Michael Wells
Michael Wells, 64, of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home.
Michael was born on January 5, 1959 in Corbin, KY to the late Edward and Verdie Spurlock Wells. Michael loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. e left this earth too soon and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Wells; two brothers, Rex and Ray Wells; two sisters, Jan and Debbie Wells; in addition to his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Wesley Wells (Jessica Lowe), Jacob Wells (Brittany Bristoe) both of New Concord; a daughter, Delilah Wells (Kaley Dollar) of Jonesboro, Arkansas and six grandchildren.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Michael Wells is set for 1 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Imes Funeral Home. Murray. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial will follow at Murray Memorial Gardens.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Michael Wells by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements and provided editorial content in its entirety for this obituary.
Michael Hamilton Powell
Michael Hamilton Powell, 20, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born Sept. 1, 2002, in Urbana, Illinois. He was a student at Murray High School where he had been a member of the Archery Team and the Murray High School Tiger Band.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Charline (Hamilton) Powell.
Mr. Powell is survived by his father, Thomas Hamilton Powell of Murray; his mother, Joyce (Nichols) Powell of Mooresburg, Tennessee; two sisters, Kathryn Allene Powell of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rose Ellen Powell of Murray; two brothers, Christopher Ryan Powell and Joseph Robert Powell, both of Murray; paternal grandfather, Ben Powell of Watertown, Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Roy and Ada Nichols of Mooresburg; one uncle, Mark Powell of Watertown; one aunt, Amy (Powell) Pederson of Ames, Iowa; and a large, loving extended family.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church with Boyd Smith and Mike Rose officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for the Team Powell Fund for Joe and Michael Powell, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403, or online at https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforTeamPowell.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. William Koenecke
Dr. William Koenecke, 77, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.