kamber Hope Cash of Benton; one son, Jeffery “Jeff” Dale Bogard (Nikki) of Benton; six grandchildren, Houston Robert Billington, Hayden Avery Morton, Holden James Morton, Brennen Kole Bogard, Skylar James Bogard, and Jayden Dale Bogard; and one great-grandchild, Kian Kole Bogard.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Ricky Cunningham officiating.Burial will follow in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Bobby Gene Simmons
Bobby Gene Simmons, 66, of Murray,Kentucky, formerly of Clinton, Kentucky, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was of the Baptist faith, and had been employed at the J.U. Kevil Center and WATCH, Inc. of Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cardie Sr. and Alberta Rosetta Hicks Simmons, and a brother, Cardie Simmons Jr.
Bobby is survived by his brothers, Albert Simmons of Clinton, Silas Simmons of Florida, Michael Simmons of Fulton and Walter Simmons of Arlington, Texas; a sister, Eary Simmons of Rio Vista, California; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Tony Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Visitation is after noon Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mary Brooks Rose
Mary Brooks Rose, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.