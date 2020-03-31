Joannah 'Marie' Deal
Joannah “Marie” Deal, 102, of Dexter, Kentucky, died Saturday, March 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 22, 1917, in Rugby, North Dakota, to Boyd Murphy and Eva Linson Murphy.
She worked as an early childhood educator before her retirement. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Circle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Oliver Deal; a son, Thomas Paul Deal; a daughter-in-law, Mary Deal; one sister, Freda Hewitt; and two brothers, Pat Murphy and Bill Murphy.
Mrs. Deal is survived by one daughter, Susan Carroll and husband Billy of Dexter; five grandchildren, Joannah Rogers and husband Brian of Puryear, Tennessee, Joe Peck and wife Crystal of Murray, Tim Deal and wife Julie of Chicago, Illinois, Deeanna Bruce and husband Tim of Athens, Ohio, and Lisa Starks of Columbus, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Garrett, Elaina and Annalise Rogers, all of Puryear, Braden Peck of Murray, Troy and Chelsea Deal of Chicago, McKenna Bruce of Athens and Adam Starks of Columbus.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date after the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Louanne McMinn Wright
Louanne McMinn Wright died at her home on March 28, 2020, from an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 8, 1959, in Greenwood, Mississippi.
She is a graduate of Austin Peay State University. Before her retirement, she was employed as a legal assistant and most recently as an admissions specialist at Murray State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband, Timmy Wright of Murray; parents, Jim and Nancy McMinn of Murray; a brother, Paul T. McMinn and wife Elaine of Newburg, Indiana; a sister Carolyn and husband Brian Pennington of Murray; a nephew Paul McMinn Jr. of Crested Butte, Colorado; and a niece, Jessie McMinn of Evansville, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dr. Terry Ellis Chrysalis Interventions, 6823 Dianthus Drive, Baton Rouge, LA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.imesfh.com.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Clark Hale
Ricky Clark Hale, 58, of Santa Ana, California, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.